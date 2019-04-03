To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
SCHEDULE CHANGE FOR RRMC TOBACCO CESSATION GROUPS
Rutland Regional’s Tobacco Cessation Group’s Monday meetings from 5-6 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, and Tuesday meetings from 5-6 p.m. at the Castleton Community Center will not take place during the month of April. These meetings will resume in May. The Rutland Heart Center group will continue to meet on Tuesdays in April from 11 a.m. — noon. Please call 747-3768 for more information.
DREAM MACHINE POP-UP ARCADE & EXHIBIT
Dream Machine interactive arcade will bring you back to the classic gaming of yesteryear, as the sights and sounds of a retro arcade create a nostalgic environment. You can play all of the arcade cabinets and learn the history of each game on display. It’s great for all ages and a chance to appreciate the art and history of time-honored arcades.
Dream Machine Pop-up Arcade and exhibit will run from March 28 — May 4 and will be open on weekends at 150 West Street in Rutland. For more information visit https://www.eventsnearhere.com/find-events/All-States/All-Cities/All/All/addetail/129818/DREAM-MACHINE-POP-UP-ARCADE-&-EXHIBIT.
FREE CDC DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diagnosed cases of diabetes in adults. It can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. Through the Diabetes Prevention Program sponsored by Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center, participants can get the support they need to help prevent these serious problems.
The CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program will be offered Tuesdays starting April 2, from 9 — 10 a.m at the Godnick Adult Center for 16 one-hour weekly sessions, five bi-weekly maintenance sessions, and five monthly sessions. This program will benefit those with a risk for diabetes over the age of 18, a BMI of 25 or over, and A1C of 5.7 — 6.4 percent. Participants will learn about healthy eating and physical-activity habits that have been proven to reduce the risk of diabetes. The goals of the program include: reducing body weight by 7 percent, increasing physical activity to 150 minutes per week, overcoming stress, and staying motivated.
The program is free, but registration is required by contacting Krista Neary at 802-776-5507. Plan to attend all 25 sessions for the greatest benefit.
WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the award-winning documentary, “Landfill Harmonic” on Saturday, April 6, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
“Landfill Harmonic” takes us onto the garbage heaps of Cateura, where poor but aspiring child musicians, unable to afford instruments, salvage bits and pieces of usable scrap wood and metal to fashion their own wind, percussion and string instruments. Under the mentorship of their inspired bandleader, the slum kids fashion an orchestra that beautifully shows the transformative power of music. The film was directed by Brad Allgood, Juliana Penaranda-Loftus and Graham Townsley. Winner: Audience Awards, AFI Fest and South by Southwest.
Tickets prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
Take a trip back in time to December of 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia, when Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” by Alfred Uhry on April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. The show will be presented at Tuttle Hall Theatre on the campus of the College of St. Joseph at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.
Tickets are $20 per person and there is a 75-seat limit for each performance. Tickets are available at the door, but advanced purchase is encouraged. Advanced tickets can be purchased at 802Tix.com, actorsreptvt.org or in person at the Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/actorsrepepvt.org.
FREE COUCH TO 5K TRAINING PROGRAM
Rutland Regional Medical Center is excited to offer a free Couch to 5k Training Program to the community. This training will be led by coaches from Rutland Regional and involves 30-minute morning sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 8 — June 7 from 7 — 7:30 a.m.; and 30-minute evening sessions, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 — 5:30 p.m., April 8 — June 6. Couch to 5k will prepare you to run or powerwalk a 5k in nine weeks. It is designed for those who have been leading an inactive lifestyle but want to start being active.
Training will be held at Rutland Regional’s Loop, located at 160 Allen Street. There are limited spaces available. For more information and to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
BREAKFAST WITH BUNNY IN POULTNEY
The Poultney Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont, has for many years hosted a “Breakfast with Bunny” for children, their parents, and others in the community. This year the event will be held on Saturday, April 13, in the Fellowship Hall of the Methodist Church on Main Street, Poultney, from 8 — 11 a.m.
As always, since the 1980s, enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, homemade muffins, orange juice, coffee and hot chocolate for only $1.25. People are encouraged to bring their own cameras for a free photo. Limited photos with “Bunny” will also be available for $1.50. It should be a wonderful community event. For further information call 287-9244.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
One hundred fifty-five bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Learn from friendly bird experts. Meet April 13 at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
ADVANCE HEALTH CARE PLANNING; NAVIGATING ADVANCE DIRECTIVES
In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Community Health Team will be holding a discussion, Wednesday, April 16, from 6 — 8 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. Eva Zivitz of Rutland Regional’s Palliative Care Program will review the forms used in Vermont to document health-care wishes and will walk participants through the process of completing them. Volunteer explainers from the Community Health Team will be available to assist those who are interested in making an appointment for assistance in completing an advance directive. Refreshments will be provided. To register for this free event, visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
VERNAL POOLS – FOREST SYSTEM POWERHOUSES
Come explore vernal pools with Rutland County Audubon and Alex Wells, coordinator of the Vernal Pool Monitoring Project at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, for two events focused on these ephemeral wetlands.
Apart from being hidden powerhouses of forest ecosystems, vernal pools act as key breeding habitat for a variety of wildlife. Keep an eye out for these species on a guided tour of a Rutland vernal pool on the morning of Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. Walk to the vernal pool, to investigate the local fauna and be back in time for lunch. Location to be determined. Call 802-747-4466 to find out the location and other info.
Tuesday, April 23, Alex will present an evening presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the topic of vernal pool conservation and the citizen science-based Vernal Pool Monitoring Project that he coordinates, at the Grace Congregational church fellowship Hall, 8 Court St, Rutland.
Both events are sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON PHOTO EXHIBIT AND OPEN HOUSE
April 29, 6 — 8 p.m. at the Maclure Library in Pittsford, VT. Rutland County Audubon will host an evening of photos, conversation and light refreshments. Photos will be on display from April 15 through July 31. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by RCAS and the Maclure Library. Maclure Library is located at the corner of Route 7 and Adams St. in Pittsford, VT. 483-2972.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.