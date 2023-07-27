If you smile, a rabbit will appear. If you move your feet, a train approaches. If a palm tree pops up it means another person is there, too.
The new exhibit at the Chaffee Art Center features a digital interactive piece of work that brings the viewer into the art, and that was the idea behind the show.
“Mythic and Quotidian” opened at the Chaffee Art Center last weekend featuring two nationally and internationally exhibiting artists with ties to Vermont. For all the differences in Fran Bull and Peter Wallis’ work, they were inspired by the same ideas.
“The title of his show is ‘Mythic and Quotidian,’ and that was a phrase that I used in a text to Peter describing his work,” Bull said by phone. “But in order to show you that myth he shows you everyday scenes with iconic characters from the American past and present that we all can recognize. It’s about myths that we can no longer subscribe to because they’ve been shown to be illusions.”
“I’m using archetypal figures in very much the same way but from more distant history,” she said. “I’m taking them from traditions like commedia dell’arte or the circus or carnival, and I’m saying let’s look at them again. They represent something of who we are. (You can) see the human condition in relation to America today, and in that sense it’s like Peter’s work. We’re both using iconic archetypal figures to tell our stories.”
Bull’s acclaimed traveling installation, “We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth!” was configured especially for the Chaffee gallery. With life-size sculptures in bright colors, party hats, and amused expressions, it’s like a 3D painting, like walking into a party, or a circus.
The arrangement of the pieces is part of its meaning, Bull said. “What I did was look at the room at the Chaffee and decided that the whole show would never fit,” she explained by phone. “So with my collaborator Robert Black we reconfigured the show so it would be beautiful in that room and meaningful and still do what it needed to do as a work of art.”
Wallis’ work features paintings in gouache and charcoal with a spooky feel — abandoned buildings, witchy dancers and undead skeletons arranged with negative space to convey the feeling of a dream and leave room for the viewer’s personal connection and vision.
One of his paintings depicts an animal skull wearing a dress. Wallis said, “A lot of people ask me the meaning behind these, I think it lives in a much better space when you can create your own story.”
“I created it at Putney School when I was working there,” he said. “I was starting to bring together different ideas — the Revolutionary War soldier or the nesting doll with the snake. They do seem kind of dark but at the same time I see them as playful, fun, visual metaphors.”
Wallis’ collages images together, combining real and imagined, and brings places from different locations and periods of time into the same space. Many of the buildings in Wallis’ paintings no longer exist.
Inspired by the teaching he does, Wallis said, “A lot of questions of American history, the identity that we all kind of share, are questions that a lot of my students are asking.”
“Initially, as I was making a lot of this work, I thought it would be great to interact with it. And I think that’s the idea with this work is you’re casting the viewer into some of these spaces.”
Wallis collaborated with artist Jonathan Capone to create an interactive, animated version of his paintings on a computer screen. When you stand in front of it and make certain movements, it reacts.
“We did it by using a censor that sees you in the room. For example, if you move your hand a certain way, the phases of the moon open up,” Wallis said. “I think that’s the foundation of the work, is the viewer is the one who’s really interpreting a lot of the symbols and ideas. So, we wanted to cast the viewer into it.”