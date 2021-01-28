While food drives and similar events are drawing high levels of donations during the pandemic, some Rutlanders are looking at smaller ways to help their neighbors.
Carmen Schlieder, an employee at Rutland Mental Health Services, is organizing the placement of “Little Free Pantries” in the city, starting with one at the RMHS office at 7 Court Square.
The pantries are modeled after the “Little Free Libraries” -weatherproof boxes where people take or leave books — located at several city parks. Instead of books, people are encouraged to stock the pantries with nonperishable food items and household goods. Schlieder said she watched a TV news piece on a similar effort in Burlington, turned to her boyfriend, and said “Rutland needs these.”
“My boyfriend (Kenny Dandeneau) is a carpenter,” she said. “He said, ‘I can build these. These would be fun. These would be easy.’”
So, Schlieder said she started by talking to co-workers at Rutland Mental Health. They placed the first outside the offices, and two more are pending landlord approval at properties occupied by Rutland Mental Health clients. She said the Court Square pantry is already seeing activity.
“I put it up on my Facebook page so I know I have friends who are helping to stock it,” she said. “It’s kind of a neighborly movement. ... Folks in the neighborhood put things in it and it’s give if you can, take if you need.”
Donors are asked to check the lists of acceptable pantry items posted on the pantry and make sure what they are donating actually fits.
Beneficiaries are asked to only take what they need. With a number of Rutland Mental Health clients having to live in hotels at the moment, Schlieder said they have been trying to stock the Court Square pantry with microwavable items like oatmeal or instant rice.
Schlieder said said the pantries serve to supplement the work of the city’s larger food shelves, offering a convenient was to fill gaps for those organizations.
“It has access 24-7,” she said. “There no lines. There’s no waiting.”
Rebekah Stephens, executive director of the Rutland Community Cupboard, said there was always more that could be done for families that need food in the area.
“We have a lot of options for people to have groceries delivered to them, but it’s not always about that,” she said. “It might be about, a parent needs one thing and can’t get to the store that day because there’s no money.”
Stephens said food insecurity was a broad issue, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Anything that gets food to the people that need it is a good thing,” she said. “If it helps, do it.”
