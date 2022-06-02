Walking into Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater on Monday made it pretty obvious that a Douglas Anderson production was underway — there were two Las Vegas-style slot machines on stage, and they were surrounded by fog.
Opera Company of Middlebury, now in its 19th year, is preparing to present Jacques Offenbach’s “Orphée aux enfers (Orpheus in the Underworld)” June 3-11 at Middlebury Town Hall Theater. Performances will be fully staged with orchestra and sung in the original French with English supertitles.
In this comic operetta, Offenbach turns the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice upside down. Instead of a tale of courage and undying love, in which a husband goes into Hell to save his wife — the tale at the heart of Vermonter Anaïs Mitchell’s “Hadestown” on Broadway — Offenbach presents a bickering married couple who hate each other, gods who behave badly and a a society that’s gone off the rails.
“The show celebrates the seven deadly sins,” explained Anderson, Opera Company of Middlebury’s artistic director who is stage director.
“What other opera has the first line, “I’m having an affair, don’t tell my husband?’” he asked. “Imagine that in 1858. It’s incredible — he really pushed all the buttons. We can even see our own licentiousness.”
“There are great tunes,” added guest conductor Clinton Smith. “Offenbach, like his contemporaries and the people he influenced, wrote tunes that get stuck in your head. It’s lively, its effervescent, it’s silly. There are quotes from (Gluck’s ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’) in the piece — it’s not subtle at all. It just sparkles from beginning to end.”
The opera is perhaps best known for its famed “Galop infernal” in the final scene, which was adopted by Paris cabarets, including the Moulin Rouge and Folies Bergère, to accompany the can-can.
Offenbach (1819-80) was a German-born French composer who wrote nearly 100 operettas in the 1850s-70s, and his incomplete opera, “The Tales of Hoffmann.”
“Why isn’t Offenbach done more?” Anderson said. “Of course, he’s the original Gilbert and Sullivan. The music is so effervescent, wonderful and joyful. And we’re just blown away as a company by it. You just never tire of it.”
“Orphée aux enfers” lampoons the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. This time, Orpheus is not the son of Apollo but a local violin teacher. And he is glad to be rid of Eurydice when she runs off with Pluto, the god of the Underworld. Though having an affair of his own, Orpheus is extorted by Public Opinion (a character) into going down to Hades to rescue Eurydice.
“I think it’s great storytelling,” Smith said. “I love it because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Offenbach was clever and created entertainment, with simple but effective tunes and effects and patter, a great balance between aria and ensemble throughout the piece. It’s just very effective.”
The original 1858 version of “Orphée” was in two acts, but in 1874, Offenbach expanded it to four.
“We’re using bits and pieces of the 1858 when we prefer them,” Anderson said. “We’re cutting some of the pieces as some people do.”
“We’ve trimmed it down to a truly effective, concise two hours,” Smith said. “So the story line moves continuously, and there’s never a lull.”
Now for the slot machines: For Anderson, the great joke is that the gods are so bored in heaven, Mount Olympus, because being good and living on a steady diet of ambrosia is just plain dull. To retrieve Eurydice, the gods must take a chance and go to Hell. They’re thrilled.
“I had to come up with a place that, to me, is Hellish, and borderline offensive, and for other people, they love it,” Anderson said. “It’s got to be Las Vegas!”
“So, when we get there, there is fire and there is smoke, but we have slot machines. We’ll even have a velvet rope. When the gods are let into Hell, they’re thrilled.
“There are other jokes I won’t give away,” he said.
He’s not kidding!
The production boasts a cast of 24 professional singers, with more than 20 Vermont professionals in the orchestra. Because of COVID, Anderson didn’t conduct New York City auditions this year.
“After 19 years, we kind of don’t have to, we have such a great roster of singers,” he said. “We’re always looking for singer-actors, but in this case, I was looking for singer-comedians — people who want to rip it up, to sing and play.
“All the way down the line I was able to cherry-pick people,” Anderson said. “It’s about 90, 95% alums. And this is a fun one to do with alums because we’re just having a great time.”
Like everywhere else COVID remains an issue. (Singers will not wear masks during performances.)
“We can’t all go out and drink after rehearsals; they’re not allowed to go to restaurants, because with one positive test, we’re done,” Anderson said. “Some folks have been delayed getting here because they had it. But after the final show, we’re going to have one heckuva party.”
For us, with “Orphée aux enfers,” the party starts opening night.
“I’ve always felt that comic opera needs to be laugh-out-loud funny,” Anderson said, “and ‘Orphée’ is hilarious. It’s so irreverent that it’s closer to “Saturday Night Live” than it is to ‘La Bohème.’”
