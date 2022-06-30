Killington’s Music Festival is back just in time to celebrate its 40th year, after a two year hiatus due to COVID. And not much has changed, except that the festival has moved from Killington Mountain down the hill to Pico Mountain.
“It’s an incredible experience to come back,” explains violinist Daniel Andai, the festival’s artistic director.
“For the faculty and the students and the concertgoers, it’s going to bring a new refreshed feeling about what music means. The people who are coming are really making an effort and a stance to overcome what we’ve had to endure over two years — and I’m appreciative of that.”
At central Vermont’s oldest summer music school, the public Music in the Mountains faculty classical concert series returns with four performances at 7 p.m. Saturdays July 2-23 at Pico Mountain Lodge. During the month, they will teach, guide and mentor the young aspiring musicians from around the country and abroad. And the young artists have their own series, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, also at the lodge.
“I’m beyond excited that students and faculty are coming and that we are able to perform live on the mountain again,” added Maria Fish, longtime executive director. “I’m just absolutely thrilled.”
In what has become a tradition, the opening Music in the Mountains faculty concert July 2, “Together in KMF Again,” features French pianist Simon Ghraichy. After solo works by Spanish composers Granados and Albeniz, he will be joined by other faculty members in a Schubert piano trio and Dvorak’s First Piano Quintet.
“Boston to KMF, One Foote at a time,” July 9, celebrates composer Arthur Foote, one of the “Boston Six.” Some of his most popular works by this late Romantic American composer will be performed, including his Piano Quartet and Piano Trio No. 2.
On July 16, “KMF Discoveries By Candlelight” will introduce music new to the festival. Included are a York Bowen quintet for bass clarinet and strings, followed by Austrian Josef Labor’s Piano Quintet that gives tribute to the double bass, closing the evening by candlelight with duos featuring the romantic guitar and violin in works by Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos and Paganini.
“A KMFestive Season Finale,” July 23, includes a potpourri of works, including Saint-Saëns’ Piano Quartet and Borodin’s String Trio. They are coupled with transcriptions of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and William Grant Still’s “Motherless Child” on the festival’s newest instrument addition to its growing lineup, the trumpet.
“I love the pieces we are doing — including the pieces that we’ve never played at the festival,” Andai said. “They’re beautiful, gorgeous, and fit with the faculty we have. Why didn’t somebody teach me about these pieces when I was young?
“I always think of the audience,” he said. “I try to push them a little bit, but I try to give them what they love — and what we love, too — to make it educational as well as fun.”
The festival’s community outreach concerts may even reach an even larger audience than the formal performances. For two years though, there were no students for these popular concerts.
“Last year, we didn’t, but I paid for faculty to come up and do some of the outreach concerts that the students usually do,” Fish said.
This year, faculty and students will participate in the outreach concerts.
“People are craving this, and we’re delivering,” Fish said. “We’re doing the Rutland Free Library concerts at noon, July 12 and 20. We’re doing the Boys & Girls Club, Castleton Community Center. We’re doing The Meadows, The Gables, Rutland Regional Medical Center — so we’re just really, really excited.”
Not only are the faculty concerts moving to Pico, the student and faculty residences are, too, though all are part of the Killington Resort.
“We are now in another hotel,” Andai said. “We won’t be at the top of the mountain. Now we’re going to be at the base of the mountain.
“I’m hoping that it will entice more people from Rutland to come, because I guess you save another 15 or 20 minutes going up. I think people will feel more comfortable driving back, too,” Andai said.
Like every organization, the festival faces COVID concerns. But protocols are in place, and audience members are expected to wear masks.
“I’m thrilled to be working with the students,” Andai said. “We have a nice diverse group of students coming. Some of the faculty are people we’ve met before and some of them are new.
“It’s important to me,” he said. “This area needs the festival.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.