The Plumb Bobs
February 8, 9:30 p.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center Street, Rutland
A mix of songs you have heard and songs you may not have heard — but will want to hear again. 802-558-9580.
Overcoming Teen bullying — Warrior 1
February 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Academy at Rising Sun
77 Furnace Rd, Pittsford
Program created to assist the teen in navigating typical school life filled with academic demands, parental expectations, responsibilities and a drama-filled social life, both in real time and cyber. Not a martial arts class. kathy@academyatrisingsun.org, 802-345-2627.
House concert with Pete's Posse
February 9, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Hollywood Studios
Frost Hill Road, Mount Holly
Vermont's own trad-roots power trio Pete's Posse. Composed of acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon and the uber-dynamic Tristan Henderson. Call or email for more info. and reservations. Suggested donation $15, mthollywd@gmail.com, 802-259-2523.
