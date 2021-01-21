MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival (MNFF) and the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) have announced their January program for Split/Screen, the online monthly movie series partnership that began in November 2020 and runs through June 2021.
With the two Vermont film festivals each curating a selection of four entertaining films in alternating months, MNFF takes the helm for January with an offering of two dramas and two documentaries that will run for 10 days, Jan. 22-31:
“Kajillionaire,” the latest work from the acclaimed director Miranda July, is a biting comedy about con artists Theresa and Robert who have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio, to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.
Starring Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins, Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez,
“Breaking Surface” is an utterly suspenseful adventure thriller about half-sisters Ida and Tuva who set out on a winter dive in a remote part of the Norwegian coastline a few days after Christmas. When a rockslide traps Tuva under water, Ida must find a way to save her against all odds, a visually spectacular work from Norwegian director Joachim Hedén.
From 1968 to 1973, the late night PBS show “Soul!, hosted by the cerebral Ellis Haizlip, offered an unfiltered and uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics, featuring an array of remarkable individuals. “Mr. Soul!,” directed by Melissa Haizlip, documents Haizlip’s story and the impact and legacy of his groundbreaking program.
Directed by Taghi Amirani, “Coup 53,” the riveting documentary story of the 1953 Anglo-American coup in Iran that overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and reinstalled the Shah, incorporating extraordinary, never before seen archival material hidden for decades.
Split/Screen January will stream 24/7 beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22 and conclude at 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
The monthly pass for Split/Screen January is $40, $12.50 for individual tickets; go online to middfilmfest.org/split-screen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.