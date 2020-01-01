To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
GINGERBREAD SHOWCASE
The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to our Annual Gingerbread Showcase “Season of Giving.” Vote on your favorite creation with the People’s Choice awards in various categories until January 3, 2020. While here, stroll through the galleries located on the first and second floors of our historic mansion and enjoy the holiday décor throughout. There are four magnificent fireplaces and a sweeping stairway beautifully decorated for the holidays by the Rutland Garden Club.
The current Holiday Exhibit “Season of Giving” is also on display. This is an all-member show celebrating the talented artists in our communities. Please plan on visiting us to experience the beauty of the arts and the one-of-a-kind handmade treasures that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.
As we celebrate 58 years as an art center in the Rutland Community, we also invite you to join as an artist, single or family member to help the Chaffee to continue to inspire and cultivate creativity, while positively impacting the vitality of our community through the arts.
Visit the Chaffee during open hours to experience the beauty of the historic building and the wonderful works of art throughout. While here, picture your next event, bridal shower, wedding, meeting or retreat being held in our beautiful 1890s mansion, fondly known by its first owners as Sunny Gables. Hours: Thursday and Friday Noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Extended hours for classes and events. For information: Check out www.chaffeeartcenter.org and the Chaffee Art Center Facebook page for updates, or stop in at 16 South Main Street in Rutland.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
The Knights of Columbus Council 232 will host a free community dinner on Sunday, January 5 at 1 p.m. The event will be held downstairs at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Church in St. Ann’s Hall located on 18 Lincoln Avenue in Rutland City. The Knights will be serving turkey and ham with all the sides including mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dessert.
FRESHSTART GROUP PROGRAM
The American Cancer Society Freshstart Group Program can help you quit smoking or e-cigarettes. There is a four-week workshop (January 7, 14, 21, and 28) from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton. Ongoing workshops are also available Mondays, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – noon at the Rutland Heart Center, 12 Commons Street, Rutland.
All workshops are free, and those who register and attend receive free or reduced-cost nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. For more information or to register call 802-747-3768.
VERMONT’S OWN TRAD-ROOTS POWER TRIO PETE’S POSSE
Wallingford Town Hall Concert Series Wednesday, January 8, 75 School St., Wallingford at 7 p.m.
Composed of acclaimed musician Pete Sutherland, his talented protégé Oliver Scanlon and the uber-dynamic Tristan Henderson, Pete’s Posse never fails to surprise and excite. Twin fiddles in tight, wild harmony over a high-powered guitar and pounding foot percussion with mandolin, clawhammer banjo, jaw harp, rocking keyboards, and soaring vocal harmonies add color to the Posse’s sonic landscape.
Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door. For more information, visit www.petesposse.com or call the Wallingford town administrator at 802-446-2872.
BROC SEEKS WINTER COATS AND WARM CLOTHES
BROC Community Action is seeking donations of new or great condition winter jackets, boots, snow pants, gloves and hats through January 31, 2020. Donations can be brought to 45 Union Street Rutland, VT. BROC Community Action is also accepting secure donations via broc.org to purchase coats and other winter needs for those they cannot fulfill with onsite clothing donations.
ICE FISHING CLINICS
Ice fishing can be challenging, so the state will host several clinics to help anglers catch some fish when it’s cold.
“Our ice-fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February, with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish & Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart, in a statement released by the department. “Everyone is welcome, no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
The clinics are between 2½ and 3 hours long. People who register will be sent more details. Registration is required and can be done at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Dates and locations are as follows:
- Jan. 11, 9 a.m. “Targeting Walleye Through the Ice” at Lake Carmi State Park.
- Jan. 14, 9 a.m. “Introduction to Ice Fishing” at Mallets Bay Fishing Access, Lake Champlain.
- Jan. 21, 2 p.m. “Targeting Panfish Through the Ice” at Shelburne Pond Fishing Access.
- Jan. 25, 11 a.m. “Ice Fishing Festival” at Lake Elmore State Park.
- Feb. 1, 8:30 a.m. “Deweys Pond Ice Fishing” with Hartland Recreation Department.
- Feb. 2, “Panfish Clinic” at Shelburne Pond Fishing Access.
- Feb. 6, 5 p.m. “Smelting” at Blush Hill Fishing Access on Waterbury Reservoir.
- Feb. 12, 2 p.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Bomoseen State Park.
- Feb. 22, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at Lake Paran Fishing Access.
- Feb. 26, 9 a.m. “Intro to Ice Fishing” at South Bay Fishing Access on Lake Memphremagog.
For more information, email Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or call 265-2279.
