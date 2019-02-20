To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
WONDERFEET SEEKS LIP SYNC BATTLE TEAMS
Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, located in the heart of downtown Rutland, brings you a generous portion of play on Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. As audiences from the past two years can attest, the talent and creativity displayed on stage at The Paramount Theater during this live Lip Sync Battle is not to be missed. Teams of local residents will show off our vibrant community with costumes, music and choreography that have to be seen to be believed. Past Lip Sync Battles have featured teams from the Rutland City Fire Department, the Regional Ambulance Corps, Rutland Regional Medical Center and area businesses.
Judges award points for accuracy, creativity and choreography to select a Judge’s Choice winner. The audience will participate by text-to-vote to select a winning team for Audience Choice.
Team selection is going on through February 28. Team applications and details are available online at www.wonderfeetkidsmuseum.org/LipSyncBattleApp. Sponsorship is required for all selected teams.
All proceeds will benefit Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum operations including outreach and ongoing exhibits and programs.
For more information call 802-282-2678 or visit www.WonderfeetKidsMuseum.org
WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
Arguably Charlie Chaplin’s greatest film, “City Lights” will play on Saturday, February 23, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
The film follows the misadventures of Chaplin’s Tramp, as he falls in love with a blind girl and develops a turbulent friendship with an alcoholic millionaire. From the boxing ring to the millionaire’s mansion and back to the street, Chaplin unfolds his comic magic to delight of audiences of all ages.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
CSJ PRESENTS HOLLYWOOD TALES WITH JONATHAN GOLDSMITH
The man who portrays “The Most Interesting Man in the World” has come to the aid of the College of St. Joseph. Jonathan Goldsmith, Vermont resident, and actor best known for his iconic role in the Dos Equis commercials, will present an evening of Hollywood Tales on Sunday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in CSJ’s Tuttle Theater. Proceeds from the event will benefit CSJ as well as the Congregational Church of Rupert.
Goldsmith will share some of his most interesting and memorable stories from an acting career that spans over fifty years. Goldsmith has appeared in more than 300 television shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Knight Rider,” and “MacGyver.” He starred alongside Burt Lancaster in the 1978 drama “GO TELL THE SPARTANS,” which chronicled a unit of American military advisers in Vietnam. But his role in the Dos Equis commercials made him into a cultural icon in what was one of the longest-running and best-received ad campaigns in U.S. history. He is now the face of the new ad campaign for Astral Tequila and recently had a cameo in a new Super Bowl commercial.
Tickets and info are available at www.csj.edu, or at 802tix.com.
GREEN MOUNTAIN CLUB BENEFIT
Join the GMC’s Killington Section on Sunday, February 24 for an afternoon of fun and music by Extra Stout from 4 — 7 p.m. at the Inn at Long Trail, located at the top of Sherburne Pass on Rte. 4 in Killington. Talk trail with fellow hikers and enjoy specials benefiting GMC. A great way to find out about hiking and trail maintenance activities in the area. Contact mrsgorp@gmail.com for more information.
TWO AUDUBON BIRDERS IN TEXAS
Sue and Marv Elliott have visited more than half of the Texas state parks looking for regular and rare birds. They have many beautiful photos of these birds to share, along with stories of the connection between birds and the protection of habitat. Sue and Marv have been active in Rutland County Audubon since 1998. Join them for this free program on February 26 at 7 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St, Rutland.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES: EXTRA STOUT
Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band, playing together for upwards of twenty years. Wednesday, March 13 they will bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and county; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door. The Mill River High School Interact Club, a Rotary-sponsored service club, will host a bake sale.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
WINTER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing free training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 in the Rutland office at 7 Albert Cree Drive.
Pre-registration is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time-commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health-care experience is required.
For more information, including times of training or to enroll call John at 802-770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org.
