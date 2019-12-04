CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT 2019
Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count and potluck will take place this year on December 28. Birds spotted within a 7.5-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. The results will be tallied at the Proctor Library at 6 p.m., with a potluck. Bring a dish to share. (Utensils and beverages provided).
Interested persons can contact 287-9338 or birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for information or sign up.
HOLIDAY PARTY AND ART AUCTION
Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill invites the community on December 8, 4 — 6 p.m. to a celebration of the Holiday Season with a community Holiday sing-along with the Harry Drum Jazz Trio. New England turkey pot pie, homemade cookies, and cider. The festivities also include an exciting auction of 60 original art pieces on exhibit in the current “Small Works” show. Here’s a link to a sample of the small works: http://www.stonevalleyarts.org/#/
Artists featured in the auction are luminaries: Richard Weis, Mareva Millarc, Ruth Hamilton, Tom Merwin, Julie Merwin, Dona Mara Friedman, Heidi Smith Bagley, Chikako Suginome, Kelley McCrory, Ken Smith, Chris Smith, Donna Ciobanu, Dale Lott, Logan Patnaude, Ruth Liberman, Rosalie Bischof, Sophia Vincenza, Erika Schmidt, Athena Tasiapoulos, Akbar Abidi, Patti Weisser, Mary Fran Loyd, and Tikko Freilich.
Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main St. Poultney. For information call Erika Schmidt, 802-325-2603.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
The Poultney Woman’s Club will host Breakfast with Santa, 8 — 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at the Poultney United Methodist Church, 108 Main Street. A hearty meal of scrambled eggs, sausage, home-baked goods, orange juice, cocoa & coffee for $1.25, photo with Santa $1.50. Families may also bring their own cameras to take a free picture with Santa. For further information call 287-9244.
RUTLAND AND ADDICTION RECOVERY: HEALING & HOPE
For the past six years, the Rutland Community has made significant strides in dealing with the prevention, treatment, and recovery of those individuals affected with substance-use disorders. On December 11, 6 — 8 p.m. at Tuttle Hall, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, we invite you to join us for an update and panel discussion of current initiatives, services, and resources available to individuals and family members dealing with addiction. The panel presentation will include Clay Gilbert, director at Evergreen Substance Abuse Services; Commander Matt Prouty, Rutland City Police, and executive director Project Vision; Tracie Haulk, executive director, Turning Point Center; an individual recovering from addiction, and a family member who will address the positive impact of treatment interventions.
The event is focusing on community members who would like to gain more insight into this topic, what is taking place here in the Rutland Area to address substance misuse, how professionals and health staff are working with this issue, and what resources are available to individuals and families struggling with addiction. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow.
This event is a joint initiative with Rutland’s Project Vision and Rutland Regional Medical Center Community Education. Refreshments will be available. For more information and to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.
POP-UP SHOP
For one day only, Friday, December 6, 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., you can visit the Pop-Up Shop, at the Taso 2 Event Space, 28 Center Street, Downtown Rutland. Browse unique, locally made, specialty items from Rutland Regional’s Gift Shop that include Cathy Baker Creations, Ann Clark Cookie Cutters, and JK Adams.
From 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. the first 50 shoppers will be entered a drawing to win a Willow Tree figurine. Wine and nibbles plus a cash bar will be available from 4 — 8 p.m. A portion of sales on select items benefit hospital programs and services.
ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 10th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary, “The Biggest Little Farm” on Saturday, December 7, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
John Chester’s “Biggest Little Farm” follows two West Coast dreamers and their dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to both their lives and the land they choose to farm — 200 acres in the foothills of Ventura County that is utterly depleted of nutrients and suffering from a brutal drought. A testament to the immense complexity of nature, the film chronicles eight years of daunting work and outsize idealism as they attempt to create the utopia they seek.
Tickets prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM
Discover the traditions of a late 19th-century Vermont Christmas with a visit to the Billings Farm & Museum this holiday season. Christmas at the Farm will be featured on December weekends and December 21 – January 1, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day). Tour the authentically decorated farmhouse, visit the dairy farm, and meet our Jersey cows, draft horses, oxen, chickens and sheep. Learn about 1890s holiday traditions, make historic Christmas ornaments and crafts, try candle dipping, and view the Academy Award® nominated film, “A Place in the Land.” Artist-in-Residence and author Kristina Rodanas will be on hand for readings and book signings of “Huck’s Way Home,” and the Learning Kitchen will feature cooking demonstrations and tastings.
Get off to a healthy start in the new year with our new wellness cooking demonstrations and recipes using vegetables grown in the summer garden, offered daily Jan. 2 – 5, 2020. Christmas at the Farm: December 7 – 8, 13 – 15, 21 – 24 and daily Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides offered Dec. 15 and Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, as conditions permit. Closed Christmas Day. Winter on the Farm: January 2 – 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ART TO PRESENT “THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST”
“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde is considered one of the most renowned plays from the comedies by the well-known playwright. Its characters, situations and highly comical observation of upper English society have entertained audiences for generations. Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre will present this classic theater piece as part of its 15th season Dec. 6-8 and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street in Rutland.
It is the story of two bachelors, John “Jack” Worthing and Algernon “Algy” Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women, who conveniently, claim to love only men called Ernest. The elaborate plot includes Victorian sensibilities with some of the best-loved and bizarre characters to be found on the modern stage.
Tickets are $20 per person plus a $2 processing fee. Tickets may be purchased at 802Tix.com or in person at “The Rutland Herald, 77 Grove St., Suite 102, and at the door.
RUTLAND COUNTY FARMERS MARKET CHRISTMAS FAIR
Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at College of St. Joseph, Rutland. Lots of holiday gifts will be available. Over 40 crafters will be attending with sewn, floral, jams & jellies crocheted & knitted items, and much, much more. Lunch is available. For more information call Robert Murphy, craft fair coordinator, 772-7242.
CCV-RUTLAND TO HOST CAFE CCV ART SHOW
The public is invited to Café CCV-Rutland, 60 West St., Rutland, a showing of student artwork, on Dec. 6 from 5 – 7 p.m. View student work from stained glass, drawing, digital photography, digital animation, and more. Light refreshments served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 786-6996.
HANDEL’S MESSIAH AT GRACE CHURCH
The Rutland Area Chorus, orchestra and soloists will perform Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 8 at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at Grace Church, 8 Court St., Rutland. All are invited. The concert will feature “O Sing Unto the Lord” by Renaissance composer, Henry Purcell, and the winning work of the Grace Church Composition Competition, “O Emmanuel” by Michael Sitton.
For more information, please call the church office at 775-4301.
BELLS OF JOY HOLIDAY CONCERT
On Dec. 18, at Wallingford Town Hall at 7 p.m., Bells of Joy, directed by Karen James, will present a wonderful holiday concert that is sure to lift your heart and spirit. The concert will feature traditional Christmas music, as well as selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge, in England, arranged specially for this unique instrument comprised of five octaves of bronze handbells and five octaves of lovely handchimes. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door with all proceeds going as a fundraiser to Bells of Joy, less 10% to the town of Wallingford. The elevator entrance is on the east side of the building off Taft Terrace. For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872. This concert is being presented as part of the Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series.
VERMONT WRITERS’ PRIZE
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine have set a new deadline to enter to win one of the state’s great literary honors: The Vermont Writers’ Prize. Writers now have until Jan. 1, 2020, to perfect their entries, and this year, for the first time, there are two prizes — one for prose, and one for poetry. The winners’ work will be published in Vermont Magazine’s early-summer 2020 issue, and the winning prose author and poetry author will each win $1,250.
The award is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine, and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill Jr., who was a Vermont historian, author and long-time GMP board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or an amateur writer. S.J. Cahill of East Burke won the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize with his story, “Family Ground.”
Entries can be submitted here: https://vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize.
More on the 2019 winner and finalists: https://greenmountainpower.com/2019/03/06/2019-vermont-writers-prize-winner-announced/.
Submissions need to be essays, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.
To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.