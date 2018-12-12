To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
MSJ MARKS 50 YEARS OF PROJECT HELP
Mount St. Joseph Academy will mark 50 years of Project Help by creating Christmas baskets for more than 100 families in the Rutland Region, who are in need of a little help this Christmas season.
MSJ students, faculty, alumni and friends of the school will begin Project Help on Dec. 20 by collecting food, monetary and in-kind donations from area residents and businesses. On Dec. 21, students will make and deliver baskets to our local families.
This year’s theme is 12 Days of Help. For the 12 days leading up to Project Help, students will highlight an item for a donation that is in high need. Donations of any kind remain welcomed on any day.
The featured items of the day are as follows: Thursday, Dec. 13 — Canned Vegetables; Friday, Dec. 14 — New Winter Hats; Saturday, Dec. 15 — Boxed Pasta; Sunday, Dec. 16 — Jelly; Monday, Dec. 17 — New Socks; Tuesday, Dec. 18 — Beans; Wednesday, Dec. 19 — Canned Fruit.
If you would like to volunteer, make a food or monetary donation, please contact Phil Hall. Students visit most Rutland City residences, but those who live outside of the city and wish to contribute gifts or donations, can drop off donations at the MSJ main office Monday through Friday during school hours and from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16.
For more information about Project Help, call 802-775-0151 or email phall@msjvermont.org.
9TH ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary “The Dawn Wall” on Saturday, December 15, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
In January 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their quest to climb the Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000-foot rock face in Yosemite National Park. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer filmed this spine-tingling real-life adventure to create this riveting award-winning documentary. Winner: Audience Award South By Southwest Film Festival.
Tickets prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
CCV JOB HUNT HELPERS OFFERS CAREER SERVICES AT RUTLAND FREE LIBRARY
Community College of Vermont (CCV) Job Hunt Helper Mariah Vilbrin is now available at the Rutland Free Library for six hours a week to offer career services to library patrons and job seekers. Job Hunt Helpers can help you find employment opportunities in your area, write a résumé and cover letter, apply for jobs online, assess your skills and interests, use the internet to explore career options, and learn about education and training programs.
The Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Mariah is available from 3 — 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, 2:30 — 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and 12 — 3 p.m. on Saturdays. She will be unavailable December 25, 27, 29, and January 1. For more information, please contact the library at 802-773-1860.
2018 HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
A Holiday Open House will be held Thursday, December 13, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., at the Vermont Center for Independent Living/Rutland branch office, 60 Center Street, Suite 1, Rutland. Learn about our service & advocacy organization for people with disabilities. Free refreshments. All are welcome. For more information call 802-779-9021 or email greed@vcil.org.
CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT 2018
Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count and potluck will take place this year on December 29. Birds spotted within a 15-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Counters may participate from dawn to dusk, or for as little as an hour or two.
Data collected will be used to study bird populations around the world. This count is the longest-running citizen science program world-wide and is sponsored by Audubon. It has occurred yearly for 119 years and was begun to counter the unethical holiday bird hunts of the 19th century.
Interested persons can contact 287-9338 for more information or to sign up.
WALLINGFORD SELECTBOARD: SPECIAL MEETING
The Wallingford Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall to gather input from residents then vote on whether the Town should hire a full-time recreation director. Wallingford residents are urged to attend. If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to Wallingford Town Administrator, 75 School Street, Wallingford, VT 05773 or email to townadmin@wallingfordvt.com
“NEWSIES, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL”
Rutland Youth Theatre presents “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” to celebrate the holidays, December 14 and 15 at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
It’s time to carry the banner! Produced and directed by Saskia Hagen Groom, musical directed by Saige King and choreographed by Tegan Waite, “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” is based on the true historical strike of newspaper boys in NYC in 1899. The story is set in turn-of-the-century New York City, and tells the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
The story is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
December 14 at 7 p.m. and December 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. Tickets just $10 for children and seniors, $12 for adults at www.paramountvt.org.
For more information, visit us at www.rutlandrec.com/theatre or call Saskia at 802-558-4177.
WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this Important Bird Area (IBA). Join us December 15 for the 3.7-mile loop around the marsh (dirt and paved roads) or go halfway. Learn from our friendly bird experts. New birders, kids and non-members welcome. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. Contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
RUTLAND CITY ROTARY TREE SALE
Rotary Tree Sale in Main Street Park, Rutland. Sale hours Mon-Fri 10a.m.-8p.m., Sat & Sun 9a.m.-8p.m. until all are sold. Santa Claus Raffle Tickets on sale with proceeds to benefit Rutland Elementary School Students and other humanitarian efforts around the world. Visit www.rutlandcityrotary.org
“THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALIVE”
“The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland. Concert tickets $25 (students/seniors $20) available in advance and the night of the concert. Concert and dinner $60 (students/seniors $50) advanced ticket purchase only. Tickets available at Trinity Church during office hours, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon (except Nov. 12), Diamonds & More (check only) and Phoenix Books (cash or check). Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EAcCU9j4k. For more information email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM
Discover the traditions of a late-19th-century Vermont Christmas with a visit to the Billings Farm & Museum this holiday season. Christmas at the Billings Farm will be featured on weekends in December and December 22 – January 1, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day). Tour the authentically decorated farmhouse, visit the dairy farm for interactive programs, including An Introduction to Milking and Milking the Herd at 3:15 p.m. each day. Holiday programs, making historic Christmas ornaments and candle dipping, plus the Academy Award-nominee film, “A Place in the Land” will be offered.
Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides, if conditions permit: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.