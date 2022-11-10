The Vermont Symphony Orchestra took something of a turn in its audition process during the weekend when a large part of James Burton’s audition program was choral music and included the VSO Chorus. The Oct. 29 performance at The Flynn included an exhilarating world premiere and a luscious Romantic work, both with the chorus, along with in intriguing performance of an intimate contemporary piece for strings, and a reassuring performance of a Romantic masterwork.
(The program was repeated Sunday, Oct. 30 afternoon at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.)
Burton is the sixth of seven finalists for VSO music director position, which opened after the legendary Jaime Laredo retired last season after completing 20 years. Burton is currently the Boston Symphony Orchestra choral director and conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. In July 2020, he became director of orchestral activities and master lecturer at Boston University’s School of Music.
So it came as no surprise that the program’s choral music was the most memorable. “From despair … Light!” by Middlebury College composer Matthew Evan Taylor proved an exhilarating journey through grief to light. It was written as part of a series Taylor penned in the wake of his grandmother’s passing, “My African American Requiem,” and he described it as “about resilience after a loss in the midst of grief.”
Burton led the VSO, VSO Chorus and Montpelier Community Gospel Choir through the three segments: first the dissonance of grief; the second hymn-lining, also known as call-and-response, through the grief; and the final light of acceptance — but the slightly dimmed light of experience.
Burton and the VSO’s performance invited and drew the listener in through this journey that utilized 21st century tools in shaping a deep personal experience — that also is universal. It is notable that there is so much to this piece, that it will take more than one listening to get it all, but should be well worth it.
A very different flavor was achieved in English Late Romantic composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ setting of American poet Walt Whitman’s “Toward the Unknown Region” for chorus and orchestra. Sort of the opposite of the call-and-response style of Taylor’s work, this intertwines the sounds of the chorus and orchestra.
Burton led the VSO and VSO Chorus (directed by José Daniel Flores-Varaballo) in a performance that showcased the sonic capabilities of all involved. The chorus and orchestra blended to form the rich, luscious sound that Burton sculpted into poetic drama. It sounded great.
Still, the major work on the program was Antonin Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70. The VSO was in fine shape as Burton led a controlled and almost Classical approach. While it missed the Romantic lyricism of the work, the performance delivered the deep brooding and rich power of this very Brahmsian symphony.
A very special moment was achieved in contemporary American composer Augusta Read Thomas’ “Of Paradise and Light” for strings (transcribed from a choral work). The writing is simply brilliant as Thomas sculpted the lines unexpectedly and creatively. Burton and the VSO delivered it with tender care and beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.