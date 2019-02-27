To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
SCIENCE PUB AT FAIR HAVEN INN
“Love Your (Snake and Lizard) Neighbors,” with Jim Andrews, herpetologist and developer of Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. Snakes and lizards lack the charisma of deer or the beauty of birds, and may even inspire fear and loathing. But Jim Andrews preaches the gospel of our fascinating and beautiful local reptiles, whose diversity is highest right here in western Rutland County.
Come join your neighbors for an intelligent, eye-opening discussion. Have a drink, stay for dinner (or not), meet new people, and be part of the devoted Science Pub community. March 3, 4 p.m. at Fair Haven Inn.
GROWN-UPS PLAYDATE TO BENEFIT WONDERFEET
The 3rd annual Grown-Ups Playdate hosted by Stonehedge Indoor Golf to benefit the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event is a 21+ party for all the grown-ups who just wanna play.
The cost for the event is $40 per person, which includes participation in a variety of contests with prizes, simulator use to play a few holes with friends or try out the virtual shooting range, shuffleboard round-robin tournament and a buffet with delicious desserts. 50/50 raffle tickets and a silent auction will also be available for your chance to win some great prizes or cash.
Drink specials will be available throughout the evening. Advanced ticket purchase is preferred, visit 802tix.com/events/grown-ups-playdate-at-stonehedge.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR GIRLS ON THE RUN
Program registration is open for Girls on the Run Vermont. Help your girl grow socially, emotionally and physically strong by registering her for Girls on the Run at https://www.gotrvt.org/Register-Now.
YOUTH SHOWCASE OF TALENT
Grace Church presents a Youth Showcase of Talent Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at Grace Church, 8 Court St. in Rutland. Our youth choirs, Joyful Noise and Children’s Choir, will offer songs, including a medley of choruses and solos from “Grease,” as well as other solos and duets. The singers will be accompanied by a band of local musicians, and also be joined by choirs from local schools. Please come and support our talented youth, who will be raising money for the HEAL Foundation. Free-will offering. Refreshments will be sold before and during the performance. For more information, call the church office at 775-4301 or visit www.gracechurchvt.org.
CSJ PRESENTS HOLLYWOOD TALES WITH JONATHAN GOLDSMITH
The man who portrays “The Most Interesting Man in the World” has come to the aid of the College of St. Joseph. Jonathan Goldsmith, Vermont resident, and actor best known for his iconic role in the Dos Equis commercials will present an evening of Hollywood Tales on Sunday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in CSJ’s Tuttle Theater. Proceeds from the event will benefit CSJ as well as the Congregational Church of Rupert.
Goldsmith will share some of his most interesting and memorable stories from an acting career that spans over fifty years. Goldsmith has appeared in more than 300 television shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Knight Rider,” and “MacGyver.” He starred alongside Burt Lancaster in the 1978 drama “Go Tell the Spartans,” which chronicled a unit of American military advisers in Vietnam. But his role in the Dos Equis commercials made him into a cultural icon in what was one of the longest-running and best-received ad campaigns in U.S. history. He is now the face of the new ad campaign for Astral Tequila and recently had a cameo in a new Super Bowl commercial.
Tickets and info are available at www.csj.edu, or at 802tix.com.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES: EXTRA STOUT
Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band, playing together for upwards of twenty years. Wednesday, March 13 they will bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and county; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door. The Mill River High School Interact Club, a Rotary-sponsored service club, will host a bake sale.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
WINTER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing free training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 in the Rutland office at 7 Albert Cree Drive.
Pre-registration is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time-commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health-care experience is required.
For more information, including times of training or to enroll call John at 802-770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.