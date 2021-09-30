Every spring the birds came back. Their songs carried through the woods where Steve Halford lives, until one year he noticed it was quiet. They hadn’t returned.
“We always used to hear birds singing every spring but the last few years we haven’t heard them,” Halford said. “It really had me concerned, so I did a series called ‘Silent Spring Revisited.’”
Halford is a clay and wood artist whose resources are mostly nature’s discards found on his land. If you were a student at Rutland High School during the last two decades there’s a good chance you knew him from his popular pottery classes before he retired.
Halford’s latest exhibit is solely raku clay pottery, the one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find in Target or T.J. Maxx. “Silent Spring Revisited” is currently in the Chaffee Art Center for its new exhibit with the Rutland County Audubon Society, “Nature Revealed, A Wildlife Art Show.” It features Chaffee artist members, including Halford and Christine Townsend and her Carved Bird Series.
The Audubon Society’s mission to protect birds is highlighted by the fascinating depiction and interest sparked by the artists’ renderings, and the opening last Friday drew so many visitors, cars spilled out from the parking lot on to East Center Street.
Originally from the Miami area, Halford, who is self-taught, said his collection employs a method of firing clay that borrows from the Japanese method of raku pottery. Raku is a type of low-fire pottery that uses out-of-kiln reduction techniques.
Halford described it in more detail, saying a shock-resistant clay is used, formed, dried, fired, and decorated with wax to create an image. With a low-fire glaze of various colors, the pottery is then heated to a melting point of 1800 degrees, pulled from the kiln red hot, placed in a container of combustible material — leaves or sawdust usually — and quickly sealed.
“This pottery is combustible, it virtually explodes,” Halford explained. “Then you suffocate it and it’s quickly sealed. The closed container causes a chemical change.”
It sounded very physical and Halford laughed and agreed, “It is.”
“And you have to watch yourself, wear a face shield and gloves and take precautions because it’s a little fiery.”
But the results are one-of-a-kind, every time.
“It’s fascinating to me because it’s very experimental,” Halford said. “I never know exactly what’s going to happen. Some of the glazes are chemicals, not paint. Paint you can predict. But an ugly brown glaze turns out a beautiful green, because the chemical changes it. You can never get two of the same and that’s what’s great about it and why I love it.”
The 21 vases he has in the show are all about the size of a melon, each depicting various birds, some endangered and some common. Birds like the thrush and white sparrow are the kind he doesn’t see anymore, in theory because of pesticides and acid rain, which are represented as well.
Townsend’s carvings and paintings are a different and equally singular take on birds. One of her wood sculptures titled “Love Pair” shows brown and red cardinals huddled on a perch that look so lifelike you might think they were taxidermy.
“I do a lot of research,” Townsend said.
What’s even more amazing is that she starts with a solid chunk of wood, mostly pine in this exhibit, but if it were easier to get she’d use tupelo. She carves out the birds, traces an outline and uses a Dremel power tool to reveal the details.
“You carve away your guidelines,” she said. “I sell a lot at Art in the Park and people love these little birds.”
The research, painting, and careful detail that goes into each one takes time and patience, and Townsend works on more than one piece at a time, but doesn’t keep track of how long it takes to finish them.
“It takes a long time,” she said. “I don’t try to keep track because I think I’d be discouraged.”
Townsend’s wrens, cardinals, sparrows and shore birds are popular, and the carved bird heads she mounts on the detached heads of golf clubs are an unexpected natural pairing. They are mostly recycled from people who find the clubs and leave them at her door.
Throughout the rest of the Chaffee is more original work by other artist members. The exhibit will be up until Oct. 29.
