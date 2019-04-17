To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
FLEA MARKET AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
CALL FOR VENDORS! The Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm Street, is hosting a Flea Market on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Join us for a variety of vendors with unique goods. All proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. $15 per table, bring your own tent, table and chairs. Find us on Facebook.
5K FOR THE FIGHT
Saturday, May 4, Relay For Life of Rutland County team Nancy’s Nit Wits will be holding a 5K run/walk, “5K For The Fight.” This is the second year for this event, which raised over $1,600 for Relay For Life of Rutland County in 2018. The 3.1-mile course is designed for all ages and abilities (strollers are welcome).
It will start at 10 a.m. at Giorgetti Arena in Rutland, wind through the streets of Rutland, and finish back at Giorgetti. There will be giveaways for all participants and prizes for top finishers.
Registration is $35 for age 13 and older, $25 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Individual registration is available online until April 30, and in person at the event, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sign up online before April 30 for $5 off individual registrations — promo code available online. Further information and online registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Rutland/5KForTheFight. Questions can be sent to FiveKForTheFight@gmail.com.
BILLINGS FARM BABY FARM ANIMAL CELEBRATION
Billings Farm & Museum will feature its annual Baby Farm Animal Celebration on Friday and Saturday, April 19 & 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The farm’s most popular event, it offers the opportunity for visitors to get up close with the farm’s baby animals, plant an heirloom seed, participate in fun craft activities and more.
Visitors can meet and learn about the farm’s calves, lambs, steers, goats, chicks, piglets and bunnies while enjoying spring on the farm. Start planning your garden. Get your hands dirty by planting an heirloom seed to take home. Create a cute animal plant marker to remember your visit. Admission includes all programs and activities, the 1890 farm manager’s house, and working dairy farm. For additional information, contact the museum at 802-457-2355 or billingsfarm.org.
SPRING WILDFLOWER WALK ON MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
After the long, cold winter, a guided walk to look for spring wildflowers at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, is just the thing. The walk takes place on Sunday, April 28, 1 — 3 p.m. Amy Olmsted, a nursery professional for over 20 years, is your leader. Olmsted is a horticulturist with Rocky Dale Gardens in Bristol, Vermont.
Olmsted will show you where and how to look for early wildflowers, will identify the flowers you see, tell you their common and scientific names, and will discuss their habitat. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, be prepared for the trails, and bring water if you like. This special event brings you to this historic site before the official opening on Saturday, May 25.
The program, co-sponsored by the Mount Independence Coalition and Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, is open to the public. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 15. Meet by 1 p.m. outside the museum. Call 802-759-2412 for more information. For a preview on what you might see, see this new short feature on the Mount Independence wildflowers of spring: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-45rchh-hTE&feature=share. For more information about the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit: www.historicsites.vermont.gov.
RRMC OFFERS LEVEL II TAI CHI
For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners, Rutland Regional Medical Center is now offering Level II Tai Chi classes which will meet 4/24, 5/1, 5/8, 5/15, 5/22, and 5/29 from 5:15 — 6:15 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center.
It is recommended that registrants complete the Beginners Tai Chi before enrolling in Level II. In this class, you will be guided to move in other directions, adding slightly more complicated movements that will bring more depth to your practice. There are five movements to the left and then repeated to the right. The instructor will break these movements down in the same manner as the basic movements in the beginner’s class.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
VERNAL POOLS — FOREST SYSTEM POWERHOUSES
Come explore vernal pools with Rutland County Audubon and Alex Wells, coordinator of the Vernal Pool Monitoring Project at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, for two events focused on these ephemeral wetlands.
Apart from being hidden powerhouses of forest ecosystems, vernal pools act as key breeding habitat for a variety of wildlife. Keep an eye out for these species on a guided tour of a Rutland vernal pool on the morning of Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. Walk to the vernal pool to investigate the local fauna and be back in time for lunch. Location to be determined. Call 802-747-4466 to find out the location and other info.
Tuesday, April 23, Alex will present an evening presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the topic of vernal pool conservation and the citizen science-based Vernal Pool Monitoring Project that he coordinates, at the Grace Congregational church fellowship Hall, 8 Court St, Rutland.
Both events are sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
PITTSFORD TRAIL 5K & 1 MILE RUNS
Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Join us on the beautiful Pittsford trails at the recreation area for a 5k and 1-mile run/walk to benefit the Pittsford Recreation Department. Rain or shine event! Start at the Pittsford Recreation Area Pavilion, prizes awarded for finishers in age groups sponsored by local businesses. This event is a fun run and ONLY times for the top finishers will be recorded. Water stations at 1-mile intervals. Pre-register by April 8, to be guaranteed a shirt. Entry fees: $12 for pre-registered 5K; $7 for pre-registered 1 mile; $20 for race-day 5k; $15 for race-day 1 mile. Sign up at the Town of Pittsford Offices or online at runsignup.com. recreation@pittsfordvermont.com.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON PHOTO EXHIBIT AND OPEN HOUSE
On April 29 from 6 -8 p.m., Rutland County Audubon will host an evening of photos, conversation and light refreshments. Photos will be on display from April 15 through July 31. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by RCAS and the Maclure Library. Maclure Library is located at the corner of Route 7 and Adams St. in Pittsford, VT. 483-2972.
POT LUCK SUPPER & VT HUMANITIES COUNCIL SPEAKER
Join in the festivities at the Castleton Community Center on Friday, April 26 for a pot luck supper. Our guest chef Mary Alcantara will be preparing a delicious entrée of Swedish meatballs with noodles and sour cream. Mary has been cooking for many years at local restaurants including the Fair Haven Inn, Lake St. Catherine Country Club and presently at Dorset Café. Our very special entertainment for the evening will be “The Vermont Civil War Songbook,” featuring Linda Radtke, a presenter with the Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Dressed in period costume and joined by pianist Arthur Zorn, Linda shares songs popular in Vermont during the Civil War as well as letters from local soldiers, dedicating songs to those from the area who served. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Bring along a side dish, salad or dessert…and a friend. A $2 donation is requested. Call the center no later than noon Wednesday, April 24 to reserve a seat, 802-468-3093
HOT TURKEY BINGO BLAST
Tuesday, April 30 at the Castleton Community Center. Enjoy a lunch of hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes, veggies and dessert, followed by a fun assortment of Bingo games. Neat prizes for the winners of each game and a special prize for the cover all. Your donation of $4 for lunch includes two free Bingo Cards. Additional Bingo cards or cards for players who did not attend lunch are $.25 each. Lunch is at noon. Bingo starts immediately after lunch and ends at 2 p.m. Come for good food, fun & friendship. For reservations call the Center (468-3093) by 9 a.m. Monday, April 29.
SPRING RUMMAGE SALE AT GRACE
Grace Congregational Church in Rutland will hold a spring rummage sale on Thursday, May 2 from 6 – 9 p.m. The sale continues on Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. – noon. Please use the Center Street entrance to Fellowship Hall.
ANNUAL WALLINGFORD BIKE SAFETY DAY
The Wallingford Community Bike Safety Day will host its 21st annual event, Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., at the Wallingford Elementary School. This fun, interactive and collaboratively sponsored event always has something for all ages; from free helmet fitting to an obstacle course, and from bike safety inspections to 911 rescue vehicle/law enforcement interactions, etc. In addition, (as a tradition), there are always terrific prize give-a-ways, face painting, refreshments and much more; because of the generous support of sponsors & volunteers.
As a piece of history, the “Bike Safety Day” was started in the late ‘90s, by Wallingford’s Brad Kelley. Over the years, he enlisted the aid of Rotary, many local businesses and volunteers to fund, facilitate and diversify this project. To date, major sponsors are the Wallingford Rotary & the GE Volunteers, rallied by Rodney Ward. The event is modeled from a program initiated by the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute and New England Medical Center, Boston, MA.
For more information, to make a donation, or to get involved as a volunteer, contact Rotarian Co-Chair, Adrian Eisler, 802-446-7011 and/or GE Co-Chair Rodney Ward at 802-446-3672.
