To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
CCV HOSTS MANUFACTURING CAREER OPEN HOUSE
Community College of Vermont (CCV)-Rutland invites the public to an open house on Wednesday, December 12 at 7 p.m., at 60 West St., to learn about its certified production technician (CPT) training program. The CPT is a nationally recognized credential designed to boost career opportunities in the field of manufacturing. Open house guests will have the chance to learn about CPT offerings and options for financial aid, and to begin the hiring process with the staffing firm Adecco. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, please contact Michael Keogh at michael.keogh@ccv.edu or 802-786-5188.
”NEWSIES, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL”
Rutland Youth Theatre presents “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” to celebrate the holidays, December 14 and 15 at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
It’s time to carry the banner! Produced and directed by Saskia Hagen Groom, musical directed by Saige King and choreographed by Tegan Waite, “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” is based on the true historical strike of newspaper boys in NYC in 1899. The story is set in turn-of-the-century New York City, and tells the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
The story is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.
December 14 at 7 p.m. and December 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. Tickets just $10 for children and seniors, $12 for adults at www.paramountvt.org.
For more information, visit us at www.rutlandrec.com/theatre or call Saskia at 802-558-4177.
WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this Important Bird Area (IBA). Join us December 15 for the 3.7-mile loop around the marsh (dirt and paved roads) or go halfway. Learn from our friendly bird experts. New birders, kids and non-members welcome. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. Contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
RUTLAND CITY ROTARY TREE SALE
Rotary Tree Sale in Main Street Park, Rutland. Sale hours Mon-Fri 10a.m.-8p.m., Sat & Sun 9a.m.-8p.m. until all are sold. Santa Claus Raffle Tickets on sale with proceeds to benefit Rutland Elementary School Students and other humanitarian efforts around the world. Visit www.rutlandcityrotary.org
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
The holiday festivities continue in the community of Poultney on Saturday, December 8 from 8 to 11 a.m., when the Poultney Woman’s Club will host Breakfast with Santa. For over thirty years the club has provided a hearty meal of scrambled eggs, sausage, home baked goods, orange juice, cocoa & coffee for $1.25. Photos with Santa are available for $1.50 as well. Families may also bring their own cameras to take free photos with Santa.
Bring the family to this great community activity, which will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the Poultney United Methodist Church, 108 Main Street.
SANTA IS COMING TO BAILEY LIBRARY
Santa is coming to Bailey Library in Clarendon Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be candy canes from Santa and books to take home to read. This is a wonderful opportunity for pictures with Santa. Visit our website at https://baileylibraryvt.wordpress.com/ or call 802-747-7743 for more information. Bailey Memorial Library, 111 Moulton Avenue, North Clarendon.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Bells of Joy, directed by Karen James, will present a holiday concert that is sure to lift your heart and spirit as a fundraiser at Wallingford Town Hall on Wednesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature traditional Christmas music, as well as selections inspired by the Lessons and Carols Service from Kings College, Cambridge in England, arranged specially for this unique instrument comprised of five octaves of bronze handbells and five octaves of lovely hand chimes. Seating will be limited to 125. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door with all proceeds going as a fundraiser to Bells of Joy, less 10 percent to the Town of Wallingford. Wallingford Historical Society will sponsor a bake sale. Wallingford Town Hall is accessible to all abilities. Elevator entrance is on the east side of the building off Taft Terrace. For more information, contact the Town Administrator at 802-446-2872. This concert is being presented as part of the Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series.
“THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALIVE”
“The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert and dinner Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland. Concert tickets $25 (students/seniors $20) available in advance and the night of the concert. Concert and dinner $60 (students/seniors $50) advanced ticket purchase only. Tickets available at Trinity Church during office hours, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to noon (except Nov. 12), Diamonds & More (check only) and Phoenix Books (cash or check). Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EAcCU9j4k. For more information email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM
Discover the traditions of a late-19th-century Vermont Christmas with a visit to the Billings Farm & Museum this holiday season. Christmas at the Billings Farm will be featured on weekends in December and December 22 – January 1, 2019, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (excluding Christmas Day). Tour the authentically decorated farmhouse, visit the dairy farm for interactive programs, including An Introduction to Milking and Milking the Herd at 3:15 p.m. each day. Holiday programs, making historic Christmas ornaments and candle dipping, plus the Academy Award-nominee film, “A Place in the Land” will be offered.
Woodstock’s Wassail Celebration: December 7, 8, & 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Making historic Christmas ornaments; candle dipping. Sunday, Dec. 9: Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Christmas Week: December 26 – January 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Making historic Christmas ornaments; candle dipping. Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides, if conditions permit: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.