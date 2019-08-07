To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
HISTORIC WATCH & CLOCK AFTERNOON
Tick tock tick tock. Want to learn about your historic clock or pocket watch, and perhaps how to get it going again? The Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison hosts the Green Mountain Timekeepers Society on Sunday, August 11, noon — 4 p.m. Their experts are in residence on the porch to keep time with the public and share their knowledge.
In this “Blast from the Past” program, you are invited to bring your old pocket watches and clocks, or photographs of them, to show the timekeepers. Ask questions about them, how they work, and how they can be repaired. This program is included in the admission to the site ($5 for adults, free for children under 15).
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17 in Addison, at the Vermont foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information. The site is regularly open Wednesday through Sunday through October 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information about Vermont’s state-owned historic sites, visit: http://historicsites.vermont.gov Join the Vermont State Historic Sites conversation on Facebook.
LILLIAN KENNEDY ART WORKSHOPS AT CHIMNEY POINT
Saturday, August 10 Vermont artist Lillian Kennedy will offer two special art workshops at the Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison, Vermont. Her “Brush with Nature” art is currently on display at the site. Pre-registration is required. Sign up for one or both workshops. Call 802-759-2412.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., is a “Drawing Sanctuary Workshop.” The fee is $20 and includes all materials and admission to the museum. Participants will start by making a pocket sketchbook from a single sheet of paper and then exploring the museum and surrounding landscape with a pencil and their eyes. Kennedy will guide exercises in seeing and expressing, as you learn to draw for the joy of observing, feeling and expressing without judgment. Workshop suitable for all skill levels. Adults and children 10+ welcome.
From 1 to 4 p.m., Lillian Kennedy offers a “Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor and Gouache Workshop.” The fee is $35, materials included. Kennedy will show you how to stay fearless and serene during the creative process, while you make a small Lake Champlain landscape painting. Fundamentals and options will be demonstrated, with plenty of room for individual expression. Take home a painting with the skills to continue on your own. Learn how to make a painting kit that you can carry with you on all your travels. Suitable for all skill levels. Adults and children 10+ welcome.
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17 in Addison, at the Vermont foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information. The site is regularly open Wednesday through Sunday and Monday holidays through October 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information about Vermont’s state-owned historic sites, visit: http://historicsites.vermont.gov Join the Vermont State Historic Sites conversation on Facebook.
MOONLIGHT IN VERMONT ASTRONOMY NIGHT
Time to enjoy moonlight in Vermont and the night sky. Come to the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site on Saturday, August 10, 8:30 p.m. for a night of moonlight magic with the Green Mountain Astronomers. Weather and night sky conditions permitting, they will be on hand from 8:30 to 11 p.m. to share their telescopes and knowledge as you view the night sky.
The moon rises about 4:45 p.m. and viewing begins about 8:30 p.m. To confirm the program is on, call 802-273-2282. Donations appreciated. Consider bringing a flashlight. The Hubbardton Battlefield has little modern light pollution and a sweeping open sky, and is the perfect spot to observe the heavens.
The final 2019 astronomy program at the battlefield, conditions permitting, is September 7, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The battlefield is the site of the only Revolutionary War battle fought in Vermont. It is in Hubbardton at 5696 Monument Hill Road, seven miles north of US Route 4 from Castleton or six miles east of VT Route 30 in Hubbardton. The site is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through October 13. Regular admission is $3 for adults and free for children under 15.
For more information about the state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov. Join the Vermont State Historic Sites on Facebook.
WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will be holding its own wildlife art show, Art Inspired by Nature, this coming September.
Visual artists, professional and non-professional, in any media, including photography, painting and sculpture, are invited to submit up to three works to be included in an open art show featuring nature and wildlife at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, Vermont from September 9 through September 29, sponsored by RCAS. Solely scenic landscapes are excluded. Works need not be for sale. Those offered for sale are subject to a 20% gallery commission to Stone Valley Arts or donated proceeds if sold (80% to RCAS and 20% to Stone Valley Arts). Delivery of works will be Saturday, September 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. For details contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or please come with your work on September 7.
Exhibit hours will be September 14-15, 1 to 4 p.m., September 21-22, 1 to 4 p.m. and September 28 -29, 1 to 4 p.m. A reception will be held September 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. The show will also be open during times that Stone Valley Arts is open for events/programs/classes. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main Street, Poultney.
If you’re interested in showing your work, please contact us by Aug 17.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
On Saturday, August 17, join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
SUMMER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., in Bennington. Training is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration is required for the training. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required.
Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving, and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.
For more information or to enroll call Mary Pleasant at 802-442-0540 or email at mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
RRMC OFFERS ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS SEMINARS
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s. It is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the most common cause of dementia among older adults.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is inviting the community to attend three free Alzheimer awareness seminars that provide information on detection, causes, risk factors, legal and financial planning and effective communication strategies. All classes will be held from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland.
Refreshments will be available. Pre-registration is required by contacting 802-772-2400 or visiting http://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/community-education-wellness/
August 8: The Basics...Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease presented by Kay Jones, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it’s time to learn the facts. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
August 15: Dementia Conversations, presented by Jessica Kalb, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
This workshop will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.
August 22: Effective Communication Strategies, presented by Melissa Squires, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
