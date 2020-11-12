There’s a scene in the upcoming festival of short plays by Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre (ART) in which one actor has to seduce another — over Zoom.
In it, “He pull(s) the scarf off of her neck,” director Kristen Hixon explained. To accomplish that over Zoom, “It has to be in sync, as he’s pulling, she’s releasing.”
It’s part of the comedy “A Lion in the Streets” coming up in ART’s November short play festival on Zoom, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The length of the plays fits the screen size of the medium — none are longer than 15 minutes — so as to not overwhelm audiences. But the five original pieces in this festival by Vermont playwrights, some of which will be performed for the first time, ART hopes, will leave you wanting more.
“Drive-through” by Lesley Becker is about a couple that meets each other at a COVID-19 test site. In addition to “A Lion in the Streets” in this festival, Jeanne Beckwith has also written “Love in the Time of Corona,” and “Zoom Reunion.”
The scripts are original and current. Hixon said, “From the producing side I have read so many plays and I’m still reading more. We have playwrights from all over Vermont and New England submitting and a lot are brand new, never been performed.”
And while presenting theater online has been a big wild card, the limitations have also fed possibilities.
“One thing that’s fantastic,” Becker said, “you probably hear this from everybody, that you can work with people around the state who you would never have worked with otherwise.”
“There’s no audience reaction — that is a great loss on the Zoom platform,” Becker added.
But on the flip side, it opens doors to translating meant-for-the-stage stories. Becker had taken a line out of her play “Trenton Point” when it was being directed on stage last year, but it’s getting a comeback on Zoom.
“Staging that just didn’t feel right, but on Zoom we’re going to try it again and see if it works,” Becker said. “So the platforms are different and have potential to offer different opportunities.”
“One of the things that’s tough is this boundary of screen size,” actor Kat Redniss said. “How much can you fit into a visual space that’s much smaller, and make it readable to an audience that’s watching on a phone, iPad or laptop?”
But they’re making it work.
“There’s not a manual, but we’re figuring it out,” Becker said.
“If I’ve done my job right then the heartbeat of the story is going to be the same,” playwright Shoshannah Boray said.
The festival includes Boray’s 10-minute “Philo: Love + Dendron: To Be Firm” about a mother-daughter relationship during a transitional time, which is actually an excerpt from her full-length play “Strawberry Moon.”
“It’s a flashback, but it stands on its own,” Boray said. “‘Strawberry Moon’ has to do with reckoning dreams as young adults, and what they expected their lives to be. The short play is a flashback to when they were younger.”
“What we were hoping to do this season is offer something free to people,” Hixon said. “We want to stay connected with our audience base, and expand that base.”
Redniss of Essex Junction is one of those who may never have joined the ART family if not for the need for Zoom theater. She plays Easter in Becker’s “Trenton Point,” and Snow in Marisa Valent’s “Boys I’ve Loved as Types of Weather.”
Becker called the festival “heartwarming.” Redniss agreed, “To see the evolution from the first festival to now, I’m excited to go into the third and see where that goes. And moving forward it will inform how creative community in Vermont exists, and what’s possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.