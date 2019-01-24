Is it your line?

An Evening of Theatrical Improv.

January 25 & 26, 7:30 p.m.

College of St. Joseph

71 Clement Road, Rutland

Based on the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Friday and Saturday. $20, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.

Have a ball

Myofascial Release Self-Treatment Workshop

January 26, 12-1:30 p.m.

Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center

56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland

Utilizing therapy balls and myofascial stretching techniques, release tension and pain by sinking into restrictions of our fascia. Dress in comfortable clothes and take home a self-treatment ball. $18 members/$20 non-members, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.

First steps?

Beginner’s Swing Dancing

January 28, 6:30-8:15 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court Street, Rutland

East Coast Swing Dancing. Attend any or all sessions. The first half hour introduces the basic steps; the hour following pulls them together, amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.

You’re in charge

Director’s meeting

Jan. 28 & 29, 6:30 p.m.

Dorset Playhouse

104 Cheney Road, Dorset

{span}Anyone interested in directing for this year’s One Act Play Festival is welcome. Bring a play or choose from available library. The One Act Festival runs March 29-31 and April 5-7, www.dorsetplayers.org.{/span}

Special guest w/ baton

VSO Masterworks

January 27, 3 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre

30 Center Street, Rutland

Guest conductor James Feddeck makes his Vermont Symphony Orchestra debut with a program showcasing the versatility of VSO musicians. Adults: $32/$20 students: $10.

