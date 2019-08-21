To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
MILITARY ROAD CAR TOUR
Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m., participate in a guided driving tour along part of the 1776-77 Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road. The tour leaves from the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site in Hubbardton, VT. Jim Rowe, president of the Crown Point Road Association, will be your guide.
Meet at the Hubbardton Battlefield museum in Hubbardton for orientation. You will be driving your own vehicle. The tour will end on the Otter Creek in Center Rutland, VT. This is the eighth annual tour of auto exploration of segments of the road.
The tour is $3 for adults and free for children under 15, and includes admission to the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site.
The Hubbardton Battlefield is located at 5696 Monument Hill Road in Hubbardton. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, it is the site of the only Revolutionary War battle fought in Vermont. Call 802-273-2282 for more information.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON WILDLIFE ART SHOW
Rutland County Audubon will present its second Wildlife Art Show at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney, Vt. from September 14 – 29. The show will open with a reception on September 15 from 3 — 5 p.m., and there will be a birding talk on September 22 from 2 — 4 p.m. Weekends the show will be open from 1 — 4 p.m., and during the week whenever the art center is open. The show is free. For further information contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org or contact Stone Valley Arts at 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, VT. 325-2603
WE CAN FIX IT!
The popular home repair and maintenance course for women is coming to the Recreation and Parks Dept. this fall. Morgan Over of Holistic Home Improvement LLC will be teaching the course, formerly offered with Neighborworks of Western Vermont. The course offers an introductory-level home maintenance course designed by the instructor and piloted with Neighborworks. Morgan is a National Center for Construction Education and Research-certified instructor, and believes in providing women with knowledge and confidence through this course.
“This class is designed to give you the concrete knowledge and skill base to feel confident in your ability to address common problems facing homeowners. You will learn the vocabulary necessary to communicate effectively and knowledgeably with contractors. Participants will leave this class with the confidence that the next time a problem presents itself, ‘We Can Fix It!.’”
The first session of We Can Fix It will begin August 27. The course will meet five consecutive Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street. The price of the course is $65 for city residents and $76 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required by August 20 at the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department.
For more information call April Cioffi at 773-1853 or visit Rutlandrec.com/we-can-fix-it.
LIFE AFTER DEATH
Wednesday, August 28, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland
What happens when we die? What can near-death or out-of-the-body experiences teach us? Can we experience heavenly worlds in this lifetime or meet with departed loved ones? What can help us deal with grief? We will also try a spiritual exercise that can help unlock the secrets of life after death. All are welcome to this free open discussion which will explore these questions. Hosted by Eckankar, a spiritual teaching that offers simple exercises for people of all faiths, traditions and walks of life to deepen a conscious and practical relationship with spirit. Members of all faiths, traditions and walks of life can find common ground at this event. More info at www.eckankar-vt.org and 800-772-9390.
RRMC OFFERS TAI CHI CLASS FOR BEGINNERS
Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering Tai Chi for Beginners on Wednesdays, once a week for six weeks, 9/4, 9/11, 9/18, 9/25, 10/2 and 10/9, twice each evening from 5:15 — 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. This beginner-level classes will be held in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of graceful exercise that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner accompanied by deep breathing. It is considered safe for all ages and levels of fitness. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for anyone with arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of other health conditions.
Cost of the course is $15. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
