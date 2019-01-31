Book Talk

January 31, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix Books Rutland

2 Center St., Ste 1, Rutland

Polly Young-Eisendrath talks about her new book, “Love Between Equals: Relationship as a Spiritual Path.” 802-855-8078.

February Book Sales

February 1 & 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. / 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court Street, Rutland

Thousands of organized, gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items $ .25 — $3. This month’s highlighted feature: American Presidents and Patriotism. friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.

Greg Klyma in Concert

February 2, 7:30 p.m.

Ripton Elementary School

Lincoln-Ripton Road, Ripton

Multi-instrumentalist Greg Klyma. Refreshments to benefit Wren’s Nest. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.

