Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.