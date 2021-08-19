Tosca is one of the greatest roles in grand opera, requiring vocal and theatrical depth, as well as power and beauty.
“It’s a dream role for me — so much so that my little dog is named Tosca,” says Andrea Chinedu Nwoke.
“She’s got layers I think that are sometimes overlooked,” Nwoke said. “For me it’s the strength and survivor mentality that she shows. But she shows, in Act II and Act III, that she’s got this core of vulnerability, and this want for goodness. She has to balance that with the strength that allows her to do what needs to be done.
“It’s all about a lady who does what needs to be done,” Nwoke said. “She speaks to me in that way.”
Nwoke will sing the title role when Barn Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at the Isham Family Farm in Williston (a few tickets remain), and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Barn Opera House in Brandon (sold out).
This production will inaugurate the Barn Opera House. Both performances will be fully staged, directed by founder and Artistic Director Joshua Collier; conducted by Cailin Marcel Manson; sung in the original Italian with English supertitles, and accompanied by pianist Felix Jarrar.
“The production is going to be the most traditional Barn Opera has done,” Collier said. “This piece has enough dramatic impact without any alteration. It is very clear about the moral compass of all the main characters. This is a story that really serves in its original framework.”
“Tosca,” with its Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, premiered in Rome in 1900 and is set in an 1800 Rome, threatened by Napoleon’s invasion. The celebrated singer Floria Tosca’s lover, the painter Mario Cavaradossi, is hiding the escaped political prisoner Cesare Angelotti. Baron Scarpia, chief of police, imprisons and tortures Cavaradossi, demanding Angelotti’s whereabouts.
In Act II, one of the most powerful and beautiful in all of opera, Scarpia demands that Tosca surrender herself to him to save Cavaradossi’s life. This is where she sings the beloved “Vissi d’arte (I lived for art).” Of course, as this is opera, things don’t go well in Act III.
The role of Tosca is a complex one. She’s no ingénue, she’s the reigning diva. And she’s a lot more.
“One of my favorite lines in the whole show, and what I think is so charming and encapsulates Tosca’s character is when she says, “All right, I trust you. But make those eyes brown!” Collier, the tenor who will sing Cavaradossi, said. “I just think that is one of the best lines, one of the most heartfelt, warm wonderful moments of theater. It’s jealousy, but also real love of real people.”
“I love that line as well, but also, when Mario is being tortured and she asks him to confess,” Nwoke said. “Musically, it’s one of the most un-dramatic but it can bring me to tears. I don’t know why, but it really gets me!”
Part of Tosca is a savvy woman who has lived life to the fullest.
“Tosca says, look, the Virgin Mary will forgive me — because she knows my heart,” Collier said. “That is really, really powerful and honest. It’s real religion, it’s real honesty. It’s so dramatic without any melodrama.”
This will be Nwoke’s first Tosca. She recently sang the role of Agnès Sorel in the Philadelphia premiere of Tchaikovsky’s “Maid of Orleans.” Other recent roles include Luisa in Verdi’s “Luisa Miller,” Magda Sorel in Menotti’s “The Consul,” Santuzza in Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana,” and Madame Lidoine Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites.”
“The challenge of Tosca from an acting-singing standpoint is to find her fulfillment,” Nwoke said. “I’m playing with the idea that there are kind of three faces of Tosca: One is the child, meaning playful and with a certain amount of innocence and naiveté; the survivor in she does what she’s got to do; and the diva, of course.
“The diva, in some ways, is the mask she wears,” Nwoke said. “It’s a part of her internally, but it’s allowed her to move about in the world. In any case, it’s a challenge dramatically because the Puccini score is soaring away and the orchestra is getting bigger and bigger and my notes are going higher and higher.
“She has these diva moments when she doesn’t give it all away so I, as an actor, can’t either,” Nwoke said.
There is also the challenge of not overplaying the diva.
“So, especially in Act I, you want those lighter flirtatious moments with Cavarodossi to happen in a really human flirting, this is a game we play, sort of way.
“Again in Act III, being able to honestly believe that you’re going to be able to sail away, and that it’s just a matter of time. It’s going to be OK,” Nwoke said.
And then, of course, you have to sing it.
“It’s a challenge keeping your wits about you, and being smart enough to let Puccini and the orchestra to do some of the drama as well,” Nwoke said. “It’s all a challenge.”
In this production, the orchestra will be the Barn Opera House’s recently acquired Steinway D (9-foot concert grand) piano, donated largely by the Loring family. This will offer pianist Jarrar a broad palette of colors and plenty of power to fulfill his role.
Originally planned to be outdoors because of COVID, the physical production is very simple.
“There will be projections and a backdrop with minimal sets. Costumes are by the Vermont Theater Lab, with which Barn opera now has a long-term contract,” Collier said.
“You’re going to find an ‘organicism’ with 21st-century actors. It won’t be mannered, but it will be traditional,” he said. “As a director, that will be my goal — finding relatability and truth.”
In addition to the projected supertitles, The Barn Opera House has installed magnetic cellphone holders in the back of the theater seats.
“We’re going to give out Barn Opera stickers and little magnetic squares that people will put on the back of their phones,” Collier said. “There will be a code you go to, and every person in the auditorium will attend a Keynote presentation and the supertitles will be on your phone.” (A few phones will be available for those who don’t have one.)
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.