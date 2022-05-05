Side effects may include but are not limited to … symptoms vary widely … extreme… excessive … some of the signs are clear … some are subtle. Almost one in five adults in this country lives with a mental illness — a term that includes so many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, from mild to moderate to severe.
Stigma can make people shy away but the truth about mental illness is that so many people are affected by it, if not you then someone you’re close to, and the spectrum runs so wide that there is probably at least one place on it that everyone can relate to.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theater is presenting “Let’s Talk!” in support and recognition of it. Facilitated by mental health professionals, and sparked by the work of Vermont Playwrights, the program features four short plays addressing various mental health issues. All proceeds will be given to a local mental health agency.
On Thursday, May 5, “Let’s Talk!” will be presented at 12:30 and 7 p.m. at Castleton University and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Unitarian Universalist Church in Rutland.
(The Rutland performances will also include a panel discussion.)
The four plays run about 15-minutes each, and include “Eddie at Clearwater” by Jeanne Beckwith, in which a young woman visits her father at Clearwater Asylum but he rejects her efforts to connect. In “Cheat a Little” by Sandy Celauro, Kate confronts her college-age daughter Annie with suspicions that she has an eating disorder.
“Glaciers” by Lesley Becker asks the question: “Why would a person do nothing when they see a friend is being hurt?” After Brianna is sexually assaulted at a party by the popular boy who was her date, she struggles to understand why her friends did nothing to help her.
And “Executive Dysfunction” by Dvrora Zipkin is the story of Claire, who has recently experienced a traumatic event. Nancy is worried about her friend who hasn’t been responding to her calls and texts.
Co-Producing directors Sandra Stillman Gartner and Kristen Hixon solicited and planned the plays as a benefit to raise awareness and keep the proceeds local. “The local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the local chapter of Suicide Prevention are going to be splitting the door,” said Hixon, who is also directing all four plays.
Hixon said they wanted to present approachable material that encouraged conversations and connections. “We did pick plays that we thought would resonate particularly with young people,” she said, and in some cases the plays were written specifically for this event.
Actress Kiera Manion-Fischer plays the role of Brianna in “Glacier,” a college student who has just experienced a sexual assault. The play handles emotionally charged material and tackles the bystander effect.
“In light of the challenging material, I’m trying not to make necessarily what I think are obvious choices,” Manion-Fischer said. “My own experience with sexual assault informs my choices for the role, but my experience was never as dramatic as what Brianna goes through.”
Torri Hixon, who plays Alice in “Cheat a Little,” said her character is relatable and that the play addresses “the cultural messages and conditioning that we receive about how our bodies should look.”
And Zipkin wrote her play in response to the call and the theme by VART and said it was partially inspired by true events.
“And in this case,” Zipkin added, “I live with depression myself and want(ed) to address depression.”
“Some of these plays can be triggering,” Hixon said, “so we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing. We’re having mental health professionals on site and announcing the plays in our program. (A) play’s content may be something you don’t want to see, and you can pick and choose: Go away and come back when the next play comes up.”
But the difficult topics were chosen to shine light on overburdening experiences, and hopefully lighten the load and create connections.
“It’s so sad to me how much we stigmatize mental health (treatment),” Zipkin said. “We don’t give the same medical care to it as we do to physical health. If I break an arm I don’t think twice about going to the emergency room, but (it’s different) if you have a mental health issue. So I’m glad this is bringing some visibility to hidden issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.