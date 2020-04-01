To list your event in the Reader Bulletins
email editor@rutlandreader.com
MEALS ON WHEELS MESSAGE
Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteers to help pack food for those in most need within our community.
If you are healthy and already volunteering within the community during this effort and would like to lend a helping hand, give the organization a call Penny Jones at (802) 775-4133.
VERMONT FOODBANK MESSAGE
A special VeggieVanGo will take place at the Vermont Foodbank Rutland Warehouse on Friday, April 3rd from 10:00AM -11:00 am. The address is 92 Park St. in Rutland, and ANYONE is welcome and can pick up for multiple families. All food is pre-bagged with screened volunteers/employees who are, of course, washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, using gloves and making sure the food goes directly from box to personal bag.
RUTLAND COUNTY MUTUAL AID RESOURCES
Links to Information about COVID-19
Rutland County Mutual: https://sites.google.com/view/rutvtmutualaid?fbclid=IwAR2l4k30GXEkDD8nxhHHSVl6JUL6qpUZ-bW1Bdh_Fi8jY5I0yobmVGSs7ow
Hunger Free Vermont: https://www.hungerfreevt.org/news/coronavirus?fbclid=IwAR1j8SEoHra8_5rAK8y4abk5PDUPsGXlX7Svfij9lcnzGIKvEo7Nxrob2Rs
Vermont Department of Health: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Vermont Agency of Education: https://education.vermont.gov/news/covid-19-guidance-vermont-schools
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
RRMC PHARMACY PRESCRIPTION PICK-UP
When prescriptions are ready, the Pharmacy will call you and payment will be taken with a credit card over the phone or cash will be collected at pick-up. Exact change is appreciated. Upon arrival at the Stratton Road entrance, call the Pharmacy (802.747.1777) and the staff will bring the prescription to your car. If you’re unable to call the Pharmacy, please come to the entrance, provide your name, and they will bring it to you. Pharmacy Hours: Mon-Fri 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Rutland County Resource Guide
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is pleased to give you this Resource Guide to Services during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
Information and Links for assistance with Food, Unemployment, Online Education Alternatives, Domestic Violence Services, Mental Health Resources, National Hotlines & more.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MkaffhmyXA6BNkaFQQf1azzgPAbJ759vovehfRVg1pk/edit?fbclid=IwAR3B1Pm9pg-mbeeD7rV5H48GvHQajL4b7za8GABRxjLw0rwPxuZOY3bDORs
Additional Covid-19 online Resources
www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
https://members.rutlandvermont.com/news/details/business-updates
JOURNALISM STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS
The Journalism Education Foundation of New England, a division of the New England Newspaper & Press Association, will award several $2,000 scholarships this spring to high school seniors and college students in the six-state region who aspire to pursue a career in journalism.
This program encourages and supports young people who wish to staff and lead newspapers into the next generation.
The JEFNE scholarship is available to residents of New England. Applicants must be a college student or high school senior planning to attend college the following year to study journalism or a related field, and they are required to have a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Interested students can apply for the scholarship online at www.nenpa.com. The deadline for applications is March 27. For further information please call NENPA at 781-281-7284.
RUTLAND-AREA MEDICAL COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIP
The 2020 Rutland-Area Medical Community Scholarship committee has extended the application deadline from March 15 to April 1 for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in health care. In its fourth year, the scholarship is possible thanks to the generosity of Rutland-area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
The scholarship is intended to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students, encouraging them to continue their education in the field of health care. The scholarship awards will create opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland-area medical-community employees who are working toward furthering their goal of a career in health care.
The Rutland-area medical community established the scholarship program in 2016, raising more than $175,000 to support on-going scholarship awards. During the past three years, sixteen $1,000 scholarships have been awarded. In 2020, the awards will increase with five $1,250 scholarship awards to be distributed.
All applications must be received by April 1, 2020. For more information about the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, or to download an application please visit http://bit.ly/MedScholarship2020 or call 802-747-3634.
RUTLAND COUNTY MUTUAL AID RESOURCES
Links to Information about COVID-19
Rutland County Mutual: https://sites.google.com/view/rutvtmutualaid?fbclid=IwAR2l4k30GXEkDD8nxhHHSVl6JUL6qpUZ-bW1Bdh_Fi8jY5I0yobmVGSs7ow
Hunger Free Vermont: https://www.hungerfreevt.org/news/coronavirus?fbclid=IwAR1j8SEoHra8_5rAK8y4abk5PDUPsGXlX7Svfij9lcnzGIKvEo7Nxrob2Rs
Vermont Department of Health: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Vermont Agency of Education: https://education.vermont.gov/news/covid-19-guidance-vermont-schools
World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.