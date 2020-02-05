WINTER FUN AT BAILEY LIBRARY
Snowshoes, books and videos are available for your entertainment during these winter days. Some fun outdoors snowshoeing along the trails or even in your own backyard, followed by reading or watching a movie with a cup of warm cocoa is a treat for anyone. Snowshoes are available in adult and children’s sizes and can be borrowed for five to seven days. Books and videos are available for children, adults and everyone in between. Many New York Times bestsellers are waiting to be enjoyed. Clarendon residents are eligible for a free borrower’s card. Nonresidents can purchase a card for $5. Visit Bailey Library at 111 Moulton Avenue in North Clarendon to check out all of these. Hours are Monday 5-7; Tuesday and Wednesday 11-4; Thursday 11-7 and Saturday 9-2. For more information, please call the Library at 747-7743.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
Join us February 15 for the full 3.7-mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome! Grow your birding skills with our friendly and accomplished bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
“THE DOG DOC”
The 10th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary film, “The Dog Doc” on Saturday, February 8, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Directed by Cindy Meehl, “The Dog Doc” profiles a maverick veterinarian and his dedicated team of doctors who create a mecca for pets and their owners looking for hope and a last chance for animal healing. The Dog Doc poses deep questions about effective treatment, pushing humans to consider the difference between medication and integrative, holistic care. This sharply observed documentary offers an immersive view into a seldom seen world, painting a picture of pure dedication, empathy and joy.
Dr. Jacqueline Ruskin, lead veterinarian in the film, will attend and participate in a Q&A following each screening. Dr. Ruskin has been working in the veterinary field for more than 30 years, and accomplished her childhood dream to be a veterinarian in 1998 when she graduated from the Cornell University School of Veterinary Medicine. She has been practicing integrative medicine for the past 11 years and is a certified veterinary acupuncturist. Additionally, Dr. Ruskin is taking coursework to be a certified veterinary herbalist.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
ANNUAL PINK THE RINK GAME
February 7, the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will once again trade their traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The Spartans will face the Suffolk University Rams in an exciting match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena.
All proceeds from the event, including admission, and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey will benefit the Breast Care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC Gift Shop, or by calling 802-747-3634. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle, and a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena.
The first 200 fans through the Spartan Arena doors will receive a complimentary custom pink puck. Additional pucks will be sold during the game at a cost of $5 each. The pucks are only available at this year’s Pink the Rink event. Puck sales also benefit the Breast Care Program.
The cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $2 for students. For more information about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-747-3634.
GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT
Join birdwatchers around the world for the Great Backyard Bird Count February 14-17. You can count on any or all of the four days for little as 15 minutes, or as long as you want. This is a great activity for families! Count birds in your backyard or your favorite outdoor location. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
CELEBRATE MAPLE AT THE FARM
Celebrate Vermont maple syrup with tastings and cooking demonstrations, and learn about the maple sugaring process during February vacation weeks at Billings Farm & Museum. The Farm & Museum are open to visitors daily from February 15 through March 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The maple celebration will include daily samplings of local Vermont maple syrup in our Learning Kitchen. Visitors can enjoy “sugar on snow,” a traditional Vermont treat, and sample and collect recipes for maple popcorn, maple shortbread and other delicious uses for maple syrup. The Learning Kitchen will also feature tastings of recipes that utilize Billings Farm cheeses and yogurt.
Guests will enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, conditions permitting. While on site, visitors are also invited to build a snowman or other snow creation using accessories provided. Visitors who post a picture of their snowman on Facebook or Instagram will be entered to win a gift certificate for Billings Farm cheese.
Younger children will enjoy storytime, featuring books about maple and sugaring. The icehouse will showcase a new exhibit about ice cutting in Vermont, and visitors can learn more about sugaring and ice cutting in our year-round Farm Life Exhibits. In the Activity Barn, artist-in-residence and author Kristina Rodanas will be leading crafts and presenting readings of her children’s book, “Huck’s Way Home,” and can sign copies which are available in the Museum Shop.
Visitors will step back in time when they enter the 1890’s Farm Manager’s House, where authentic woodstove cooking demonstrations will take place daily. Guests can visit the Dairy Farm, and meet our Jersey cows, draft horses, oxen, chickens and sheep. In the Visitors Center, visitors can view the Academy Award-nominated film, “A Place in the Land,” and learn the connections between the history of the people who established Billings Farm and the history of stewardship and innovation that has made Billings Farm a landmark in Woodstock and throughout Vermont.
See billingsfarm.org for specific events and times each day.
RRMC OFFERS WEIGHT-LOSS PROGRAM
Join Rutland Regional Medical Center for a 12-week weight-loss workshop designed to help you learn how to make healthy choices that last a lifetime. The program runs Tuesdays, February 18 — May 5, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Cost is $25. Space is limited. Go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400 to register. An optional exercise class will be offered prior to the workshop each week.
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10 — 11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
“BOOKS FOR BOOMERS... (AND OTHERS)”
The Castleton Community Center will host a Vermont Humanities Council book discussion on Wednesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. in February. Register now for the free “Books for Boomers” discussion group by calling 802-468-3093. A copy of “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Strout, will be available to pick up at CCC in mid-January. Join us for a relaxing time to share thoughts and feelings about this fictitious shrewd curmudgeon from Crosby, Maine. Do you see yourself or anyone you know in this aging, introspective, and at times humorous retired math teacher? Start with her first Olive Kittridge novel and follow her into her second chance at love and marriage. Facilitator: Linda Kokinis. Coffee, snacks, books and materials will be provided.
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
“Rutland’s Got Talent” will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets “Rutland’s Got Talent” apart from its predecessor, “The Really Big Show,” is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive, so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show!
All proceeds from “Rutland’s Got Talent” impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Auditions for the show will occur this year on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Rutland Intermediate School Theater. Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find an audition form and more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
ICE FISHING CLINICS
Ice fishing can be challenging, so the state will host several clinics to help anglers catch some fish when it’s cold.
“Our ice-fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February, with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish & Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart, in a statement released by the department. “Everyone is welcome, no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
The clinics are between 2½ and 3 hours long. People who register will be sent more details. Registration is required and can be done at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Dates and locations are as follows:
- Feb. 6, 5 p.m. “Smelting” at Blush Hill fishing access on Waterbury Reservoir.
- Feb. 12, 2 p.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Bomoseen State Park.
- Feb. 22, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Paran fishing access.
- Feb. 26, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at South Bay fishing access on Lake Memphremagog.
For more information, email Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or call 265-2279.
GMP Opens Nominations for 11th Annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award
Prestigious Award Honors Vermonters Making a Difference For State’s Wildlife, Natural Areas
RUTLAND, Vt. — Seeking to honor a leading Vermont environmentalist and the legacy of a legendary wildlife advocate, Green Mountain Power (GMP) is calling for nominations for the 11th annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award. Named for famed osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom of Milton, the award is given to one person, business, group or nonprofit that has made a significant contribution to Vermont’s environment. The award is accompanied by a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause.
“Meeri continues to inspire Vermonters, and the award continues to honor those who live their lives like Meeri, with a deep love and commitment to Vermont and a passion for protecting our natural resources,” said GMP Vice President Steve Costello, who worked closely with Zetterstrom for many years. “This year’s winner will join a select group of some of Vermont’s most dedicated and effective environmentalists.”
Zetterstrom, a passionate wildlife advocate, was a key leader in a statewide initiative to restore ospreys in Vermont. Despite long odds, indifference by others, and years of effort without success, Zetterstrom was an impassioned advocate who remained focused on her goal.
Zetterstrom lived in a small cabin with a bird’s-eye view of Lake Arrowhead in Milton, and in the 1980s was among the first to notice when a couple of ospreys returned to fish the lake’s waters after their near extinction in Vermont in the 1940s. Her vision, collaboration and leadership prompted utilities, the state and private landowners to work together, and ultimately led to the resurgence of ospreys over the next 25 years.
Thanks in part to Zetterstrom’s leadership, ospreys were removed from the endangered species list in 2005, and the Zetterstrom Award was created shortly before she died in 2010.
“I didn’t know an osprey from a kestrel when I met Meeri, but in no time, I not only learned about the unique features of ospreys, I became fascinated with them,” Costello said. “Thanks to Meeri’s energy and enthusiasm, I went from an occasional birder to an advocate for ospreys practically overnight.”
Nominations for the GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award will be accepted through March 30, and the winner will be announced this spring. For a nomination application and more information, visit www.greenmountainpower.com.
Past GMP-Zetterstrom Award recipients include Sally Laughlin, a scientist whose work was instrumental in restoring three species of endangered birds in Vermont; Michael Smith, the founder of Rutland’s Pine Hill Park; Margaret Fowle, who led Vermont’s peregrine falcon restoration program; the Lake Champlain Committee, which works to protect and improve Lake Champlain; Kelly Stettner, who founded the Black River Action Team in southern Vermont; Roy Pilcher, founder of the Rutland County Chapter of Audubon; Lake Champlain International, a nonprofit working to protect, restore and revitalize Lake Champlain and its communities; Marty Illick of the Lewis Creek Association; Steve Parren, a biologist for the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; and 2019 winner Eric Hanson, a biologist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, who helped save endangered loons in Vermont.
