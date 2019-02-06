To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
TWO AUDUBON BIRDERS IN TEXAS
Sue and Marv Elliott have visited more than half of the Texas state parks looking for regular and rare birds. They have many beautiful photos of these birds to share, along with stories of the connection between birds and the protection of habitat. Sue and Marv have been active in Rutland County Audubon since 1998. Join them for this free program on February 26 at 7 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St, Rutland.
WINTER HOSPICE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing free training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 in the Rutland office at 7 Albert Cree Drive.
Pre-registration is required. Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and need to pass a background check. No previous hospice and health care experience is required.
For more information, including times of training or to enroll call John at 802-770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org
9TH ANNUAL WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES
The MNFF Vermont Tour will play the Billings Farm & Museum on Saturday, February 9. As part of the Woodstock Vermont Film Series, “All the Wild Horses” will screen at 3 and 5:30 p.m., with the film’s director, Ivo Marloh, attending and participating in a Q&A following each screening with Jay Craven, MNFF’s artistic director. A “meet the filmmaker” reception will be held in between screenings with a cider tasting offered by Vermont Cider Company.
The film is a highly dramatic and visually stunning feature documentary that follows five international riders from the USA, Canada, South Africa, Ireland and the UK as they compete in the Mongol Derby horse race. This multi-horse, multi-station race over 1,000 kilometers of Mongolian steppe is considered the longest and toughest horse race on the planet. Winner: Feature Film Award, Galway Film Festival. Finalist: Best Documentary Feature category, Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.
Shown in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of films and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
February 8 the Castleton Community Center will host a Chinese New Year celebration. The 2019 “Year of the Pig” celebration is from 2 to 4 p.m. Learn more about this spring festival and about the Chinese traditions of the New Year. There will be refreshments, tai chi demonstrations, fortunes, friendship, and fun. All are welcome. Free. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
ICE DYED SILK SCARF WORKSHOP
A Lunch and Learn event of ice dyed silk scarves will take place on Tuesday, February 12 at the Castleton Community Center. Ice dying is a unique dye process where the fabric is covered in ice cubes and dye is applied to the ice. As the melting ice turns to liquid, the dye is dispersed in organic swirls, making each piece a unique and beautiful piece of art. The workshop will start at 11 a.m. with an intro, then a “how to” followed by the dying process. At noon lunch will be served while the colorful scarves hang to dry. Participants will be able to take the scarves home with them after lunch. There is a registration fee of $6 which covers the cost of the workshop and lunch due by February 8. For more information call the Center at 468-3093.
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH WALK
155 bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. On February 16 walk the entire route (3.7 miles) or go half-way. Kids, new birders, and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
RRMC TO OFFER CHAIR AEROBICS
Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering chair aerobics, Tuesdays and Fridays, February 19 — March 8, 10 — 11 a.m., in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional, 160 Allen Street, Rutland.
The class, instructed by Allyson Taggart, will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. The class is suitable for most beginner levels and geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking or running for any length of time.
Each class will open with an introduction on a topic, a review of the exercises, a workout and a take-home exercise assignment. Topics covered throughout the course will include shoulder mobility/flexibility, endurance and isometric exercise, balance and core strength, and education on the health benefits of aerobic exercise.
Cost for this course is $15. Registration is required. For more information or to register call 802-772-2400 or visit www.rrmc.org.
NIGHT TO SHINE PROM
Mission City Church will serve as one of nearly 500 churches around the world already registered to host Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday, February 8. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom-night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe, all on one night. Mission City Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs and to rally the church worldwide to stand up for those who are differently-abled. Mission City Church has partnered with many local community groups and organizations to make this event possible for the Rutland community.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Mission City Church in Rutland, https://www.mcity.church/events.
