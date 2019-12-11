BELLS OF JOY HOLIDAY CONCERT
On Dec. 18, at Wallingford Town Hall at 7 p.m., Bells of Joy, directed by Karen James, will present a wonderful holiday concert that is sure to lift your heart and spirit. The concert will feature traditional Christmas music, as well as selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge, in England, arranged specially for this unique instrument comprised of five octaves of bronze handbells and five octaves of lovely handchimes. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door with all proceeds going as a fundraiser to Bells of Joy, less 10% to the town of Wallingford. The elevator entrance is on the east side of the building off Taft Terrace. For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872. This concert is being presented as part of the Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series.
20TH ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
The annual Homeless Prevention Center candlelight vigil will be held on December 20, 5 — 6 p.m. at Depot Park, 15 Evelyn St, Rutland. This year marks the 20th year. Featuring a short reading to help remember the human face of homelessness. The public is invited to stand in solidarity with our poorest neighbors. Hot cocoa and hot cider will be provided. For more information call 802-775-9286 or visit www.hpcvt.org.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM
Discover the traditions of a late 19th-century Vermont Christmas with a visit to the Billings Farm & Museum this holiday season. Christmas at the Farm will be featured on December weekends and December 21 – January 1, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day). Tour the authentically decorated farmhouse, visit the dairy farm, and meet our Jersey cows, draft horses, oxen, chickens and sheep. Learn about 1890s holiday traditions, make historic Christmas ornaments and crafts, try candle dipping, and view the Academy Award® nominated film, “A Place in the Land.” Artist-in-Residence and author Kristina Rodanas will be on hand for readings and book signings of “Huck’s Way Home,” and the Learning Kitchen will feature cooking demonstrations and tastings.
Get off to a healthy start in the new year with our new wellness cooking demonstrations and recipes using vegetables grown in the summer garden, offered daily Jan. 2 – 5, 2020. Christmas at the Farm: December 7 – 8, 13 – 15, 21 – 24 and daily Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides offered Dec. 15 and Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, as conditions permit. Closed Christmas Day. Winter on the Farm: January 2 – 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT 2019
Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count and potluck will take place this year on December 28. Birds spotted within a 7.5-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. The results will be tallied at the Proctor Library at 6 p.m., with a potluck. Bring a dish to share. (Utensils and beverages provided).
Interested persons can contact 287-9338 or birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for information or sign up.
VERMONT WRITERS’ PRIZE
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine have set a new deadline to enter to win one of the state’s great literary honors: The Vermont Writers’ Prize. Writers now have until Jan. 1, 2020, to perfect their entries, and this year, for the first time, there are two prizes — one for prose, and one for poetry. The winners’ work will be published in Vermont Magazine’s early-summer 2020 issue, and the winning prose author and poetry author will each win $1,250.
The award is a collaboration between GMP and Vermont Magazine, and was created as a way to honor Ralph Nading Hill Jr., who was a Vermont historian, author and long-time GMP board member. The contest is open to all Vermont residents, including seasonal residents and students enrolled in Vermont colleges. You can be a professional or an amateur writer. S.J. Cahill of East Burke won the 2019 Vermont Writers’ Prize with his story, “Family Ground.”
Entries can be submitted here: https://vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit/86155/vermont-writers-prize.
More on the 2019 winner and finalists: https://greenmountainpower.com/2019/03/06/2019-vermont-writers-prize-winner-announced/.
Submissions need to be essays, short stories or poems on the themes of “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long. The winning entry will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Employees and subcontractors of Vermont Magazine or Green Mountain Power and previous winners are ineligible.
GINGERBREAD SHOWCASE
The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to our Annual Gingerbread Showcase “Season of Giving.” Vote on your favorite creation with the People’s Choice awards in various categories until January 3, 2020. While here, stroll through the galleries located on the first and second floors of our historic mansion and enjoy the holiday décor throughout. There are four magnificent fireplaces and a sweeping stairway beautifully decorated for the holidays by the Rutland Garden Club.
The current Holiday Exhibit “Season of Giving” is also on display. This is an all member show celebrating the talented artists in our communities. Please plan on visiting us to experience the beauty of the arts and the one-of-a-kind handmade treasures that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.
As we celebrate 58 years as an art center in the Rutland Community, we also invite you to join as an artist, single or family member to help the Chaffee to continue to inspire and cultivate creativity, while positively impacting the vitality of our community through the arts.
Visit the Chaffee during open hours to experience the beauty of the historic building and the wonderful works of art throughout. While here, picture your next event, bridal shower, wedding, meeting or retreat being held in our beautiful 1890’s mansion, fondly known by its first owners as Sunny Gables. Hours: Thursday and Friday Noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Extended hours for classes and events. For information: Check out www.chaffeeartcenter.org and the Chaffee Art Center Facebook page for updates, or stop in at 16 South Main Street in Rutland.
