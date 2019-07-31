To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
AUDUBON FIELD TRIP TO BUCKNER PRESERVE
On Saturday, August 3, Rutland County Audubon will be leading a morning of birding in this Nature Conservancy preserve in West Haven. Meet at the Shaws parking lot in Fair Haven at 8:30 a.m. New birders, kids and non-members always welcome. Our friendly and accomplished birders love to help you grow your birding skills! Check our website: www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org for cancellations or date/location changes due to weather or trail conditions. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will be holding its own wildlife art show, Art Inspired by Nature, this coming September.
Visual artists, professional and non-professional, in any media, including photography, painting and sculpture, are invited to submit up to three works to be included in an open art show featuring nature and wildlife at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, Vermont from September 9 through September 29, sponsored by RCAS. Solely scenic landscapes are excluded. Works need not be for sale. Those offered for sale are subject to a 20% gallery commission to Stone Valley Arts or donated proceeds if sold (80% to RCAS and 20% to Stone Valley Arts). Delivery of works will be Saturday, September 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For details contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or please come with your work on September 7, 1-4 PM.
Hours will be September 14-15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., September 21-22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and September 28 -29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A reception will be held September 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The show will also be open during times that Stone Valley Arts is open for events/programs/classes. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main Street, Poultney.
If you’re interested in showing your work, please contact us by Aug 17.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH BIRD MONITORING WALK
On Saturday, August 17, join us for the 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. 155 species have been recorded at this IBA (Important Bird Area). Our friendly and accomplished birders will help you grow your bird identification skills. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street at 7 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
SEA GLASS ART WORKSHOP
This Castleton Community Center Lunch and Learn Craft Workshop on Tuesday, August 6 is provided by our friends from The Residence at Otter Creek. Use shells, sea glass and glue to create a beach-inspired piece of art for your home. The workshop starts at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at noon, then a wrap up of the workshop, and your Sea Glass Art will be ready for you to take home around 1 p.m. Class size is limited so register ASAP. The $6 fee includes lunch and the workshop and is due at the time of registration. Contact the Community Center at 468-3093 with questions.
19TH ANNUAL ANTIQUE TRACTOR DAY
Billings Farm & Museum will host its 19th Annual Antique Tractor Day on Sunday, August 4, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. featuring both restored and unrestored tractors dating from the 1920s to the 1970s. The narrated tractor parade at 1 p.m. provides a wonderful opportunity to see the machines operating, while learning the details and historical background of each tractor. Tractor-drawn wagon rides will be offered along with activities for children to include: make-it-take-it wooden tractors, a toy tractor sandbox, ice cream making and pedal tractor pulls.
Admission to Antique Tractor Day, and all related programs and activities, is included with general admission to Billings Farm & Museum. A bonus for event attendees is admission to the 33rd Annual Quilt Exhibition, on display at Billings Farm & Museum through September 15.
For further information: 802-457-2355 or www.billingsfarm.org.
MOUNT INDEPENDENCE HIKE INTO HISTORY
Hike into history at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, Vermont, on Sunday, August 4. The site offers a special guided walk around the trail system, from 2 — 4 p.m., led by Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli. It is included in regular site admission of $5 for adults and free for those under 15.
Stephen Zeoli is known for his story-telling and special knowledge. He will relate the stirring story of Mount Independence and its important role in the American Revolution and in the making of our nation. It was built as an American defense of New England against the British in 1776-77 and then occupied by the British and Germans from July to November 1777.
Zeoli is a former caretaker at the site, an editor of the Coalition’s recent book, “Strong Ground: Mount Independence and the American Revolution,” and author of the short book, “Mount Independence: The Enduring Legacy of a Unique Place.” Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and dress for the weather.
Mount Independence is located on Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of VT Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Mount Independence, a National Historic Landmark, is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War sites in America. Carefully follow the signs. The site is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 13. Call 802-948-2000 for more information. For information on the Vermont state-owned historic sites, visit www.historicsites.vermont.gov.
SUMMER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., in Bennington. Training is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration is required for the training. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required.
Hospice volunteers provide comfort and support to patients facing terminal illness, as well as respite and support to their families. Volunteer training covers the basic principles of hospice, understanding the special needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving, and understanding grief and loss. Hospice volunteers are trained in listening skills, family dynamics and in using appropriate words to comfort patients and their loved ones at the end of life.
For more information or to enroll call Mary Pleasant at 802-442-0540 or email at mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.
TUNESDAYS AT PITTSFORD VILLAGE FARM
Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6 — 8 p.m. this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music and games with us at the farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St. and Route 7, just across from Kamuda’s parking lot.
To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events. info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org.
RRMC OFFERS ALZHEIMER’S AWARENESS SEMINARS
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear in their mid-60s. According to the National Institute of Health, more than 5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s. It is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the most common cause of dementia among older adults.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is inviting the community to attend three free Alzheimer awareness seminars that provide information on detection, causes, risk factors, legal and financial planning and effective communication strategies. All classes will be held from 6 — 7:30 p.m. at the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street in Rutland.
Refreshments will be available. Pre-registration is required by contacting 802-772-2400 or visiting http://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/community-education-wellness/
August 8: The Basics...Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease presented by Kay Jones, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it’s time to learn the facts. This program provides information on detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
August 15: Dementia Conversations, presented by Jessica Kalb, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
This workshop will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.
August 22: Effective Communication Strategies, presented by Melissa Squires, Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.