Santa Paws Tales to Tales

Dec. 19, 4 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court St.

Kids can meet and read to trained therapy dogs who are the best listeners for beginning readers. This month enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and select a free book to keep.

Newsies

Dec. 14 & 15, 7 p.m. Matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

30 Center St., Rutland

Broadway musical based on the true historical strike of newspaper boys in NYC in 1899. Tickets are $10 children/seniors and $12 for adults.

Local Yokal Pass Party

Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

Pickle Barrel Nightclub

Killington

Attend the party and get the locals pass with discounts and benefits for the season. Funk duo Soule Monde will perform.

Opening Reception

Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

Castleton University Bank Gallery

104 Merchants Row, Rutland

Exhibition by Rutland-based painter and ceramic artist Reid Brechner, re-examines a formative body of work under the lens of place, in tandem with an exploration of newness and what it means to belong. On display through Jan. 16.

The Holidays are Alive

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

85 West St., Rutland

Featuring Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner. Ticket for sale in advance and at the door. Contact office@trinitychurchrutland.org.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.