To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
ANNUAL WALLINGFORD BIKE SAFETY DAY
The Wallingford Community Bike Safety Day will host its 21st annual event, Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., at the Wallingford Elementary School. This fun, interactive and collaboratively sponsored event always has something for all ages; from free helmet fitting to an obstacle course, and from bike safety inspections to 911 rescue vehicle/law enforcement interactions, etc. In addition, (as a tradition), there are always terrific prize give-a-ways, face painting, refreshments and much more; because of the generous support of sponsors & volunteers.
As a piece of history, the “Bike Safety Day” was started in the late ‘90s, by Wallingford’s Brad Kelley. Over the years, he enlisted the aid of Rotary, many local businesses and volunteers to fund, facilitate and diversify this project. To date, major sponsors are the Wallingford Rotary & the GE Volunteers, rallied by Rodney Ward. The event is modeled from a program initiated by the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute and New England Medical Center, Boston, MA.
For more information, to make a donation, or to get involved as a volunteer, contact Rotarian Co-Chair, Adrian Eisler, 802-446-7011 and/or GE Co-Chair Rodney Ward at 802-446-3672.
POT LUCK SUPPER & VT HUMANITIES COUNCIL SPEAKER
Join in the festivities at the Castleton Community Center on Friday, April 26 for a pot luck supper. Our guest chef Mary Alcantara will be preparing a delicious entrée of Swedish meatballs with noodles and sour cream. Mary has been cooking for many years at local restaurants including the Fair Haven Inn, Lake St. Catherine Country Club and presently at Dorset Café. Our very special entertainment for the evening will be “The Vermont Civil War Songbook,” featuring Linda Radtke, a presenter with the Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Dressed in period costume and joined by pianist Arthur Zorn, Linda shares songs popular in Vermont during the Civil War as well as letters from local soldiers, dedicating songs to those from the area who served. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Bring along a side dish, salad or dessert…and a friend. A $2 donation is requested. Call the center no later than noon Wednesday, April 24 to reserve a seat, 802-468-3093
HOT TURKEY BINGO BLAST
Tuesday, April 30 at the Castleton Community Center. Enjoy a lunch of hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes, veggies and dessert, followed by a fun assortment of Bingo games. Neat prizes for the winners of each game and a special prize for the cover all. Your donation of $4 for lunch includes two free Bingo Cards. Additional Bingo cards or cards for players who did not attend lunch are $.25 each. Lunch is at noon. Bingo starts immediately after lunch and ends at 2 p.m. Come for good food, fun & friendship. For reservations call the Center (468-3093) by 9 a.m. Monday, April 29.
SPRING RUMMAGE SALE AT GRACE
Grace Congregational Church in Rutland will hold a spring rummage sale on Thursday, May 2 from 6 — 9 p.m. The sale continues on Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. — noon. Please use the Center Street entrance to Fellowship Hall.
RRMC OFFERS LEVEL II TAI CHI
For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners, Rutland Regional Medical Center is now offering Level II Tai Chi classes which will meet 4/24, 5/1, 5/8, 5/15, 5/22, and 5/29 from 5:15 — 6:15 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center.
It is recommended that registrants complete the Beginners Tai Chi before enrolling in Level II. In this class, you will be guided to move in other directions, adding slightly more complicated movements that will bring more depth to your practice. There are five movements to the left and then repeated to the right. The instructor will break these movements down in the same manner as the basic movements in the beginner’s class.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
THIRD ANNUAL LIP SYNC BATTLE
Lip Sync Battle presented by Wonderfeet Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at The Paramount Theater sponsored by Rutland Regional Medical Center and Catamount Radio. Teams of local residents will lift spirits and show off our vibrant community with costumes, music and choreography that have to be seen to be believed. The team lineup this year includes performers from Aldermans, GE, Head Start, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Recreation and many museum supporters.
Tickets are available at The Paramount Theater Box Office, by calling 802-775-0903, or at www.paramountvt.org. Children may attend, but parents are reminded that the night’s content may not be suitable for all ages. All proceeds will benefit Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, located at 11 Center Street in Rutland, operations including outreach and ongoing exhibits and programs to meet the needs of our community.
For more information call 802-282-2678 or visit www.WonderfeetKidsMuseum.org, or follow the event on facebook.
PITTSFORD TRAIL 5K & 1 MILE RUNS
Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Join us on the beautiful Pittsford trails at the recreation area for a 5k and 1-mile run/walk to benefit the Pittsford Recreation Department. Rain or shine event! Start at the Pittsford Recreation Area Pavilion, prizes awarded for finishers in age groups sponsored by local businesses. This event is a fun run and ONLY times for the top finishers will be recorded. Water stations at 1-mile intervals. Pre-register by April 8, to be guaranteed a shirt. Entry fees: $12 for pre-registered 5K — $7 for pre-registered 1 mile, $20 for race-day 5k — $15 for race-day 1 mile. Sign up at the Town of Pittsford Offices or online at runsignup.com. recreation@pittsfordvermont.com.
DREAM MACHINE POP-UP ARCADE & EXHIBIT
Dream Machine interactive arcade will bring you back to the classic gaming of yesteryear, as the sights and sounds of a retro arcade create a nostalgic environment. You can play all of the arcade cabinets and learn the history of each game on display. It’s great for all ages and a chance to appreciate the art and history of time-honored arcades.
Dream Machine Pop-up Arcade and exhibit will run from March 28 — May 4 and will be open on weekends at 150 West Street in Rutland. For more information visit https://www.eventsnearhere.com/find-events/All-States/All-Cities/All/All/addetail/129818/DREAM-MACHINE-POP-UP-ARCADE-&-EXHIBIT.
THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
Take a trip back in time to December of 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia, when Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” by Alfred Uhry, on April 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m. The show will be presented at Tuttle Hall Theatre on the campus of the College of St. Joseph at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.
Tickets are $20 per person and there is a 75-seat limit for each performance. Tickets are available at the door, but advanced purchase is encouraged. Advanced tickets can be purchased at 802Tix.com, actorsreptvt.org or in person at the Rutland Herald, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/actorsrepepvt.org.
BREAKFAST WITH BUNNY IN POULTNEY
The Poultney Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont, has for many years hosted a “Breakfast with Bunny” for children, their parents, and others in the community. This year the event will be held on Saturday, April 13, in the Fellowship Hall of the Methodist Church on Main Street, Poultney, from 8 — 11 a.m.
As always, since the 1980s, enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, homemade muffins, orange juice, coffee and hot chocolate for only $1.25. People are encouraged to bring their own cameras for a free photo. Limited photos with “Bunny” will also be available for $1.50. It should be a wonderful community event. For further information call 287-9244.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
One hundred fifty-five bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Learn from friendly bird experts. Meet April 13 at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
ADVANCE HEALTH CARE PLANNING; NAVIGATING ADVANCE DIRECTIVES
In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Community Health Team will be holding a discussion, Wednesday, April 16, from 6 — 8 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street in Rutland. Eva Zivitz of Rutland Regional’s Palliative Care Program will review the forms used in Vermont to document health-care wishes and will walk participants through the process of completing them. Volunteer explainers from the Community Health Team will be available to assist those who are interested in making an appointment for assistance in completing an advance directive. Refreshments will be provided. To register for this free event, visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
VERNAL POOLS – FOREST SYSTEM POWERHOUSES
Come explore vernal pools with Rutland County Audubon and Alex Wells, coordinator of the Vernal Pool Monitoring Project at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, for two events focused on these ephemeral wetlands.
Apart from being hidden powerhouses of forest ecosystems, vernal pools act as key breeding habitat for a variety of wildlife. Keep an eye out for these species on a guided tour of a Rutland vernal pool on the morning of Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. Walk to the vernal pool, to investigate the local fauna and be back in time for lunch. Location to be determined. Call 802-747-4466 to find out the location and other info.
Tuesday, April 23, Alex will present an evening presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the topic of vernal pool conservation and the citizen science-based Vernal Pool Monitoring Project that he coordinates, at the Grace Congregational church fellowship Hall, 8 Court St, Rutland.
Both events are sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON PHOTO EXHIBIT AND OPEN HOUSE
On April 29 from 6 — 8 p.m., Rutland County Audubon will host an evening of photos, conversation and light refreshments. Photos will be on display from April 15 through July 31. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by RCAS and the Maclure Library. Maclure Library is located at the corner of Route 7 and Adams St. in Pittsford, VT. 483-2972.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.