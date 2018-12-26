To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email
VNA &HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST REGION COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINICS
January blood pressure/foot-care clinics
Jan. 2 - Wallingford, Wallingford House, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 3 - Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.
Jan. 4 - Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 8 - Brandon, Brandon Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 8 - Bennington, Bennington Senior Center; 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 - Rutland, Templewood Court, 10 a.m.
Jan. 9 - Manchester, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 - Benson, Benson Heights, 10 a.m.
Jan. 10 - Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 - Brandon, Conant Square, 11 a.m.
Jan. 16 - Dorset, Dorset office of VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.
Jan. 16 - Rutland, Sheldon Towers, 9 a.m.
Jan. 16 - Rutland, Linden Terrace, 11 a.m.
Jan. 17 - Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m.
Jan. 30 - Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 31 - North Clarendon, North Clarendon Community Center, 9:30 a.m.
The cost of the foot clinic is $10. Please contact 802-770-1536 to find a clinic near you. No appointment necessary.
Cholesterol screening
Jan. 3, Rutland, Rutland office of VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $30. Call 802-770-1536 for more information.
Bereavement groups
Rutland – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church. The Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate. Call 802-770-1613 for more information. Bereavement groups are free and open to the public.
Ostomy support meeting
The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held Saturday, January 19 from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland. For more information contact Kate Lawrence at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org.
THE BLUE SKY BOYS
The Sky Blue Boys, a duo comprised of Willy and Dan Lindner, will perform at Wallingford Town Hall on Wednesday, January 9 at 7 p.m. The duo has built up a large repertoire of wonderful old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs, and sacred numbers. Heeding their own musical instincts, The Sky Blue Boys have expanded the accompaniment to include a variety of acoustic instruments and added many newer songs, including several of their own compositions. Willy and Dan have played together for decades. They formed the celebrated Vermont bluegrass band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys in 1972, and have toured and recorded extensively in that context, as well as sitting in on shows and recording sessions for many of the region’s top acoustic musicians. But never far from their hearts were the sounds they learned to love long ago — the simple moving sounds of the early “brothers duets.” Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door.
For more information, call the Town Administrator at 802-446-2872.
CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT 2018
Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count and potluck will take place this year on December 29. Birds spotted within a 15-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Counters may participate from dawn to dusk, or for as little as an hour or two.
Data collected will be used to study bird populations around the world. This count is the longest-running citizen science program world-wide and is sponsored by Audubon. It has occurred yearly for 119 years and was begun to counter the unethical holiday bird hunts of the 19th century.
Interested persons can contact 287-9338 for more information or to sign up.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM
Discover the traditions of a late-19th-century Vermont Christmas with a visit to the Billings Farm & Museum this holiday season. Christmas at the Billings Farm will be featured on weekends in December and December 22 – January 1, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day). Tour the authentically decorated farmhouse, visit the dairy farm for interactive programs, including An Introduction to Milking and Milking the Herd at 3:15 p.m. each day. Holiday programs, making historic Christmas ornaments and candle dipping, plus the Academy Award-nominee film, “A Place in the Land” will be offered.
Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides, if conditions permit: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org.
RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON
Winter Regulars & Rarities in the Champlain Valley Annual Rutland County Audubon trip to seek out winter visitors in the Champlain Valley, visiting points along the lake. Dress for the weather and bring lunch. Meet January 12 at 9 a.m. in the Otter Valley Union High School parking lot. Contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
