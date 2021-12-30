Well, it wasn’t a full year of live music in Vermont. But safe to say it was a welcome return when in-person concerts returned in earnest in June. And while our current situation is still far from “normal,” the Green Mountain State has packed in an impressive number of musical performances by a wide array of artists in the last half of the year.
Amid the plethora of best-album lists, we like to take a slightly different tack in looking back on the year in pop music. What follows is our highly biased list of noteworthy, most obsessed-over albums by artists who graced our fair little state with a live performance during 2021 — or will be in 2022 — in order of appearance.
Steve Gunn: ‘Other You’Released: Aug. 27 (Matador)
Live in VT: July 24 at Backside 405
Who: Acclaimed New York City singer and guitarist
What they said: “In subtle ways, this album ties together all of the various disciplines Gunn has previously explored, from American primitive guitar playing to jazz, folk, indie rock and drone music,” said All Music Guide. “Yet it is also something entirely new with a unique sound that is a joy to spend time with.”
Allison Russell: ‘Outside Child’Released: May 21 (Fantasy)
Live in VT: Aug. 22 at Shelburne Museum (with Lake Street Dive)
Who: Self-taught singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist making her solo debut
What they said: “Allison Russell, the longtime frontwoman of Birds of Chicago, transforms a horrific childhood — she was abused by her stepfather — into songs of joyful survival,” said the New York Times. “Drawing on soul, country, folk and deep blues, she connects her own story to myth and metaphor, remembering the trauma yet decisively rising above it.”
St. Vincent: ‘Daddy’s Home’
Released: May 14 (Loma Vista)
Live in VT: Sept. 4 at Higher Ground (sold out)
Who: Singular artist and musician Annie Clark, who “excels at subverting rock and pop conventions,” according to the All Music Guide
What they said: “By blending musical blessings of the past with modernist sonic embroidery,” said PopMatters, “‘Daddy’s Home’ is a sublime shower of gorgeous melodies, nimble singing … sophisticated aural architecture, and tough, imagery-stuffed poetry on vignettes and meditations that provide St. Vincent’s deepest psychological cuts and highest musical peaks yet.”
Ryley Walker: ‘Course in Fable’
Released: April 2 (Husky Pants)
Live in VT: Sept. 6 at Monkey House; Dec. 31 at BCA Studios
Who: Indie-rock singer and virtuoso guitarist, now based in Calais
What we said: “‘Course in Fable’ is a bright and assured seven-song set that’s buoyed by impressive instrumentation, lively lyrics and mesmerizing melodies that nod to progressive rock while maintaining a surprising catchiness.”
Faye Webster: ‘I Know I’m Funny ha ha’
Released: June 25 (Secretly Canadian)
Live in VT: Sept. 17 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge (sold out)
Who: 24-year-old Atlanta singer-songwriter extraordinaire
What they said: Paste called her fourth album “her most thoughtful, intimate and self-assured effort yet” and “another lovely collection of loping, lap steel-laced Americana-pop that’s as nuanced, yet charming as Webster herself.”
Lucy Dacus: ‘Home Video’Released: June 25 (Matador)
Live in VT: Oct. 18 at Higher Ground (sold out)
Who: Buzzworthy 26-year-old indie-rock singer-songwriter from Richmond, Virginia
What they said: “As thoughtfully crafted as a collection of short stories,” said the New York Times, “‘Home Video’ achingly chronicles the tale of a young person who loses her religion but in the process gains autonomy, a sense of identity and the glorious strength to tell her own truths in song.”
MIKE: ‘Disco!’Released: June 21 (10k)
Live in VT: Oct. 27 at Monkey House
Who: New York City indie hip-hop hero
What they said: “Every year he seems to drop the best confessional of his life, garnering more critical fanfare than his prior outing,” said NPR. “‘Disco!’ is no exception, yet even for MIKE it feels exceptional. The realest shhh he ever wrote finds him processing the pain of his mother’s passing over his gauzy melodic loops while relishing the kind of self-awareness that only comes as a balm after years of painstaking self-examination.”
Sierra Ferrell: ‘Long Time Coming’
Released: Aug. 20 (Rounder)
Live in VT: Nov. 11 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge; April 15, 2022 at Higher Ground Ballroom{/em}
Who: Rising West Virginia-born country/Americana singer-songwriter and self-described “Gypsy tornado”
What they said: “Ferrell’s self-penned material ranges from haunting sea ballads and slow waltzes to fast-paced mariachi and bluegrass romps that seem to come from a timeless and diverse place where love and dancing rule the kingdom,” said PopMatters. “‘Long Time Coming’ seems so unfashionable and out of date that it’s hip instead of retro due to Ferrell’s charisma and devil-may-care attitude.”
Wednesday: ‘Twin Plagues’
Released: Aug. 13 (Orindal)
Live in VT: Nov. 17 at Monkey House
Who: Rising North Carolina-based indie-rock quintet
What they said: “Simply put, ‘Twin Plagues’ is one of the best and most consistent records you’ll hear this year,” said Paste, calling the album “a stunning body of work” where “every song feels like a cathartic explosion.”
Pom Pom Squad: ‘Death of a Cheerleader’
Released: June 25 (City Slang)
Live in VT: Nov. 18 at Higher Ground (with Nada Surf)
Who: Rising Brooklyn rock group Pom Pom Squad, fronted by Mia Berrin
What they said: Nylon called the album “one of 2021’s fiercest new albums,” while Paste dubbed it a “cinematic masterpiece.”
Indigo De Souza: ‘Any Shape You Take’
Released: Aug. 27 (Saddle Creek)
Live in VT: Jan. 28, 2022 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Who: Rising Asheville, North Carolina-based indie rocker
What they said: De Souza’s “outstanding second album spans grungy rock and colorful, hi-fi pop,” said Pitchfork, “illuminating her impressive voice and her ability to wring out every last drop of emotion.”
Courtney Barnett: ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’
Released: Nov. 12 (Mom + Pop)
Live in VT: Feb. 10, 2022 at Higher Ground (sold out)
Who: Lauded Australian indie-rock singer-songwriter
What they said: “Highlighting her numerous talents, which include being a gifted poet, a formidable musician and an astute empath,” said Variety, “Barnett’s new record is a testament to the value of taking things slowly and another high-water mark in a career seemingly destined for many more.”
black midi: ‘Cavalcade’
Released: May 28 (Rough Trade)
Live in VT: March 29, 2022 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Who: Adventurous British rock band
What they said: “The virtuosic British band black midi bristles in every direction: with jagged, skewed funk riffs; with pointed dissonances; with passages of Minimalistic, ominous suspense; with lyrics full of bitter disillusion,” said the New York Times. “And then, just to keep things unsettled, come passages filled with tenderness and wonderment, only to plunge back into the fray.”
Japanese Breakfast: “Jubilee”
Released: June 4 (Dead Oceans)
Live in VT: May 13-15, 2022 at Waking Windows
Who: Philadelphia indie-rock artist Michelle Zauner
What they said: Pitchfork called her third album “a stylish and eclectic record that feels of the moment and also steeped in classic indie sensibilities.”
Dry Cleaning: ‘New Long Leg’
Released: April 2 (4AD)
Live in VT: May 13-15, 2022 at Waking Windows
Who: London art-rock quartet
What they said: Dry Cleaning’s debut album “over-delivers the drama on 10 smartly textured tracks produced by PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish,” said Rolling Stone. “It’s music that both demands and deserves undivided attention.”
