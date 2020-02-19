To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM
The 10th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum will feature the film, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” on Saturday, February 22, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
This artful and intimate meditation on the late Toni Morrison, legendary Nobel Prize-winning storyteller, examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. In this indelible film portrait, Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition.
Tickets prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES
Irish band Extra Stout will play Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Wallingford Town Hall. Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band, playing together for upwards of twenty years. They bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and county; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
RUTLAND WINTERFEST
February 14-22 celebrate the snowy season with various outdoor and indoor activities.
Thursday, February 20
Human Foosball & Ice Bar
Friday, February 21
Moonlit Snowshoe & Wine Tasting
Saturday, February 22
Snow Sculpture Contest
Chili Cook-off
Wonderfeet Loved Ones & Little Ones Winter Dance
Real Rutland Feud
For more information check out www.rutlandrec.com/winterfest,facebook, or www.rutlandherald.com/winterfest for the digital guide.
ANIMAL TRACKS IN WINTER
February 25 Joel Flewelling from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will present a talk on identifying animal tracks in winter. Are those footprints you see in the snow domestic cats or dogs, bobcats or coyotes? 7 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street in Rutland. Sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public. More info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
WINTER FUN AT BAILEY LIBRARY
Snowshoes, books and videos are available for your entertainment during these winter days. Some fun outdoors snowshoeing along the trails or even in your own backyard, followed by reading or watching a movie with a cup of warm cocoa is a treat for anyone. Snowshoes are available in adult and children’s sizes and can be borrowed for five to seven days. Books and videos are available for children, adults, and everyone in between. Many New York Times bestsellers are waiting to be enjoyed. Clarendon residents are eligible for a free borrower’s card. Nonresidents can purchase a card for $5. Visit Bailey Library at 111 Moulton Avenue in North Clarendon to check out all of these. Hours are Monday 5-7; Tuesday and Wednesday 11-4; Thursday 11-7 and Saturday 9-2. For more information, please call the Library at 747-7743.
CELEBRATE MAPLE AT THE FARM
Celebrate Vermont maple syrup with tastings and cooking demonstrations, and learn about the maple sugaring process during February vacation weeks at Billings Farm & Museum. The Farm & Museum are open to visitors daily from February 15 through March 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The maple celebration will include daily samplings of local Vermont maple syrup in our Learning Kitchen. Visitors can enjoy “sugar on snow,” a traditional Vermont treat, and sample and collect recipes for maple popcorn, maple shortbread and other delicious uses for maple syrup. The Learning Kitchen will also feature tastings of recipes that utilize Billings Farm cheeses and yogurt.
Guests will enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, conditions permitting. While on site, visitors are also invited to build a snowman or other snow creation using accessories provided. Visitors who post a picture of their snowman on Facebook or Instagram will be entered to win a gift certificate for Billings Farm cheese.
Younger children will enjoy storytime, featuring books about maple and sugaring. The icehouse will showcase a new exhibit about ice cutting in Vermont, and visitors can learn more about sugaring and ice cutting in our year-round Farm Life Exhibits. In the Activity Barn, artist-in-residence and author Kristina Rodanas will be leading crafts and presenting readings of her children’s book, “Huck’s Way Home,” and can sign copies which are available in the Museum Shop.
Visitors will step back in time when they enter the 1890’s Farm Manager’s House, where authentic woodstove cooking demonstrations will take place daily. Guests can visit the Dairy Farm, and meet our Jersey cows, draft horses, oxen, chickens and sheep. In the Visitors Center, visitors can view the Academy Award-nominated film, “A Place in the Land,” and learn the connections between the history of the people who established Billings Farm and the history of stewardship and innovation that has made Billings Farm a landmark in Woodstock and throughout Vermont.
See billingsfarm.org for specific events and times each day.
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10 — 11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
“Rutland’s Got Talent” will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets “Rutland’s Got Talent” apart from its predecessor, “The Really Big Show,” is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive, so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show!
All proceeds from “Rutland’s Got Talent” impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
ICE FISHING CLINICS
Ice fishing can be challenging, so the state will host several clinics to help anglers catch some fish when it’s cold.
“Our ice-fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February, with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish & Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart, in a statement released by the department. “Everyone is welcome, no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
The clinics are between 2½ and 3 hours long. People who register will be sent more details. Registration is required and can be done at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Dates and locations are as follows:
- Feb. 22, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Paran fishing access.
- Feb. 26, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at South Bay fishing access on Lake Memphremagog.
For more information, email Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or call 265-2279.
GMP Opens Nominations for 11th Annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award
RUTLAND, Vt. — Seeking to honor a leading Vermont environmentalist and the legacy of a legendary wildlife advocate, Green Mountain Power (GMP) is calling for nominations for the 11th annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award. Named for famed osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom of Milton, the award is given to one person, business, group or nonprofit that has made a significant contribution to Vermont’s environment. The award is accompanied by a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause.
“Meeri continues to inspire Vermonters, and the award continues to honor those who live their lives like Meeri, with a deep love and commitment to Vermont and a passion for protecting our natural resources,” said GMP Vice President Steve Costello, who worked closely with Zetterstrom for many years. “This year’s winner will join a select group of some of Vermont’s most dedicated and effective environmentalists.”
Zetterstrom, a passionate wildlife advocate, was a key leader in a statewide initiative to restore ospreys in Vermont. Despite long odds, indifference by others, and years of effort without success, Zetterstrom was an impassioned advocate who remained focused on her goal.
Zetterstrom lived in a small cabin with a bird’s-eye view of Lake Arrowhead in Milton, and in the 1980s was among the first to notice when a couple of ospreys returned to fish the lake’s waters after their near extinction in Vermont in the 1940s. Her vision, collaboration and leadership prompted utilities, the state and private landowners to work together, and ultimately led to the resurgence of ospreys over the next 25 years.
Thanks in part to Zetterstrom’s leadership, ospreys were removed from the endangered species list in 2005, and the Zetterstrom Award was created shortly before she died in 2010.
“I didn’t know an osprey from a kestrel when I met Meeri, but in no time, I not only learned about the unique features of ospreys, I became fascinated with them,” Costello said. “Thanks to Meeri’s energy and enthusiasm, I went from an occasional birder to an advocate for ospreys practically overnight.”
Nominations for the GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award will be accepted through March 30, and the winner will be announced this spring. For a nomination application and more information, visit www.greenmountainpower.com.
Past GMP-Zetterstrom Award recipients include Sally Laughlin, a scientist whose work was instrumental in restoring three species of endangered birds in Vermont; Michael Smith, the founder of Rutland’s Pine Hill Park; Margaret Fowle, who led Vermont’s peregrine falcon restoration program; the Lake Champlain Committee, which works to protect and improve Lake Champlain; Kelly Stettner, who founded the Black River Action Team in southern Vermont; Roy Pilcher, founder of the Rutland County Chapter of Audubon; Lake Champlain International, a nonprofit working to protect, restore and revitalize Lake Champlain and its communities; Marty Illick of the Lewis Creek Association; Steve Parren, a biologist for the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; and 2019 winner Eric Hanson, a biologist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, who helped save endangered loons in Vermont.
