A REVOLUTIONARY WAR WEEKEND AT MOUNT INDEPENDENCE
August 31 and September 1, head to the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, for the annual “Soldiers Atop the Mount” living history weekend. Reenactors and those interested in history gather to engage visitors with a colorful, full-scale event honoring this major Revolutionary War fortification built and occupied first by the Americans and then British and Germans during the 1776-77 Northern Campaign of the American Revolution.
Interactive activities and vibrant demonstrations bring to life the historic ground of Mount Independence. Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for walking. On Saturday, the popular Baldwin Trail walkabout returns. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitors traverse this packed-stone trail and some of the grounds to meet reenactors and other experts who will discuss such topics as Revolutionary gunsmithing, the life of the soldiers, building and defending the gun batteries, and more. Get your card stamped and win a small token if you visit all the stations. The event is open each day at 9:30, with the soldier’s camps opening at 10 a.m., closing Saturday at 5 and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Reenactors offer military tacticals, camp life, and colonial skills and crafts. Special hands-on children’s activities are available both days.
The military tacticals includes a woods skirmish with a guide you can follow. On Saturday, visitors are invited to participate in the Mount Independence Revolutionary history “mask”querade, focusing on the people who played important roles here.
On Sunday, special offerings include the recreation, at 10:30 a.m., of the October 20, 1776, sermon preached on Mount Independence by Chaplain William Tenent, and later, the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, for which the Mount is named.
Site interpreter and historian Paul Andriscin offers an illustrated talk on the back story of Mount Independence, “Reasons for Revolution” on Saturday at 4 p.m., and on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. an illustrated talk, “The Northern Campaign.”
Event admission is $6 for adults and free for children under 15, and includes the museum. Call 802-948-2000 for details. Beverages and light snacks are available for purchase in the museum shop.
FALL WARBLER WALK
September 4, Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon will lead a bird walk looking to spot fall warblers and other migrating birds along the Howe Hill trail in the Slate Valley Trails system. Meet on the East Poultney green at 7:30 a.m. Moderate to difficult, about 3 hours. Bring binoculars if you have them, water and bug spray. Check the Rutland County Audubon Society (http://rutlandcountyaudubon.org/events/ or Slate Valley Trails https://slatevalleytrails.org/events) websites for details or possible changes/cancellations. Meet at the trailhead at 7:30 a.m. For more info contact Joel @jptilley50@gmail.com.
RRMC OFFERS TAI CHI CLASS FOR BEGINNERS
Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering Tai Chi for Beginners on Wednesdays, once a week for six weeks, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2 and 10/9, twice each evening from 5:15 — 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. This beginner-level classes will be held in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of graceful exercise that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner accompanied by deep breathing. It is considered safe for all ages and levels of fitness. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for anyone with arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of other health conditions.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
CARVING STUDIO 2019 WORKSHOP RAFFLE
The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces a new raffle for 2019. Prizes will be three five-day workshops and three-weekend workshops, with a ticket price of $10 each. There is a limit of 300 tickets. Winners will be drawn at the opening reception for SculptFest2019, Saturday, September 7. Proceeds will support art education programs at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, a nonprofit organization. To purchase tickets, or for more information about the 2019 Workshop Raffle or SculptFest2019, please call 802-438-2097 or email to info@carvingstudio.org.
RUTLAND SOUTH ROTARY CLUB ANNUAL RAFFLE
Rutland South Rotary will hold its annual fundraising raffle, all of the proceeds of which go back into the community in the form of donations. This year’s raffle will be held Friday, September 6, at Spartan Arena in the Diamond Run Mall. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the drawing will start at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $110 per ticket which admits two adults 21 and over. Catering is provided by East Creek Catering. GRAND Prize is $10,000 plus numerous other cash and door prizes. Rutland South Rotary is also asking those attending the raffle to bring nonperishable food items to benefit the Rutland Area Community Cupboard.
For more information or to purchase tickets contact John Sanborn, raffle chairman, at 802-345-9873.
WONDERFEET TO HOST A FUN, FAMILY GOLF OUTING
Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum will host a 9-hole tournament on the edge of beautiful Prospect Bay at the Bomoseen Golf Club Sunday, September 8. Teams are encouraged to sign up with a mix of adults and kids, an opportunity for parents or grandparents to share their love of the game with the younger generation. Golfers will find wacky Minute-to-Win-It challenges and fun contests at every hole, designed to appeal to both kids and adults and add to the party atmosphere of this event. The tournament wraps up at the Palms Prospect Bay with a BBQ, where teams will participate in extra contests, raffles, and bid on family-friendly silent-auction packages.
Teams can register at 802tix.com. Adults are $85 per person, and kids are $65, which includes nine holes of golf, cart rental, entry into the tee box games, BBQ at the Palms, and gift bags. Tee off at 1 p.m., BBQ at 4 p.m. Additional tickets, for those wishing to join for the BBQ only, can be purchased for $15. While it is encouraged for teams to include a mix of adults and kids, all adult teams are welcome if they are ready to play and have fun. For more information contact the museum at 802-282-2678 or ed@wkmvt.org.
RUTLAND REGIONAL TO OFFER “PEACE AND CALM IN CHAOS” CLASS
Inner chaos can take many forms in our outer lives, including burnout, health problems, financial distress and relationship issues. The most important thing to understand is that inner frenzy is what causes the outer chaos (not the other way around). Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering a three-part class, Peace and Calm in Chaos, on September 12, 19 and 26 from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center at 160 Allen Street. The class will be taught by certified life coach Bonnie Olson. The sessions will include presentations on grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts, each designed to help you restore your inner balance.
The cost for the course is $15 and advanced registration is required. For more information and to register please call 802-772-2400 or registering online at https://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will present its second Wildlife Art Show at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney, Vt. from September 14 – 29. The show will open with a reception on September 15 from 3 — 5 p.m., and there will be a birding talk on September 22 from 2 — 4 p.m. Weekends the show will be open from 1 — 4 p.m., and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free. For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT., 325-2603.
SQUARE DANCE CLASS FORMING
Cast Off 8’s Square Dance Club is excited to be forming a new dance class for the coming school year. Cast Off 8’s is a square dance club based in Pittsford and Rutland Vermont. Dancers attend workshops to learn the calls, and the caller can then call anything they have learned. The caller creates a “puzzle” with the dancers, and the dancers all work together to solve it while moving to the beat of the music. $6 a class from September 25 through May. A discount is available when paying for sessions of 7-10 classes at a time. Visit www.CastOff8s.com for more information.
VILLAGE FARM FLEA MARKET
Join us at the Village Farm for a Flea Market, Saturday, Sept 28. Vendors: $15 per table space, bring your own chairs, tent, tables. We will have a great variety of items to choose from. Proceeds support the Pittsford Village Farm. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to reserve a space.
We are also looking for donations of items to sell. If you have saleable items that you no longer need, but are taking up space in your house, garage or attic, please consider donating them to the Pittsford Village Farm for the Flea Market. Contact Donna Wilson, 345-0970, or info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org to arrange a drop off time.
FOUR WINDS VOLUNTEERS WANTED
Do you enjoy learning and teaching about the environment? Are you interested in our natural world and eager to explore it with children? The Four Winds Nature Institute is seeking community volunteers for the 2019-2020 school year, who would commit to teaching monthly natural science lessons in Lothrop School’s K — 4th-grade classrooms. Monthly Training and materials are provided! Four Winds is a nonprofit organization that has been providing hands-on, natural science programs for students since 2006. Each lesson directly supports national and state science standards, while also integrating writing, math, movement and art. If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, please contact Margaret Daly at meadaly66@comcast.net.
DANCING WITH THE RUTLAND STARS
This year’s cast includes star Jenna Baird, of Baird Family Farm and professional William Kelley, practitioner at Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center; star Chandler Burgess, (“The King of Spring”) marketing manager at Killington/Pico Mountain dancing with Sheila McCutcheon, co-owner/instructor at Born to Dance; star Gene Jennings, image consultant at A Signature Day Spa dancing with Sam Ho, instructor at Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center; star Kate King, showroom manager at Frank Webb Home dancing with Adam King, fitness instructor at Studio Fitness; star Kevin Markowski, of McCormack, Guyette & Associates, PC dancing with Kylee Lawrence, professional dance instructor; star Tyler White, ATC, iSPORT training coordinator at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic and Rutland Regional Medical Center dancing with Tracy Tedesco, owner/instructor at Fitness Made Fun; and star Brian Farnum, owner of B. Farnum Photography with Katrina Werbinski, instructor at Miss Lorraine’s School of Dance.
Tickets for the event will go on sale September 5 at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre box office or at paramountvt.org. For more information about the event, please contact Patricia McDonald at 802-362-6511; email patricia.mcdonald@vnahsr.org.
