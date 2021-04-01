In a few short months the summer arts program at the Putney School will start up again, and it’s the kind of summer school kids sign up for voluntarily.
The Putney School Summer Arts curriculum ranges from painting to photography, animation, dance, poetry, and anything in between. The criteria to attend: passion and curiosity.
The small Vermont boarding school on a dairy farm has been around since the 1930s and was one of the first progressive schools of its kind. It emphasizes the pursuit of meaningful work, and collaboration over competition. During the summer it offers a progressive arts program for high school students, this year June 27-July 24, and it attracts students and arts professionals from all over the world.
San Francisco-based artist Peter Wallis teaches animation, graphic novels, and comic books for the program, and said, “This past summer, students came from Switzerland and Puerto Rico and England, and they come to Vermont to do barn chores and make art.”
“It’s not about grades and awards,” said Tom Howe, director of summer programs at The Putney School. “It’s being excited by not only what you see other people do, but also by one’s own growth.”
Artist Genevieve Cohn, originally from Ferrisburgh, who currently teaches at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, has taught painting for the last four summers at the program.
“It’s such a different kind of environment,” she said. “The focus isn’t on grades, so there’s a lot of encouragement for experimentation and playfulness. The teaching experience feels incredibly collaborative.”
The faculty and students all live together and share meals on the Putney campus. And a typical day consists of a variety of offerings to choose from for the morning workshop, afternoon workshop and optional evening workshop.
“Because it’s not grade-centered and a lot of these students are high-achieving students in their home lives. Watching them shift to be self-motivated and exploratory and not so externally-motivated, they get very vulnerable and brave and make some weird, good stuff,” Cohn said.
Part of that motivation and perhaps the heartbeat of the program is the profound absence of the one ever-present distraction in our world today — technology. When students and faculty arrive they check their phones and other devices.
“There’s no technology when you’re there,” Cohn said. “That’s the culture of the space. There’s space for boredom or space to lean into that we normally are so quick to fill with our devices.”
It creates an environment entirely about being present and doing what you love to do.
“The kids that come here love doing what they’re doing,” Howe said. “The teachers are equally engaged, involved, and excited at the prospect of not only teaching, but to be in dialogue with the kids. That’s where the vibrancy of the program comes from.”
Cohn says additional benefits are small class sizes, and the freedom for the kids to not have to learn a certain way, or to reach certain requirements from the state. “I have an idea of what I want to work through and as the session progresses we’re always in conversation. It’s collaborative with students and with other faculty,” she said.
Her painting classes usually collaborate with the writing or poetry workshops, pooling students together to come up with a project that integrates both mediums.
“It’s a creative, playful place,” Cohn said. “Living with high schoolers, we all take on some of that energy, in the best ways.”
“The students who choose this program are already creative and curious but watching them get brave and vulnerable, that is one of the strengths of Putney,” she said.
Howe says the kids who find their way to the program have discovered an interest they wish to develop or explore further.
“They’ve got something that they’re channeling into on their own,” Howe said. “They look at our offerings and say ‘I want to do drawing in the morning but I’ve never done filmmaking, I want to do that in the afternoon.’ Or ‘I want to do the farm program in the morning and painting in the afternoon.’ They really get to mix. Really what I want to see kids doing is exploring.”
The faculty typically has 3 to 5 years of teaching experience, but Howe says working with strong artists who have done some teaching and have the strength and commitment to the art and the ability to relate to teenagers is equally important.
The aim is “to have a curriculum and a direction, but to be open to the kind of dynamic that happens when something fresh comes to you,” he explained. “If families have a child 14 to 17 that they see artistic potential and creative expression in, even if it hasn’t taken a form — a painter, a writer, a this, a that — they should consider this program as further exploration. I call it a teaching laboratory. A place for all of us to explore the arts.”
