To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
RRMC HOSTS DOWNTOWN MIXERS
Join Rutland Regional Medical Center physicians, staff, local business and community members to learn more about the vital programs and services that improve the health and wellness of our region.
On Wednesday, February 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Roots the Restaurant, 55 Washington Street in Rutland, physicians and staff from the Rutland Heart Center will be featured. Enjoy great food, cash bar and exciting raffles.
Learn more about the “Imagine…a Healthy Heart” campaign to purchase a new nuclear medicine camera for the Rutland Heart Center. This new camera will enhance the patient experience and provide our cardiologists with efficient, more precise images for better outcomes.
“At Rutland Heart Center, we perform a nuclear medicine study on approximately 750 patients each year. This is a noninvasive, safe and painless imaging test used to evaluate patients. Having the new nuclear medicine camera means our cardiologists will be using the best technology to diagnose, our patients will have a better experience, and our health-care system will be more efficient.” said Dr. Michael Robertello.
If you stay for dinner after the mixer, Roots the Restaurant will donate 15 percent of all proceeds to the “Imagine…a Healthy Heart” campaign. Make your reservation online at www.ROOTSRUTLAND.com.
For more information on this event contact the Rutland Health Foundation at 802-747-3634.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
155 bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. February 16 walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
SCIENCE PUB
To Sleep, Perchance to Dream… with Michael Dash, assistant professor of psychology, Middlebury College. Everyone sleeps. But why? Michael Dash studies how changes within the brain associated with learning may produce our need for sleep, and how sleep may, in turn, regulate our ability to learn. Come join this free monthly gathering of curious people for an informal presentation by a scientific expert, followed by lively discussion, February 3 at 4 p.m., Brandon Inn. Have a drink, stay for dinner (or not), and meet new people. castletonfreelibrary.org.
RRMC TO OFFER CHAIR AEROBICS
Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering chair aerobics, Tuesdays and Fridays, February 19-March 8, 10 — 11 a.m., in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The class, instructed by Allyson Taggart, will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. The class is suitable for most beginner levels and geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking or running for any length of time.
Each class will open with an introduction on a topic, a review of the exercises, a workout and a take-home exercise assignment. Topics covered throughout the course will include shoulder mobility/flexibility, endurance and isometric exercise, balance and core strength, and education on the health benefits of aerobic exercise.
Cost for this course is $15. Registration is required. For more information or to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
NIGHT TO SHINE PROM
Mission City Church will serve as one of nearly 500 churches around the world already registered to host Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday, February 8. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom-night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe, all on one night. Mission City Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs, and to rally the church worldwide to stand up for those who are differently-abled. Mission City Church has partnered with many local community groups and organizations to make this event possible for the Rutland community.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Mission City Church in Rutland, https://www.mcity.church/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.