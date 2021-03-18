Manchester Music Festival, after its virtual 2020 season, is returning to Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion for a full-scale in-person season this year. Following all of Vermont’s COVID-19 guidelines, the festival will make its high-end chamber music performances available outdoors and online.
“We want to give people a sense of delight at the rebirth of the world kind of getting back to normal, and have really meaty and tuneful programs that will hopefully make our audiences happy,” explained pianist Adam Neiman, the festival’s artistic director since 2017.
Lest there be any question about the festival’s substance, the final Aug. 5 program will feature Neiman with violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti and cellist Bion Tsang in Russian trios of Sergei Rachmaninoff (No.1, “Elegiaque”), Anton Arensky (No. 1) and Sergei Tanayev.
“All those composers were intimately acquainted with each other. Tanayev was the teacher of both Arensky and Rachmaninoff,” Neiman said. “And Tanayev and Rachmaninoff had a very respectful relationship, so it’s just a program that intertwines these three big personalities. They had very distinct styles, but I think their music goes very well together. We wanted to end with our fists in the air to the pandemic.”
For 2021, Manchester Music Festival will present its 47th season of chamber music concerts with 2 and 7:30 p.m. performances Thursdays July 8-Aug. 5. Four faculty recitals and four Young Artist programs will also be presented.
Creating a season in this time of COVID-19 took careful planning.
“We took a lot of time to think of it,” Neiman said. “First of all, we made the decision that an in-person festival was important, mostly on a spiritual level, just having the spirit of music being a live experience again for people after a year-plus of not having that.”
Neiman wanted to ensure easy access to the music, respecting age, different levels of health, comfort and beliefs about vaccines.
“So we’ve created a multi-tiered system of delivering our music,” Neiman said. “There are the live performances with limited capacity, with a nod to all the state regulations. We are also going to be piping the concerts out onto the lawn outside the Arkell Pavilion, so people can grab a picnic outside.”
And the concerts will be live-streamed for those who prefer the comfort of their home, or perhaps they didn’t come back to Vermont this summer.
“The nice thing about all those live-streams is we can convert those later to multi-cam archived recordings that will be living on our online Manchester Music Festival Digital Concert Hall,” Neiman said.
Perhaps unique, the festival will offer main stage programs twice on the same day, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., compensating for the restricted seating and allowing for those not comfortable driving at night.
“I wanted to make sure artists wouldn’t feel that would be overly taxing but they said, ‘Adam, as long as your programming makes space for us to play twice a day, we’re happy to do it’,” Neiman said. “Everybody was on board.”
These changes will allow the festival to deliver its music to virtually anyone — regardless of the latest COVID-19 conditions.
“It’s a chance for us to reach out to more of the Vermont audience,” Neiman said. “Some of the changes, the piping of the music onto the lawn and live-streaming, I can see us taking with into future seasons.”
Last summer’s virtual season established its Digital Concert Hall with videos recorded earlier.
“First of all, we increased our subscribership exponentially,” Neiman said. “And the subscribership wasn’t just people in the Manchester community and surroundings, but internationally we had people in Korea, and Europe and Japan. It was amazing.”
And the festival attracted many young people as well.
“We put out a lot on social media now, we’ve become more active at that,” Neiman said. “We feel that speaking the language of the next generation of concert-goers is very important as well. So we want to do both. We want to give our established audience what they want and we also want to be able to entice a new generation of concert-goers to our hall.”
Not possible last summer, the Young Artists education program has returned. The number had to be cut back somewhat from previous years to 10 due to COVID-19 logistical reasons.
“We want to be sure we are able to house them with proper space,” Neiman said. “But the programs are still just monumental, keeping in mind that for the young artists, this is a seminal opportunity for professional development and educations — learning works they’re going to have to carry in their future.”
And like the main stage concerts on Thursday, the four Young Artists programs on Sunday will be presented twice.
“I’m so impressed with the level of young artists that we’re getting,” Neiman said. “These kids are coming from places like Juilliard, Oberlin, Manhattan School of Music, Colburn, and even the Royal College of Music in London. It’s going to be a very intimate experience.”
New this year, for week five, the festival is taking the Young Artists on tour.
“We’re planning on performances outside the Manchester area, including Bennington, Rutland and possibly some other venues,” Neiman said. “In the first four weeks, we’ll collectively decide what are the big hits of the Young Artists performances and we’ll create a hits program that we’ll take on the road.
“I think the young artists will have a very enriching experience being able to perform, not just eight times, but then the final tour — and we’ll have the benefit of reaching out to some of our neighboring communities and bringing music to them,” Neiman said.
Despite the pandemic, the festival’s finances remain strong.
“First of all, we’ve been beneficiaries of some very generous gifts; we’ve seen great community support of what we’ve been doing,” Neiman said. “And because of the year off of live performing, and converting totally to a digital format in 2020, we were able to be able to be continually financially strong through 2020 into 2021. So we are really strong going into the future.”
“This year is a strategic year for us. Obviously we want to make sure audiences get comfortable coming back to listen to us, and we’re also unveiling so many new ways of listening to music, there’s going to be a period of acclimatization,” Neiman said.
Neiman sees Manchester Music Festival as part of the future of classical music.
“For us, it is a priority to be innovative, to be quick off the mark to get something done,” Neiman said. “These were plans I had in my mind anyway, but over a much slower time scale, but the pandemic kicked us into high gear and forced us to move quickly into the future. I’m so proud of our board, and I’m so proud of our subscribers and our donors, and I’m so proud of our audience, because people have been there every step of the way.”
As a postscript, Neiman announced that the festival has entered into a partnership with Shigeru Kawai Pianos. The Japanese company is providing a concert grand instrument for Arkell Pavilion and another grand for the Yesterhouse Gallery.
“They are comparable with Steinway, Fazioli — really the best,” Neiman said. “It feels like any intention I have, it simply projects it. It’s like there’s no distance between me and the instrument. It picks up the subtlest nuances; I feel like I have an extraordinary vehicle for musical expression.”
