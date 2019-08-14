To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
RRMC OFFERS TAI CHI CLASS FOR BEGINNERS
Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering Tai Chi for Beginners on Wednesdays once a week for six weeks, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2 and 10/9, twice each evening from 5:15 — 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. This beginner-level classes will be held in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of graceful exercise that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner accompanied by deep breathing. It is considered safe for all ages and levels of fitness. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for anyone with arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of other health conditions.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
ASK A CERTIFIED DIABETES EDUCATOR
Do you have questions about diabetes or pre-diabetes? Come ask a certified diabetes educator (CDE)! Do you know your A1C? Do you know what an A1C is and what it reflects? Or what you can learn of your future from it? Did you know that anyone over the age of 65 years old is considered at high-risk for diabetes?
Michelle Redmond, from the Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region, will be at the Castleton Community Center on Wednesday, August 21 at 1 p.m. to present important information on diabetes and give you a chance to ask questions. We will also have a special guest speaker who will tell you the short story of her journey with diabetes. It is an amazing and encouraging story. Carol Keefe, the SASH implementation manager for Rutland County, will be bringing refreshments and will have a door prize.
This is a free program and all are welcome to attend. Please bring your friends, family members, or anyone you feel will benefit from this program. For more information, contact SASH coordinator Colleen A. Loperat 802-417-7456, or SASH implementation manager, Carol Keefe, at 802-775-2926, extension 16.
LIFE AFTER DEATH
Wednesday, August 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland
What happens when we die? What can near-death or out-of-the-body experiences teach us? Can we experience heavenly worlds in this lifetime or meet with departed loved ones? What can help us deal with grief? We will also try a spiritual exercise that can help unlock the secrets of life after death. All are welcome to this free open discussion which will explore these questions. Hosted by Eckankar, a spiritual teaching that offers simple exercises for people of all faiths, traditions and walks of life to deepen a conscious and practical relationship with spirit. Members of all faiths, traditions and walks of life can find common ground at this event. More info at www.eckankar-vt.org and 800-772-9390.
WORKING WITH FIBER AFTERNOON AT CHIMNEY POINT
Members of the Twist o’Wool Guild, Strands, and other fiber-arts guilds will be in residence on the porch at the Chimney Point State Historic Site in Addison on Sunday, August 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a “Blast from the Past” program to demonstrate a variety of fiber skills, crafts and arts, and share their knowledge with the public. Drop-in any time to see what they are doing and to ask questions. The program is included in the price of regular museum admission ($5 for adults; free for children under 15.
Many of these fiber arts were important historically and are still relevant today. Bring your own projects if you like.
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17, at the Vermont foot of the new Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information.
PRESCHOOLER MORNING AT CHIMNEY POINT
Bring your preschooler (ages 3 to 5) to enjoy story and craft time at the Chimney Point State Historic Site on Friday, August 16, 10:30 — 11:15 a.m. The program is free — part of the State’s Bennington Battle Day holiday.
The program this time relates to this year’s exhibit from the Lake Champlain Basin Program and Heritage Partnership, “Salmon and People in a Changing World,” about the return of Atlantic Salmon to Lake Champlain. We’ll have stories and the children can try their hand at “gyotaku,” Japanese fish printing. Feel free to bring a T-shirt that can be printed on.
A parent or responsible adult must be with the child. Well-behaved siblings are welcome. Bring snacks if you like.
The Chimney Point State Historic Site is located at 8149 VT Route 17 in Addison, at the Vermont foot of the Lake Champlain Bridge. Call 802-759-2412 for information.
WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will be holding its own wildlife art show, Art Inspired by Nature, this coming September.
Visual artists, professional and non-professional, in any media, including photography, painting and sculpture, are invited to submit up to three works to be included in an open art show featuring nature and wildlife at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, Vermont from September 9 through September 29, sponsored by RCAS. Solely scenic landscapes are excluded. Works need not be for sale. Those offered for sale are subject to a 20% gallery commission to Stone Valley Arts or donated proceeds if sold (80% to RCAS and 20% to Stone Valley Arts). Delivery of works will be Saturday, September 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. For details contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or please come with your work on September 7.
Exhibit hours will be September 14-15, 1 to 4 p.m., September 21-22, 1 to 4 p.m. and September 28 -29, 1 to 4 p.m. A reception will be held September 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. The show will also be open during times that Stone Valley Arts is open for events/programs/classes. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main Street, Poultney.
If you’re interested in showing your work, please contact us by Aug 17.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
On Saturday, August 17, join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
RRMC OFFERS ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS SEMINARS
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s. It is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the most common cause of dementia among older adults.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is inviting the community to attend three free Alzheimer awareness seminars that provide information on detection, causes, risk factors, legal and financial planning and effective communication strategies. All classes will be held from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland.
Refreshments will be available. Pre-registration is required by contacting 802-772-2400 or visiting http://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/community-education-wellness/
August 15: Dementia Conversations, presented by Jessica Kalb, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
This workshop will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.
August 22: Effective Communication Strategies, presented by Melissa Squires, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
