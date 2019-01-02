To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
VNA &HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST REGION COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINICS
January blood pressure/foot-care clinics
Jan. 3 — Rutland, Parker House, 10 a.m.
Jan. 4 — Poultney, Young at Heart Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 8 — Brandon, Brandon Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 8 — Bennington, Bennington Senior Center; 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 — Rutland, Templewood Court, 10 a.m.
Jan. 9 — Manchester, Manchester office of VNAHSR, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 — Benson, Benson Heights, 10 a.m.
Jan. 10 — Castleton, Castleton Meadows, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Brandon, Conant Square, 11 a.m.
Jan. 16 — Dorset, Dorset office of VNAHSR, 8:30 a.m.
Jan. 16 — Rutland, Sheldon Towers, 9 a.m.
Jan. 16 — Rutland, Linden Terrace, 11 a.m.
Jan. 17 — Rutland, Maple Village, 10 a.m.
Jan. 30 — Rutland, Godnick Adult Center, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 31 — North Clarendon, North Clarendon Community Center, 9:30 a.m.
The cost of the foot clinic is $10. Please contact 802-770-1536 to find a clinic near you. No appointment necessary.
Bereavement groups
Rutland – Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Congregational Church. The Reverend Andrew Carlson, office chaplain for the Rutland VNAHSR office, will facilitate. Call 802-770-1613 for more information. Bereavement groups are free and open to the public.
Ostomy support meeting
The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held Saturday, January 19 from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland. For more information contact Kate Lawrence at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org.
christmas tree pickup
The Rutland Boy Scout troop 105/112/120 will pickup trees on Saturday January 5 and 12. To schedule your tree pickup, please call 802-438-8721 or email rutlandbstreecollection@gmail.com. Donations accepted at pickup.
SCIENCE PUB: THE GENETICS OF ADDICTION
Sunday, January 6, 4 p.m., Lake Bomoseen Lodge. Come join your curious friends and neighbors at this free event to hear Asst. Professor Gregory Engel of Castleton University explore this puzzle: Why can some people safely use opioids or drink alcohol while others become quickly addicted? The answer lies in our genes, but which ones? Come have a drink, stay for dinner (or not), and start the week with a burst of brain exercise. Sponsored by friends of the Castleton Free Library, www.castletonfreelibrary.org.
THE BLUE SKY BOYS
The Sky Blue Boys, a duo comprised of Willy and Dan Lindner, will perform at Wallingford Town Hall on Wednesday, January 9 at 7 p.m. The duo has built up a large repertoire of wonderful old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs, and sacred numbers. Heeding their own musical instincts, The Sky Blue Boys have expanded the accompaniment to include a variety of acoustic instruments and added many newer songs, including several of their own compositions. Willy and Dan have played together for decades. They formed the celebrated Vermont bluegrass band Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Plowboys in 1972, and have toured and recorded extensively in that context, as well as sitting in on shows and recording sessions for many of the region’s top acoustic musicians. But never far from their hearts were the sounds they learned to love long ago — the simple moving sounds of the early “brothers duets.” Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door.
For more information, call the Town Administrator at 802-446-2872.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED FOR RUTLAND MEALS CHALLENGE
The Rutland Meals Challenge adds meals to the local emergency food system providing meals to a dozen local food shelves, including the Community Cupboard of Rutland and the Vermont Food Bank.
Volunteers are wanted January 19 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, for set-up, breakdown, packaging shifts, box builders, carton hauling & stacking, and movers & shakers (who refill the food bins as we work).
Each volunteer must sign up individually, even if they are a part of a team. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0f4baeac22abf94-rutland3
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WEEKEND AT BILLINGS
Billings Farm & Museum, offering programs and activities for all ages, is open January 19 – 21, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, “Nine From Little Rock,” the award-winning documentary short by Charles Guggenheim, will be shown in the museum’s theater from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day. The film profiles the lives of the nine African-American students who integrated Little Rock Central High School during the fall of 1957 and documents the perspective of Jefferson Thomas and his fellow students seven years after their historic achievement.
Visit the farm & museum to discover Vermont dairying and learn about the development of the Billings Farm, still one of the best Jersey farms in America. The horse barn, milk room, calf nursery, cow barn and small-animal barn are stops along the self-guided tour. Up-close programs with the livestock will be offered, including the afternoon Milking of the Herd beginning at 3:15 p.m. each day.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events, or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org
WINTER WEEKENDS AT BILLINGS
Billings Farm & Museum, offering programs and activities for all ages, is open weekends in January and February and vacation weeks, February 16 – March 2, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Visit the farm & museum to discover Vermont dairying and learn about the development of the Billings Farm, still one of the best Jersey farms in America. The horse barn, milk room, calf nursery, cow barn and small-animal barn are stops along the self-guided tour. Up-close programs with the livestock will be offered, including the afternoon Milking of the Herd beginning at 3:15 p.m. each day.
The restored and furnished 1890 Farm Manager’s House will be open for touring, featuring the farm office, family living quarters, creamery and ice house.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events, or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org
”THEATRICAL IMPROV”
Vermont Actors’ Repertory will present “Theatrical Improv” on January 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m. at their new home in Tuttle Hall Theatre at the College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road. The event is directed by Michael Kingsbury, who will also present “The Rumpus: An Evening of Live Storytelling” in April.
ART will be host to this fast-paced improvisational Comedy Troupe Theater Improvable! Comedic scenes will be built on the spot, based on audience suggestion. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” inspires the show. This promises to be a fantastic event. The troupe will feature both new and familiar faces.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, but there is a 75-seat limit for this show. Advanced ticket purchases are available at 802tix.com actorsreptvt.org facebook.com/actorsrepertorytheatervt or in person at The Rutland Herald office, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Rutland, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
