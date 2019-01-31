Book Talk
January 31, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix Books Rutland
2 Center St., Ste 1, Rutland
Polly Young-Eisendrath talks about her new book, “Love Between Equals: Relationship as a Spiritual Path.” 802-855-8078.
February Book Sales
February 1 & 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. / 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court Street, Rutland
Thousands of organized, gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items $ .25 — $3. This month’s highlighted feature: American Presidents and Patriotism. friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Greg Klyma in Concert
February 2, 7:30 p.m.
Ripton Elementary School
Lincoln-Ripton Road, Ripton
Multi-instrumentalist Greg Klyma. Refreshments to benefit Wren’s Nest. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
