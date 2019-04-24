To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
PITTSFORD TRAILS 5K & 1 MILE RUNS
Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Join us on the beautiful Pittsford trails at the recreation area for a 5k and 1-mile run/walk to benefit the Pittsford Recreation Department. Rain or shine event! Start at the Pittsford Recreation Area Pavilion, prizes awarded for finishers in age groups sponsored by local businesses. This event is a fun run and ONLY times for the top finishers will be recorded. Water stations at 1-mile intervals. Pre-register by April 8, to be guaranteed a shirt. Entry fees: $12 for pre-registered 5K; $7 for pre-registered 1 mile; $20 for race-day 5k; $15 for race-day 1 mile. Sign up at the Town of Pittsford Offices or online at runsignup.com. recreation@pittsfordvermont.com.
TAKE BACK DAY
National Prescription Drug Take Back day is Saturday, April 27. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinet and turn in — safely and anonymously — your used and unused prescription drugs. From 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. folks may access the following drop off locations throughout Rutland County for disposal: Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Pharmacy, Wilcox Pharmacy, Rutland County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Police Department, Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Police Department, and the Diamond Run Mall.
This event is supported by Partners for Prevention, a community network dedicated to sustainable substance use prevention efforts for Rutland County youth and young adults. Stay connected by liking Partners for Prevention on Facebook @www.facebook.com/partnersforprevention or by visiting their website at www.partnersforprevention.com
“THE RUMPUS”
The Rumpus, an evening of Live Storytelling in partnership with Actors: Repertory Theatre will feature seven storytellers telling first-person true stories related to the theme “The Show Must Go On!” Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Tuttle Hall Theatre, located on the College of Saint Joseph Campus, 71 Clement Road. Tickets are $20 and are available at 802tix.com, the Rutland Herald Office at 77 Grove Street, or the door.
WONDERFEET LIP SYNC BATTLE
Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, once again brings the local Lip Sync Battle to the Paramount Theater, on Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Teams of local residents will lift spirits and show off our vibrant community with costumes, music and choreography that have to be seen to be believed. The team lineup this year includes performers from Aldermans, GE, Head Start, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Recreation and many museum supporters. Competing teams will gear up for a night of determination, sheer talent and fun. Judges award points for accuracy, creativity and choreography to select a Judge’s Choice winner. The audience will participate by text-to-vote to select a winning team for Fan Favorite. All proceeds will benefit Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, located at 11 Center Street in Rutland, operations including outreach and ongoing exhibits and programs to meet the needs of our community.
Tickets are available at The Paramount Theater Box Office, by calling 802-775-0903, or at www.paramountvt.org. Children may attend, but parents are reminded that the night’s content may not be suitable for all ages. For more information call 802-282-2678 or visit www.WonderfeetKidsMuseum.org or follow the event on facebook.
SPRING WILDFLOWER WALK ON MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
After the long, cold winter, a guided walk to look for spring wildflowers at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, is just the thing. The walk takes place on Sunday, April 28, 1 — 3 p.m. Amy Olmsted, a nursery professional for over 20 years, is your leader. Olmsted is a horticulturist with Rocky Dale Gardens in Bristol, Vermont.
Olmsted will show you where and how to look for early wildflowers, will identify the flowers you see, tell you their common and scientific names, and will discuss their habitat. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, be prepared for the trails, and bring water if you like. This special event brings you to this historic site before the official opening on Saturday, May 25.
The program, co-sponsored by the Mount Independence Coalition and Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, is open to the public. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 15. Meet by 1 p.m. outside the museum. Call 802-759-2412 for more information. For a preview on what you might see, view a new short feature on the Mount Independence wildflowers of spring: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-45rchh-hTE&feature=share. For more information about the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON PHOTO EXHIBIT AND OPEN HOUSE
On April 29 from 6 — 8 p.m., Rutland County Audubon will host an evening of photos, conversation and light refreshments. Photos will be on display from April 15 through July 31. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by RCAS and the Maclure Library. Maclure Library is located at the corner of Route 7 and Adams St. in Pittsford, VT. 483-2972.
HOT TURKEY BINGO BLAST
Tuesday, April 30 at the Castleton Community Center. Enjoy a lunch of hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes, veggies and dessert, followed by a fun assortment of Bingo games. Neat prizes for the winners of each game and a special prize for the cover all. Your donation of $4 for lunch includes two free Bingo Cards. Additional Bingo cards or cards for players who did not attend lunch are $.25 each. Lunch is at noon. Bingo starts immediately after lunch and ends at 2 p.m. Come for good food, fun & friendship. For reservations call the Center (468-3093) by 9 a.m. Monday, April 29.
SPRING HISTORY WALK AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
ORWELL, Vt.—Spring into spring on Sunday, May 5, at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, for a special pre-opening day guided history walk from 1 — 4 p.m. This is the perfect time of year to see traces of the Revolutionary War defenses on the landscape. Revolutionary War expert Mike Barbieri, Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli, and site administrator Elsa Gilbertson lead a walk on and off the trails to explore this Revolutionary War site. The focus will be on the camps and brigade layouts here in 1776-77. What evidence still remains on the ground? Meet at the museum for orientation. The fee is $5 for adults, free for children under 15. Wear sturdy boots, be prepared for off-trail walking, and dress for the weather. Co-sponsored by the Mount Independence Coalition.
This is the first of many programs scheduled for 2019. Opening day is Saturday, May 25. Regular hours will be daily, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. through October 13. Call 802-759-2412 for information about the hike. The Mount Independence State Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark and is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War archeological sites. It is located at 497 Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Carefully follow the signs. For more information about the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov. For the Mount Independence Coalition, visit www.mountindependence.org.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY PROGRAM AT RUTLAND REGIONAL
Driving is a complicated task. It requires people to see and hear clearly; pay close attention to other cars, traffic signs and signals, and pedestrians; and react quickly to events. It’s common for people to have declined in visual, thinking, or physical abilities as they get older. As a result, older drivers are more likely than younger ones to have trouble in certain situations.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is hosting an AARP Smart Driving Course, Thursday, May 2, from 5 — 9:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. This is an excellent opportunity to refresh your driving skills and learn strategies to stay safe behind the wheel. Among the topics covered will be how to adjust your driving to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; learn defensive driving techniques, new traffic laws and rules of the road; and how medications impact driving. Completing this course will entitle you to auto insurance discounts and can help to reduce costs on your overall vehicle maintenance.
Register online at www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400. The fee for non-AARP members is $20 and $15 for AARP members. To qualify for the member rate please put your AARP member number in the memo section of your check. Make the check payable to AARP. After you have enrolled in the course, send the check to Baird Morgan, 799 Elm Street, Florence, VT 05744.
SPRING RUMMAGE SALE AT GRACE
Grace Congregational Church in Rutland will hold a spring rummage sale on Thursday, May 2 from 6 – 9 p.m. The sale continues on Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. – noon. Please use the Center Street entrance to Fellowship Hall.
RRMC TO OFFER “PEACE AND CALM IN CHAOS” CLASS
Inner chaos can take many forms in our outer lives, including burnout, health problems, financial distress, and relationship issues. The most important thing to understand is that inner frenzy is what causes the outer chaos (not the other way around). Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering a three-part class, Peace and Calm in Chaos, on May 2, 9, and 16 from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at Rutland Regional in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, taught by Certified Life Coach Bonnie Olson. The sessions will include presentations on grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts, each designed to help you restore your inner balance.
The cost for the course is $15 and advanced registration is required. For more information and to register please call 802-772-2400 or register online at https://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/.
GREEN UP DAY IN WEST RUTLAND MARSH
Join Rutland County Audubon and other community volunteers as we give back to West Rutland Marsh (an “Important Birding Area”) by participating in the annual Vermont Green-Up Day. Meet at the West Rutland Town Hall May 4 at 9 a.m. Bags provided. Gloves and work shoes or boots recommended.
5K FOR THE FIGHT
Saturday, May 4, Relay For Life of Rutland County team Nancy’s Nit Wits will be holding a 5K run/walk, “5K For The Fight.” This is the second year for this event, which raised over $1,600 for Relay For Life of Rutland County in 2018. The 3.1-mile course is designed for all ages and abilities (strollers are welcome).
It will start at 10 a.m. at Giorgetti Arena in Rutland, wind through the streets of Rutland, and finish back at Giorgetti. There will be giveaways for all participants and prizes for top finishers.
Registration is $35 for age 13 and older, $25 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Individual registration is available online until April 30, and in person at the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sign up online before April 30 for $5 off individual registrations — promo code available online. Further information and online registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Rutland/5KForTheFight. Questions can be sent to FiveKForTheFight@gmail.com.
“HOW TO SURVIVE IN THE CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH MAZE”
Tuesday, May 7, Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health Services will be hosting a presentation provided by the Vermont Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health on building awareness of the children’s mental health system, developing an understanding of available community resources, and helping participants feel more empowered to advocate for their children. The presentation will be located at the Education and Wellness Center at the 78 South Main Street office of Community Care Network in Rutland. Access is from Engrem Avenue. Space is limited, so register early. It will take place from 5 — 7 p.m. There may be the possibility of children’s activities for a limited number of school-aged children with advanced notice. To register for the presentation, or if there are further questions, contact Tom Cox at tcox@rmhsccn.org, or by telephone at 775-2381.
WARBLER WARMUP — MAY 8
Joel Tilley, a warbler enthusiast and member of Rutland County Audubon, presents a program on our beautiful warblers. May is a great month to spot them, so come and brush up your warbler ID skills 6 p.m. at the Poultney Public Library, 205 Main St., in Poultney, VT. Presented by Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public.
ANNUAL WALLINGFORD BIKE SAFETY DAY
The Wallingford Community Bike Safety Day will host its 21st annual event, Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., at the Wallingford Elementary School. This fun, interactive and collaboratively sponsored event always has something for all ages — from free helmet fitting to an obstacle course, and from bike safety inspections to 911 rescue vehicle/law enforcement interactions, etc. In addition, (as a tradition), there are always terrific prize give-a-ways, face painting, refreshments and much more; because of the generous support of sponsors & volunteers.
As a piece of history, the “Bike Safety Day” was started in the late ‘90s, by Wallingford’s Brad Kelley. Over the years, he enlisted the aid of Rotary, many local businesses and volunteers to fund, facilitate and diversify this project. To date, major sponsors are the Wallingford Rotary & the GE Volunteers, rallied by Rodney Ward. The event is modeled from a program initiated by the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute and New England Medical Center, Boston, MA.
For more information, to make a donation, or to get involved as a volunteer, contact Rotarian Co-Chair Adrian Eisler, 802-446-7011 and/or GE Co-Chair Rodney Ward at 802-446-3672.
FLEA MARKET AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
CALL FOR VENDORS! The Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, is hosting a Flea Market on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Join us for a variety of vendors with unique goods. All proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. $15 per table, bring your own tent, table and chairs. Find us on Facebook.
BOWSE HEALTH TRUST ANNOUNCES DATES FOR 2019 GRANT APPLICATIONS
Rutland, VT: The Bowse Health Trust, a Department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has begun its 2019 grant cycle, with Letters of Intent due by June 15, 2019.
Organizations that submit Letters of Intent with program ideas that best address the community’s health needs will be invited to submit a full proposal on September 15, 2019. Grant announcements will be made by December 1, and the funds will start on January 1, 2020. The Letter of Intent and the Community Health Needs Assessment are available on the Rutland Regional Medical Center website www.rrmc.org/about/bowse-trust/. For more information call the Bowse Health Trust office at 802-747-3770.
