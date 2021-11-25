A week before Thanksgiving, the gift-giving season got an early start in Rutland on Thursday with Operation Dolls & More providing 10,000 items to local nonprofits that are expected to be given to area children during the holiday season.
The program is run by the Retired Senior Volunteers Program (RSVP) in Rutland and accepts donated items like toys and books for children. A group of RSVP volunteers work on the items during the year, restoring some and pairing others into festive packages before giving them to organizations like BROC — Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, NewStory or Mount St. Joseph Academy. Those organizations get the items to area residents in need of presents for children in their family.
At Trinity Episcopal Church on West Street on Thursday, representatives of community organizations like the National Guard and ARC Rutland Area pulled into the parking lot so RSVP members could load the presents into vehicles. A similar method, developed in response to the pandemic, was used last year but with the mild temperatures on Thursday, this year’s effort was much easier than it was during the same process on a frigid day in 2020.
Maryesa White, executive director of RSVP, thanked the people at Trinity for their accommodation of the program but acknowledged there were changes associated with the ongoing pandemic. In the past, volunteers worked on Operation Dolls on Tuesdays and people could drop off items or request items by coming by.
While many of Operation Dolls toys and games are made available for the holidays, others can be provided during a crisis, like for a family forced out of a home because of a fire.
The program is unusual because rather than simply collecting donated toys and items and redistributing them to needy families, Operation Dolls accepts items that have already been part of someone’s childhood and gives them a second life.
“Some of (the donations) do come in pretty scratched up or rough looking. We have volunteers that will take them home and restore them and they look almost brand-new. It’s amazing what they can do. I’ve seen some where stickers are peeling off and, in my opinion, it may have just been easier, with all the donations we get, maybe this is one that should go to the dumpster. But honestly, the volunteers will say, ‘Oh, no’ or ‘I’ll take it’ and they’ll bring it back looking new,” White said.
Volunteers add to the second life through woodworking, knitting, sewing. Carol Swan, a volunteer, said she and her husband have figured out a way to get old, corroded batteries from a toy in a way that allows new batteries to be inserted that brings the toy back to life.
Swan provided a tour of the operation at the church. One room is dedicated to Barbies, while others are dedicated to animal-themed books or toys and others to dolls, gifts for toddlers and teens and one room, where volunteers were sharing cookies and conversation was filled with material that will be turned into blankets or clothes for dolls.
Marie Bradbury, a volunteer from Brandon, described the joy of the effort while working in the doll room.
“I raised five sons. Now it’s my turn to play with dolls,” she said.
Swan pointed out a cradle that had been reconditioned so it could be used again, which she said would mean it was providing support for a third generation, and indicated some items will go to local food shelves so an adult can find the food the family needs and a few toys that might mean something more to the family’s younger members.
“That’s one thing you’ll hear a lot from these gals. We do it for the kids,” she said.
White added that RSVP members took special pride because Operation Dolls is not federally funded. Instead, the program is supported by local donations and the efforts of volunteer members.
Cynthia Noyes, a volunteer, has been working on Operation Dolls since 2007. On Thursday, she was at the distribution event, loading up vehicles on an unseasonably warm morning, with her granddaughter, Rylee Plante, who has been helping out since she was 4.
Noyes, who is in charge of organizing the sewing section, said it was the “camaraderie with the other girls, the other volunteers (and) the importance of providing gifts to those who need it.”
Plante, 18, said she started out in the toy giveaway by “tagging along” with her brothers, Bailey and Griffin. But she has developed her own connection to the tradition. “It’s mostly just like spending time with my grandmother and helping her out and doing what I can for our community. Like my grandma said, the girls who work this are amazing people. I love to see them every year, and spending that time with my grandmother is really important,” she said.
Andrew Juettner, executive director of Advocacy Resources Community (ARC), was one of the nonprofit representatives who picked up the items people like Noyes and Swan have spruced up. He said the items help their clients, primarily people with developmental disabilities, and complete one of their club goals.
“Our action club members support families at Christmas time and this is one of their projects. It’s a way for our members to give back to the community,” he said.
Juettner said the items he would bring back to ARC would be matched up with the appropriate area families by the members of the club.
After being shown around, Dick Courcelle, chief executive officer of the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health, the parent organization of RSVP, said he was impressed with the pivot Operation Dolls, which was marking it’s 21st iteration in 2021, had made this year and last to continue to serve the community despite the changes required by the pandemic.
“It’s actually just amazing to see the amount of coordination and organization involved that goes into creating this event and collecting gifts for kids. Despite coming here every year, this was the first time I’m seeing all the gifts together. It felt like I was walking into Santa’s workshop,” he said.
White said those who want to donate items can call RSVP at 802-775-8220, ext. 103.
