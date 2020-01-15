To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
ANNUAL PINK THE RINK GAME
February 7, the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will once again trade their traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The Spartans will face the Suffolk University Rams in an exciting match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena.
All proceeds from the event, including admission, and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey will benefit the Breast Care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC Gift Shop, or by calling 802-747-3634. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle, and a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena.
The first 200 fans through the Spartan Arena doors on February 7, will receive a complimentary custom pink puck. Additional pucks will be sold during the game at a cost of $5 each. The pucks are only available at this year’s Pink the Rink event. Puck sales also benefit the Breast Care Program.
The cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $2 for students. For more information about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-747-3634.
10TH ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The 10th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum will feature the film, “Honeyland” on Saturday, January 18, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Reservations are strongly recommended.
“Honeyland” (January ‘18) won multiple awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its depiction of Hatidze Muratova, who’s the last in a long line of wild Macedonian beekeepers, eking out a living farming honey in small batches to be sold in the closest city, a four-hour walk away. Hatidze’s peaceful existence is thrown into upheaval by the arrival of an itinerant family, with their roaring engines, rambunctious children and herd of cattle. She optimistically meets all this with an open heart, but soon finds herself neck-deep in complications and competition.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
RUTLAND BRIDAL SHOW
The 34th annual Rutland Bridal Show will be held at Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington on January 19, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Check out downtown businesses to fulfill your bridal needs. Find the gown, tuxedo rentals, catering and more. www.facebook.com/events/867892863628525
FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS
It Takes a Village: A Community of Parents, a free support group for parents, happens every Wednesday, 10-11:30 a.m., at Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland. It’s an opportunity to find connection, education and support during the transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. All parents including expecting parents and caregivers are welcome, as well as babies and siblings. Coffee and snacks provided. This initiative is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health and Rutland Women’s Healthcare, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center. For more information contact 802-775-1901.
BIRD EVOLUTION PRESENTATION
January 28 wildlife veterinarian and former Green Mountain College instructor Basil Tangredi will share his knowledge of how birds evolved from dinosaurs to their present forms at this program sponsored by Rutland County Audubon. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. in Rutland, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Info at birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
HEALTHIER LIVING WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS
Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of your life, from your ability to work and maintain relationships to shopping for food and making the bed. In fact, about 100 million Americans are currently living with chronic pain. That number exceeds those living with diabetes, cancer and heart disease combined.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Team is hosting a free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program on Monday, February 3, from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. This program will focus on problem solving, proper medication usage, emotions, exercise and nutrition. There is also guidance offered around talking with family, friends and health-care professionals regarding pain.
For more information or to enroll in this free workshop contact Jamie Bentley, Community Health Team, 802-776-5504 or email jabentley@rrmc.org.
RRMC OFFERS WEIGHT-LOSS PROGRAM
Join Rutland Regional Medical Center for a 12-week weight-loss workshop designed to help you learn how to make healthy choices that last a lifetime. The program runs Tuesdays, February 18 — May 5, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Cost is $25. Space is limited. Go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400 to register. An optional exercise class will be offered prior to the workshop each week.
“BOOKS FOR BOOMERS... (AND OTHERS)”
The Castleton Community Center will host a Vermont Humanities Council book discussion on Wednesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. in February. Register now for the free “Books for Boomers” discussion group by calling 802-468-3093. A copy of “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Straut, will be available to pick up at CCC in mid-January. Join us for a relaxing time to share thoughts and feelings about this fictitious shrewd curmudgeon from Crosby, Maine. Do you see yourself or anyone you know in this aging, introspective, and at times humorous retired math teacher? Start with her first Olive Kittridge novel and follow her into her second chance at love and marriage. Facilitator: Linda Kokinis. Coffee, snacks, books and materials will be provided.
WINTER REGULARS AND RARITIES IN THE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
An annual winter tradition for Rutland County Audubon. On January 18, join us as we look for winter visitors along Lake Champlain and neighboring farm fields. Dress for the weather and bring lunch. Meet at Otter Valley Union High School parking lot at 9 a.m. For more info: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
TEEN DO & VIEW AT RUTLAND FREE LIBRARY
Drop-in time for teens from grades 7 to 12. Hang out, do a craft, have some pizza, watch a film on the big screen. Jan. 22 from 5 — 6:30 p.m. Check the calendar for details of crafts/titles. Free, no registration necessary. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland. www.rutlandfree.org
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
January 23 join us for the full 3.7-mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area) or go halfway. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome! Grow your birding skills with our friendly and accomplished bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
RUTLAND’S GOT TALENT
Rutland’s Got Talent will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre. What sets Rutland’s Got Talent apart from its predecessor, The Really Big Show, is the addition of exhibition acts that bring plenty of entertainment value for ticket holders (these added acts are not judged). The judging of acts is interactive so that the talent and the audience are able to hear immediate feedback, adding some instant fun to the show!
All proceeds from Rutland’s Got Talent impact the health, education and financial stability of our community through the United Way of Rutland County’s annual Community Impact Campaign.
Auditions for the show will occur this year on Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Rutland Intermediate School Theater. Check out United Way of Rutland County’s website, www.uwrutlandcounty.org, to find an audition form and more event information, or call and/or email the UWRC office at 802-773-7477, dan@uwrutlandcounty.org.
BROC SEEKS WINTER COATS AND WARM CLOTHES
BROC Community Action is seeking donations of new or great-condition winter jackets, boots, snow pants, gloves and hats through January 31, 2020. Donations can be brought to 45 Union Street Rutland, VT. BROC Community Action is also accepting secure donations via broc.org to purchase coats and other winter needs for those they cannot fulfill with onsite clothing donations.
ICE FISHING CLINICS
Ice fishing can be challenging, so the state will host several clinics to help anglers catch some fish when it’s cold.
“Our ice-fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February, with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish & Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart, in a statement released by the department. “Everyone is welcome, no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
The clinics are between 2½ and 3 hours long. People who register will be sent more details. Registration is required and can be done at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Dates and locations are as follows:
- Jan. 21, 2 p.m. “Targeting Panfish Through the Ice” at Shelburne Pond fishing access.
- Jan. 25, 11 a.m. “Ice Fishing Festival” at Lake Elmore State Park.
- Feb. 1, 8:30 a.m. “Deweys Pond Ice Fishing” with Hartland Recreation Department.
- Feb. 2, “Panfish Clinic” at Shelburne Pond fishing access.
- Feb. 6, 5 p.m. “Smelting” at Blush Hill fishing access on Waterbury Reservoir.
- Feb. 12, 2 p.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Bomoseen State Park.
- Feb. 22, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Paran fishing access.
- Feb. 26, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at South Bay fishing access on Lake Memphremagog.
For more information, email Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or call 265-2279.
