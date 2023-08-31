It’s not often we get a first album by an AARP comrade. And, when we do, they are mostly vanity productions from people who always wanted to record but didn’t have the money and/or the talent.
Not so with “Chaos & Grace” from Nancy Carey Johnson, of Poultney.
Johnson, now 60, has four grown boys, which might account for her delayed career as a recording musician. She’s also an award-winning author, having published “Life is Good: Wit & Wisdom From a Vermont Homesteader” and “The Vermont Homesteader’s Christmas Memories: Wit, Wisdom & Holiday Recipes,” so she’s not new to the world of writing. She categorizes herself as “an accidental writer.”
“As for music,” said Johnson in an email exchange, “for as long as I can remember all I’ve ever wanted to do was sing professionally, but then life (read marriage, babies and all the usual suspects) got in the way.”
Johnson’s promotional material tabs her as “a wife, a mother of four boys, a guitar-playing singer-songwriter, a deli manager and baker, a gardener and hemp farmer, and a dog lover.”
Johnson says she has spent her entire life singing but “had no idea I could write songs, until one day I got ticked off at some things going on where I lived, sat down and wrote a song.” That experience apparently “opened a floodgate.”
Johnson’s first foray into recording brought her to Austin, Texas, and the 6-String Ranch recording studio, a fully professional establishment that few recording newbies would be able to afford. Luckily for Johnson, she was invited to Texas by her friend Bill Kaman (of Ovation Guitars) who owns 6-String Ranch. According to Johnson, just before COVID hit, Kaman invited her to record at his studio.
Johnson flew to Austin last October and spent a week in the studio recording. While it’s good to have friends in high places, and the musicians accompanying Johnson are seasoned pros, if you don’t have the goods, even the best studio and production values can’t hide a flawed performer.
With “Chaos & Grace” there was little to improve upon. Johnson has a great voice and her songs are strong, delivering a variety of musical themes on 10 tracks for 37 minutes of music. If we had to categorize this album we’d say it’s primarily country with overtones of blues and several solid ballads. Most of the songs are about relationships gone wrong, generally from the woman’s point of view, a familiar country-music theme.
Johnson gets high marks for song titles. “Note from God,” track two, certainly had us wondering about the subject matter. The song lyric for the chorus is: “Unless you’ve got a note from God, I don’t want to talk to you/ Unless you’ve got a note from God, I don’t want to talk to you/ The things that I witnessed/ That you didn’t know/ Are all telling me/ That it’s time to go/ So unless you’ve got a note from God, I don’t want to talk to you.” And the song is a somewhat conventional look at a hurting lover.
The catchiest song title is track five, “Birthday Cake for Breakfast.” The song’s chorus is: “No bacon, eggs or biscuits/ The way I used to do/ Every single morning/ Before you said, “We’re through”/ I just don’t feel like cooking/ Since you set me free/ Now it’s birthday cake for breakfast for me.”
Johnson has started her music recording career later than most, but her maturity can be a boon. She’s got the vocal talent and songwriting ability and can see the world from a different perspective than the twenty-somethings we more often hear from.
Information and CDs are available at www.nancycareyjohnson.com online.