Pink the Rink Game
January 25 the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will trade traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The Lady Spartans will face the Norwich University Cadets in an exciting match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena.
All proceeds from the event, including admission, and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey, will benefit the Breast Care program. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC Gift Shop, or by calling 802-747-3634. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle and a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena.
A new addition this year will be the sale of limited-edition custom pink game pucks. The cost of the pucks is $5 each and they can only be purchased at the Pink the Rink event. Puck sales will also benefit the Breast Care program.
The cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students. For more information about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-747-3634.
Mission City Church to Host Night to Shine Prom for People with Special Needs
Mission City Church will serve as one of nearly 500 churches around the world already registered to host Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday, February 8. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom-night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe, all on one night. Mission City Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs, and to rally the church worldwide to stand up for those who are differently-abled. Mission City Church has partnered with many local community groups and organizations to make this event possible for the Rutland community.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Mission City Church in Rutland, https://www.mcity.church/events
AUDUBON WEST RUTLAND MARSH MONITORING WALK
155 species have been recorded at this Important Bird Area (IBA). Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts. Join us January 17 for the 3.7 mile loop around the marsh (dirt and paved roads) or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. Contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
DRAGONFLIES — HAWKS OF THE INSECT WORLD
Audubon Winter Program Series – January 22 at 7 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, Rutland. They’re colorful (usually). Easy to identify (sometimes). And photogenic (when they want to be). 146 species have been recorded in Vermont. 117 of those have been found in Rutland County. With several field guides and the iNaturalist website, more people are learning about this interesting, harmless and helpful subset of the insect world. Mike Blust, author of “Odonata of Vermont” and retired biologist from Green Mountain College, will show slides and reveal details about this part of the natural world that many people know of, but few people know well. For more info contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
RRMC hosts VeggieVanGo® Program
Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) will host this month’s VeggieVanGo program on Thursday, January 24 from 9 -10 a.m. in the parking lot by the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at RRMC.
The Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo program provides free, fresh, healthy veggies and fruits for low-income Vermonters. They also work with physicians and medical staff to identify patients and families who are experiencing hunger and “prescribe” fresh fruits and vegetables for a more nutritious diet. Along with the healthy, fresh food, VeggieVanGo volunteers and staff also offer cooking demos and taste tests of the vegetables available, paired with recipes and cooking tips.
For more information, contact the Vermont Foodbank at 1-800-585-2265 or email info@vtfoodbank.org
Free diabetes management program
Diabetes can cause serious health problems like heart disease, blindness and kidney failure. If you are living with type 2 diabetes, the Healthier Living Workshop for Diabetes can get you the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent these serious problems. This free program runs January 22-February 26, from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. for six weeks, at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland.
This small-group workshop is led by specially trained leaders, one of whom is a diabetic. You will learn about healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, managing stress, and handling sick days. For more information and to register, contact Krista Neary, Community Health Team, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, at 802-776-5507.
Chronic disease self-management program
Many individuals struggle with chronic diseases and conditions, and managing these health issues can be overwhelming. Rutland Regional Medical Center will be hosting a chronic disease self-management program, January 22-February 26 from 1:30 — 4 p.m. at Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland.
This free six-week program offers support around techniques to improve overall health and manage disease symptoms, offering support around problem-solving, nutrition, exercise, talking to doctors or loved ones, medications, emotions, sleep and fatigue.
These workshops are intended for individuals with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, depression, liver disease, bipolar disorder and emphysema, and are facilitated by trained leaders who personally understand chronic disease.
For more information and to register, contact Krista Neary at 802-776-5507.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED FOR RUTLAND MEALS CHALLENGE
The Rutland Meals Challenge adds to the local emergency food system providing meals to a dozen local food shelves, including the Community Cupboard of Rutland and the Vermont Food Bank.
Volunteers are wanted January 19 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, for set-up, breakdown, packaging shifts, box builders, carton hauling & stacking, and movers & shakers (who refill the food bins as we work).
Each volunteer must sign up individually, even if they are a part of a team. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0f4baeac22abf94-rutland3
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WEEKEND AT BILLINGS
Billings Farm & Museum, offering programs and activities for all ages, is open January 19 – 21, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, “Nine From Little Rock,” the award-winning documentary short by Charles Guggenheim, will be shown in the museum’s theater from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day. The film profiles the lives of the nine African-American students who integrated Little Rock Central High School during the fall of 1957, and documents the perspective of Jefferson Thomas and his fellow students seven years after their historic achievement.
Visit the farm & museum to discover Vermont dairying and learn about the development of the Billings Farm, still one of the best Jersey farms in America. The horse barn, milk room, calf nursery, cow barn and small-animal barn are stops along the self-guided tour. Up-close programs with the livestock will be offered, including the afternoon Milking of the Herd beginning at 3:15 p.m. each day.
The Billings Farm & Museum is owned and operated by The Woodstock Foundation, Inc., a charitable nonprofit institution. Please call 802-457-2355 for activities and programs and a list of seasonal events, or visit the museum’s website: billingsfarm.org
“THEATRICAL IMPROV”
Vermont Actors’ Repertory will present “Theatrical Improv” on January 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m. at their new home in Tuttle Hall Theatre at the College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road. The event is directed by Michael Kingsbury, who will also present “The Rumpus: An Evening of Live Storytelling” in April.
ART will be host to this fast-paced improvisational Comedy Troupe Theater Improvable! Comedic scenes will be built on the spot, based on audience suggestion. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” inspires the show. This promises to be a fantastic event. The troupe will feature both new and familiar faces.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door, but there is a 75-seat limit for this show. Advanced ticket purchases are available at 802tix.com actorsreptvt.org facebook.com/actorsrepertorytheatervt or in person at The Rutland Herald office, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Rutland, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
