Two lonely New York singles in nearby apartments imagining what it would be like to be together but unable to summon the courage to talk to each other sounds like perfect fodder for the late lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim.
“‘Marry Me a Little’ is a multifaceted gem of a musical, full of Sondheim’s rich and witty song and poetry and tremendously evocative of the stories and experiences we all have shared so recently,” says Weston Theater Company’s executive artistic director Susanna Gellert. “David Bonanno and Margo Seibert, beloved stars of Weston, are as excellent as ever in this bittersweet and charming exploration of love, loss and hope.”
Weston Theater Company will present “Marry Me A Little” July 6-July 30 at Walker Farm in Weston.
This dialogue-free revue conceived and developed by Craig Lucas and Norman René shapes a story of longing in Manhattan. Sondheim’s “songs that got away” breathe life into the yearnings of two single dreamers who live in the same building, just one floor between them. Alone in their separate apartments on a Saturday night, they imagine and dream of love. This unique musical finds meaning in a collection of songs from “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Follies,” “Company,” “Forum,” “A Little Night Music” and others.
The cast features Bonanno, longtime Weston veteran, as The Man, an aspiring novelist; and Seibert, 2020 Drama Desk Awardee, as The Woman, a singer-songwriter stuck in the ’70s.
“It’s entirely sung through,” explained Michael Berresse, director, in a recent interview.
“It’s not the first time I’ve done a sung-through show. In fact, I did one with Margo, (Jason Robert Brown’s) ‘The Last Five Years’ at ACT in San Francisco two years ago. There are certain similarities in that there are these disparate people that rarely connect physically despite the fact that they share the same space.”
There are other important relationships in this production. Yan Li, the production’s music director, was Bonanno’s pianist for “An Iliad” at Weston last year.
“David was my understudy for ‘The Light in the Piazza’ on Broadway. That’s how we first met,” Berresse said. “And that David and Margo are favorites, though they’ve never worked together, is certainly an advantage.”
Putting together these Sondheim songs that were never meant to go together is complicated, but the part Berresse found exciting was the songs themselves.
“They’re stunning,” he said. “And one of the things that makes them so stunning is the way we are invested in where these characters are coming from when they sing it”.
For the most part, these songs never made it into a produced musical. One is from the television special “Evening Primrose”; another was restored to “Follies” for the London production; there are a couple, at the time “Marry Me a Little” was first done, that had not been produced, like “Saturday Night” from “Saturday Night,” which eventually did have a production.
“At the time, none of these songs had made it to a full-scale production,” Berresse said. “That’s a unique aspect of the show as well, that they were cut from their original narratives. So it’s been a unique challenge, but very rewarding in that respect.”
The 2012 Off-Broadway Keen Company production with Jason Tam and Lauren Molina, with the creators including Sondheim, actually added a new opening number.
“I’m also using it,” Berresse said. “They also cut two from that production, which I did not because I found a way to use them that is very structurally helpful.”
An important tool to form a compelling, comprehensive story with this disparate collection of songs is the use of transitions and silence and movement space.
“It’s not just about what is being said or what is being sung, it’s how are you are taking your priorities and building a narrative in the in-between space,” Berresse said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for a director to really imbue the piece with a unique perspective or some emotional underpinning.”
What makes Sondheim seem “sophisticated” is that a hallmark of all of Sondheim’s work is introspection.
“Certain people go to the theater because they want to be entertained with something that is easily digestible, that doesn’t trigger them or challenge them to a certain degree,” Berresse said. “And there’s a lot of angst, there’s a lot of all kinds of complicated emotions. But, if you’re paying attention, there’s also a great deal of joy and humor and love.
“There’s a very definite point of view in the way I’ve structured this, and I hope it will be helpful,” Berresse said. “I care about people living a full emotional experience — and I also really like entertainment.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.