DISCOVER RUTLAND’S NEW APPROACH TO HAPPY AND HEALTHY YOUNG PEOPLE
Thursday, February 27, 5:30 p.m. at College of St. Joseph, Rutland Rec Community Center, 71 Clement Road, Rutland. Childcare provided. For more information email rksmith@rrmc.org
The Vermont Youth Project is a community-driven collaborative designed to embrace positive youth development at the local level. We support the inclusivity of youth in the community and implementation of strategies that will help youth thrive in the community, at school, and at home.
CALLING STRING PLAYERS
The Champlain Philharmonic is looking for string players for its upcoming Spring Concert series, April 18 and 19 in Rutland and Middlebury. If you are looking for an opportunity to join a fun and friendly group of about 50 players, consider yourself a proficient amateur, enjoy performing orchestral music, and are available for weekly rehearsals beginning March 9 from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at the Vergennes Union High School Band Room, please respond through www.champlainphilharmonic.org. Carpooling can be arranged from Rutland. There is no requirement for an audition; just come to rehearsal and see if this community orchestra is a good fit for you.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Irish band Extra Stout will play Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Wallingford Town Hall. Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band, playing together for upwards of twenty years. They bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and country; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
WINTER FUN AT BAILEY LIBRARY
Snowshoes, books and videos are available for your entertainment during these winter days. Some fun outdoors snowshoeing along the trails or even in your own backyard, followed by reading or watching a movie with a cup of warm cocoa is a treat for anyone. Snowshoes are available in adult and children’s sizes and can be borrowed for five to seven days. Books and videos are available for children, adults, and everyone in between. Many New York Times bestsellers are waiting to be enjoyed. Clarendon residents are eligible for a free borrower’s card. Nonresidents can purchase a card for $5. Visit Bailey Library at 111 Moulton Avenue in North Clarendon to check out all of these. Hours are Monday 5-7; Tuesday and Wednesday 11-4; Thursday 11-7 and Saturday 9-2. For more information, please call the Library at 747-7743.
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10 — 11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
“Rutland’s Got Talent” will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets “Rutland’s Got Talent” apart from its predecessor, “The Really Big Show,” is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive, so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show!
All proceeds from “Rutland’s Got Talent” impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
