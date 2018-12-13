Santa Paws Tales to Tales
Dec. 19, 4 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court St.
Kids can meet and read to trained therapy dogs who are the best listeners for beginning readers. This month enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and select a free book to keep.
Newsies
Dec. 14 & 15, 7 p.m. Matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.
Paramount Theatre
30 Center St., Rutland
Broadway musical based on the true historical strike of newspaper boys in NYC in 1899. Tickets are $10 children/seniors and $12 for adults.
Local Yokal Pass Party
Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
Pickle Barrel Nightclub
Killington
Attend the party and get the locals pass with discounts and benefits for the season. Funk duo Soule Monde will perform.
Opening Reception
Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Castleton University Bank Gallery
104 Merchants Row, Rutland
Exhibition by Rutland-based painter and ceramic artist Reid Brechner, re-examines a formative body of work under the lens of place, in tandem with an exploration of newness and what it means to belong. On display through Jan. 16.
The Holidays are Alive
Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church
85 West St., Rutland
Featuring Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner. Ticket for sale in advance and at the door. Contact office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
