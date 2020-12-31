When doors closed in widespread response to a deadly new virus in March, arts organizations were among the first to be affected. But the virtual door swung open. A wide variety of arts content began to crop up online, from dance to theater to film — and a lot of it was free. Instead of fading away into the void of darkened stages, local arts communities found light on a new path.
Rutland’s Paramount Theatre was forced to cancel many shows and close its doors, but a short time later it blessed Rutland with its first drive-in movie theaters in decades.
Weston Playhouse and Walker Farm canceled all live events but moved online to create new kinds of theatrical performances, including its commissioned short, one-person plays by 14 of America’s leading playwrights. It became the fascinating series “One Room” available on its YouTube channel for free.
Despite logistical challenges, the Chaffee Art Center still pulled off Art in the Park this year, and began offering gallery openings and access to its gift shop online.
Rutland Youth Theatre made the decision to postpone its “Wizard of Oz” production. But Director Nikki Adams said in a news release, “We are, however, already brainstorming alternative options for our young creative minds to continue learning and developing their theater skills.”
Rutland Free Library advocated its downloadable e-books, audio books and streaming video on www.rutlandfree.org “We’ve added extra titles to that, and we hope folks can find that and use those services,” Director Randal Smathers said.
Two staff members at Middlebury College created a statewide online hub for visual arts when its art centers closed. Vermont Arts Online links with virtual tours, online activities, and opportunities to art centers all over the state.
“The idea is to have one place that’s easy to find for people to go and then drive traffic to the websites of these organizations, that people otherwise might not be able to find, especially if they’re not already familiar with the place,” Sarah Briggs said.
New England Youth Theatre based in Brattleboro offered programs online including the free workshop “Fearless Online Playwrights” for ages 12-19. The NEYT press release optimistically reminded us: “Remember, when Shakespeare was quarantined during the plague, he wrote ‘King Lear!’”
Hall Art Foundation in Reading closed its doors but sent a call to artists around the world to appear in a video series called “America Now! Some Artists’ Reactions.”
“We are in the midst of an important time in this country’s history, and we want to provide a platform for the voice of American artists, or artists who are or have worked in America,” said Maryse Brand, director of Hall Art Foundation.
Middlebury Town Hall Theatre presented “The Quarantine Sessions” — dozens of 60-second snippets from local all-stars, covering theater, music, dance and more in a dynamic, short video series.
Longtime Rutland community theater staple Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre took the leap to move its productions online, presenting a series of short-play festivals on Zoom — for free — with talk backs with the playwrights, performers and directors following the performances.
Late last summer, the Carving Studio in West Rutland worked around the parameters of the pandemic, with artists working outdoors, and the center encouraging visitors to tour the outside grounds. Its artists also participated in the socially distanced exhibit installed downtown over the summer.
Pride’s Young Artists, a local nonprofit children’s theater company, presented “Elf The Musical Jr.!” just after Thanksgiving, through a hybrid of media and socially distanced performances, which were edited together and presented on Zoom.
“It (was) filmed to try to maintain the idea that you’re watching it from a seat in a theater, where you try to keep that fourth wall,” director Sarah McGee said.
Hundreds of movie theaters closed across the country, but The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival (MNFF) joined forces with the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) to present Split/Screen, an online monthly movie series that runs through June 2021.
The list goes on. Lots of doors closed, but windows were opened.
The overall spirit of the local arts community could be summed up by a quote from MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven: “Let’s build bridges between each other ... partnership makes the whole greater.”
