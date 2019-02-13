To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
9TH ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
Saturday, February 16 at 3 & 5:30 p.m. Tim Wardle’s amazing documentary, “Three Identical Strangers” has made national news for its tale of three young men who are reunited by astonishing coincidence after being born identical triplets, separated at birth, and adopted by three different families. This jaw-dropping story instantly became a global sensation, but the fairy-tale reunion set in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret. Rated PG-13. Winner: Special Prize for Storytelling, Sundance Film Festival.
Shown in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of films and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
WALLINGFORD TOWN HALL CONCERT SERIES: EXTRA STOUT
Extra Stout is the Green Mountains of Vermont’s favorite traditional Irish band that has been playing together for upwards of twenty years. Wednesday, March 13 they will bring all of the variety that Irish music has to offer, from raucous drinking songs to ballads of home and county; from slow and haunting airs to rocking reels, jigs and polkas. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door. The Mill River High School Interact Club, a Rotary sponsored service club, will host a bake sale.
For more information, call the town administrator at 802-446-2872.
TWO AUDUBON BIRDERS IN TEXAS
Sue and Marv Elliott have visited more than half of the Texas state parks looking for regular and rare birds. They have many beautiful photos of these birds to share, along with stories of the connection between birds and the protection of habitat. Sue and Marv have been active in Rutland County Audubon since 1998. Join them for this free program on February 26 at 7 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St, Rutland.
WINTER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing free training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 in the Rutland office at 7 Albert Cree Drive.
Pre-registration is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time-commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health-care experience is required.
For more information, including times of training or to enroll call John at 802-770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
155 bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. On February 16 walk the entire route (3.7 miles) or go half-way. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
RRMC TO OFFER CHAIR AEROBICS
Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering chair aerobics, Tuesdays and Fridays, February 19 - March 8, 10 - 11 a.m., in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The class, instructed by Allyson Taggart, will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. The class is suitable for most beginner levels and geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking or running for any length of time.
Each class will open with an introduction on a topic, a review of the exercises, a workout and a take-home exercise assignment. Topics covered throughout the course will include shoulder mobility/flexibility, endurance and isometric exercise, balance and core strength, and education on the health benefits of aerobic exercise.
Cost for this course is $15. Registration is required. For more information or to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
