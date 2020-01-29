To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
GILLAN TO SPEAK ON LOSS AND SUBSTANCE USE, TO RECOVERY AND HOPE
Dennis Gillan will be at speaking, Monday, February 3, at 7 p.m., at Castleton University in the Casella Theater. Eleven years after the suicide of his older brother Mark, Gillan received the second phone call he will never be able to forget. His younger brother Matthew had died by suicide, as well.
This motivational speaker takes the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as he explains how he recovered from losing his two brothers to suicide.
Gillan is a professional mental health speaker, sharing his story of perseverance with audiences everywhere. His story and message of hope will help others recognize the warning signs of mental distress, the benefits of therapy, and how he found peace in sobriety.
This event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Regional Prevention Partnership (RPP) program of Rutland Regional Medical Center. The Prevention Partnership program is a volunteer community work group dedicated to substance use prevention efforts for Rutland County youth and young adults. For more information about RPP please call 802-776-5515 or visit us on Facebook @Partners for Prevention. For more information about Dennis Gillan please visit www.dennisgillan.com
HEALTHIER LIVING WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS
Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of your life, from your ability to work and maintain relationships to shopping for food and making the bed. In fact, about 100 million Americans are currently living with chronic pain. That number exceeds those living with diabetes, cancer and heart disease combined.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program on Monday, February 3, from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. This program will focus on problem solving, proper medication usage, emotions, exercise and nutrition. There is also guidance offered around talking with family, friends and health-care professionals regarding pain.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Jamie Bentley, Community Health Team, 802-776-5504 or email jabentley@rrmc.org.
ANNUAL PINK THE RINK GAME
February 7, the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will once again trade their traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The Spartans will face the Suffolk University Rams in an exciting match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena.
All proceeds from the event, including admission, and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey will benefit the Breast Care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC Gift Shop, or by calling 802-747-3634. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle, and a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena.
The first 200 fans through the Spartan Arena doors on February 7, will receive a complimentary custom pink puck. Additional pucks will be sold during the game at a cost of $5 each. The pucks are only available at this year’s Pink the Rink event. Puck sales also benefit the Breast Care Program.
The cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $2 for students. For more information about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-747-3634.
GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT
Join birdwatchers around the world for the Great Backyard Bird Count February 14-17. You can count on any or all of the four days for little as 15 minutes, or as long as you want. This is a great activity for families! Count birds in your backyard or your favorite outdoor location. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
CELEBRATE MAPLE AT THE FARM
Celebrate Vermont maple syrup with tastings and cooking demonstrations, and learn about the maple sugaring process during February vacation weeks at Billings Farm & Museum. The Farm & Museum are open to visitors daily from February 15 through March 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The maple celebration will include daily samplings of local Vermont maple syrup in our Learning Kitchen. Visitors can enjoy “sugar on snow,” a traditional Vermont treat, and sample and collect recipes for maple popcorn, maple shortbread and other delicious uses for maple syrup. The Learning Kitchen will also feature tastings of recipes that utilize Billings Farm cheeses and yogurt.
Guests will enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, conditions permitting. While on site, visitors are also invited to build a snowman or other snow creation using accessories provided. Visitors who post a picture of their snowman on Facebook or Instagram will be entered to win a gift certificate for Billings Farm cheese.
Younger children will enjoy storytime, featuring books about maple and sugaring. The icehouse will showcase a new exhibit about ice cutting in Vermont, and visitors can learn more about sugaring and ice cutting in our year-round Farm Life Exhibits. In the Activity Barn, artist-in-residence and author Kristina Rodanas will be leading crafts and presenting readings of her children’s book, “Huck’s Way Home,” and can sign copies which are available in the Museum Shop.
Visitors will step back in time when they enter the 1890’s Farm Manager’s House, where authentic woodstove cooking demonstrations will take place daily. Guests can visit the Dairy Farm, and meet our Jersey cows, draft horses, oxen, chickens and sheep. In the Visitors Center, visitors can view the Academy Award® nominated film, “A Place in the Land,” and learn the connections between the history of the people who established Billings Farm and the history of stewardship and innovation that has made Billings Farm a landmark in Woodstock and throughout Vermont.
See billingsfarm.org for specific events and times each day.
RRMC OFFERS WEIGHT-LOSS PROGRAM
Join Rutland Regional Medical Center for a 12-week weight-loss workshop designed to help you learn how to make healthy choices that last a lifetime. The program runs Tuesdays, February 18 — May 5, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Cost is $25. Space is limited. Go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400 to register. An optional exercise class will be offered prior to the workshop each week.
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10 — 11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
“BOOKS FOR BOOMERS... (AND OTHERS)”
The Castleton Community Center will host a Vermont Humanities Council book discussion on Wednesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. in February. Register now for the free “Books for Boomers” discussion group by calling 802-468-3093. A copy of “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Strout, will be available to pick up at CCC in mid-January. Join us for a relaxing time to share thoughts and feelings about this fictitious shrewd curmudgeon from Crosby, Maine. Do you see yourself or anyone you know in this aging, introspective, and at times humorous retired math teacher? Start with her first Olive Kittridge novel and follow her into her second chance at love and marriage. Facilitator: Linda Kokinis. Coffee, snacks, books and materials will be provided.
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
“Rutland’s Got Talent” will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets “Rutland’s Got Talent” apart from its predecessor, “The Really Big Show,” is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show!
All proceeds from “Rutland’s Got Talent” impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Auditions for the show will occur this year on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Rutland Intermediate School Theater. Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find an audition form and more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
ICE FISHING CLINICS
Ice fishing can be challenging, so the state will host several clinics to help anglers catch some fish when it’s cold.
“Our ice-fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February, with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish & Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart, in a statement released by the department. “Everyone is welcome, no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
The clinics are between 2½ and 3 hours long. People who register will be sent more details. Registration is required and can be done at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Dates and locations are as follows:
- Jan. 25, 11 a.m. “Ice Fishing Festival” at Lake Elmore State Park.
- Feb. 1, 8:30 a.m. “Deweys Pond Ice Fishing” with Hartland Recreation Department.
- Feb. 2, “Panfish Clinic” at Shelburne Pond fishing access.
- Feb. 6, 5 p.m. “Smelting” at Blush Hill fishing access on Waterbury Reservoir.
- Feb. 12, 2 p.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Bomoseen State Park.
- Feb. 22, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Paran fishing access.
- Feb. 26, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at South Bay fishing access on Lake Memphremagog.
For more information, email Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or call 265-2279.
