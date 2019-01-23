To list your event in the Reader Bulletins email editor@rutlandreader.com
RRMC HOSTS DOWNTOWN MIXERS
Join Rutland Regional Medical Center physicians, staff, local business and community members to learn more about the vital programs and services that improve the health and wellness of our region.
On Wednesday, February 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Roots the Restaurant, 55 Washington Street in Rutland, physicians and staff from the Rutland Heart Center will be featured. Enjoy great food, cash bar and exciting raffles.
Learn more about “Imagine…a Healthy Heart” campaign to purchase a new Nuclear Medicine Camera for the Rutland Heart Center. This new camera will enhance the patient experience and provide our cardiologists with efficient, more precise images for better outcomes.
“At Rutland Heart Center, we perform a nuclear medicine study on approximately 750 patients each year. This is a noninvasive, safe and painless imaging test used to evaluate patients. Having the new nuclear medicine camera means our cardiologists will be using the best technology to diagnose, our patients will have a better experience, and our health-care system will be more efficient.” said Dr. Michael Robertello.
If you stay for dinner after the mixer, Roots the Restaurant will donate 15 percent of all dinners to the “Imagine…a Healthy Heart” Campaign. Make your reservation online at www.ROOTSRUTLAND.com.
For more information on this event contact the Rutland Health Foundation at 802-747-3634.
WOODSTOCK VERMONT FILM SERIES: ‘THE INSULT’
The 9th Annual Woodstock Vermont Film Series at the Billings Farm & Museum will feature the documentary, “The Insult” on Saturday, January 26, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in HD projection and surround sound, with complimentary refreshments. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
In today’s Beirut, a civilian dispute blown out of proportion finds Tony, a Lebanese Christian, and Yasser, a Palestinian refugee, facing off in court. Ziad Doueiri’s Academy Award-nominated film, “The Insult,” shows the media circus that quickly threatens a social explosion in divided Lebanon. And it watches as Tony and Yasser wrestle with values and beliefs that complicate their understandings of one another. 2018 Academy Award nomination: Best Foreign Film. Directed by Ziad Doueiri. Rated R. Subtitles.
Ticket prices: $11 adults (16 & up); $6 children (under 16). BF&M members receive discounted prices. For a complete list of screenings and to purchase tickets: billingsfarm.org/filmfest or 802-457-5303.
PINK THE RINK GAME
January 25 the Castleton women’s ice hockey team will trade traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The Lady Spartans will face the Norwich University Cadets in an exciting match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena.
All proceeds from the event, including admission, and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey, will benefit the Breast Care Program. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC gift shop, or by calling 802-747-3634. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle and a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena.
A new addition this year will be the sale of limited-edition custom pink game pucks. The cost of the pucks is $5 each and they can only be purchased at the Pink the Rink event. Puck sales will also benefit the Breast Care Program.
The cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students. For more information about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, go to www.rrmc.org or call 802-747-3634.
NIGHT TO SHINE PROM
Mission City Church will serve as one of nearly 500 churches around the world already registered to host Night to Shine 2019, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday, February 8. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom-night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe, all on one night. Mission City Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs, and to rally the church worldwide to stand up for those who are differently-abled. Mission City Church has partnered with many local community groups and organizations to make this event possible for the Rutland community.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Mission City Church in Rutland, https://www.mcity.church/events
“THEATRICAL IMPROV”
Vermont Actors’ Repertory will present “Theatrical Improv” on January 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m. at their new home in Tuttle Hall Theatre at the College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road. The event is directed by Michael Kingsbury, who will also present “The Rumpus: An Evening of Live Storytelling” in April.
ART will be host to this fast-paced improvisational Comedy Troupe Theater Improvable! Comedic scenes will be built on the spot, based on audience suggestion. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” inspires the show. This promises to be a fantastic event. The troupe will feature both new and familiar faces.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door, but there is a 75-seat limit for this show. Advanced ticket purchases are available at 802tix.com actorsreptvt.org facebook.com/actorsrepertorytheatervt or in person at The Rutland Herald office, 77 Grove Street, Suite 102, Rutland, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.